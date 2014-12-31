Name Description

Andrew Brandler Mr. Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels since May 2014, Mr Brandler is also Chairman of two subsidiaries of the Company. He holds BA and MA degrees from the University of Cambridge, an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. From May 2000 to September 2013, Mr Brandler was the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CLP Holdings Limited and he remains a Non-Executive Director of this company. He is a Non-Executive Director of Tai Ping Carpets International Limited and Chairman of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited, overseeing a number of Kadoorie family interests in Hong Kong and overseas and, as such, is associated with the major shareholders of the Company. Prior to joining CLP Holdings Limited, Mr Brandler worked for Schroders, a U.K. investment bank, based in London, in Singapore and latterly in Hong Kong, where his last position was Head of Asia-Pacific Corporate Finance. He was the Chairman of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce between 2008 and 2010.

Michael Kadoorie The Honorable. Sir Michael David Kadoorie, GBS, LL.D., serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. He was appointed a Director in 1964 and elected Chairman in 1985. He is also Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. He is also Chairman of CLP Holdings Limited, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an Alternate Director of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, a Director of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited, as well as holding a number of other directorships. In addition, Sir Michael acts as a trustee of a number of notable local charitable organisations.

King Man Kwok Mr. King (Clement) Man Kwok serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. He has Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mr Kwok joined the Group in February 2002 as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and is a Director of most of the Group’s entities. His career began with Price Waterhouse and Barclays de Zoete Wedd in the United Kingdom, following which he returned to Hong Kong in 1986 to work with Schroders Asia where he was appointed as Head of Corporate Finance in 1991. From 1996 to 2002, Mr Kwok served as Finance Director of MTR Corporation. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Pacific Limited, a Fellow of The Hong Kong Management Association, a Council Member of the World Travel & Tourism Council, and a Board Member of the Faculty of Business and Economics of The University of Hong Kong.

Matthew Lawson Mr. Matthew James Lawson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective from 3 May 2016. Mr. Lawson holds a Bachelor of International Business Relations from Griffith University and a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Queensland. Mr Lawson has extensive experience with hotel and real estate transactions and investments, including joint venture negotiations and structuring. He began his career with Arthur Andersen Corporate Finance in Sydney in 1998 and subsequently joined Deutsche Bank AG in Sydney in 2001. Mr Lawson joined JP Morgan since 2006, where he held senior positions in Hong Kong and Singapore, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Investment Banking Asia.

Peter Borer Mr. Peter Camille Borer serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. Mr Borer is a graduate of the Ecole Hoteliere Lausanne, Switzerland and is now a member of the International Advisory Board of the school. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He joined the Group in 1981 and was appointed General Manager of The Peninsula Hong Kong in 1994, taking on additional regional responsibility in 1999, culminating in his appointment as Chief Operating Officer, The Peninsula Hotels, in April 2004. Mr Borer is also a Director of most of the Group’s entities.

Rainy Chan Ms. Rainy Chan is Regional Vice President, General Manager - The Peninsula Hong Kong, of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited., since 2013, Ms. Chan joined The Peninsula Hong Kong in 1994 and, after a series of internal promotions, was appointed General Manager of The Peninsula Bangkok from 2004 to 2007. In 2007 she was appointed General Manager of The Peninsula Hong Kong, in addition to which she was promoted to Area Vice-President – Hong Kong and Thailand in 2010. She was appointed to the Group Management Board in 2011 and was retitled as Regional Vice-President in 2013 and remains as General Manager, The Peninsula Hong Kong.

Maria Razumich-Zec Mrs. Maria Razumich-Zec serves as Regional Vice President of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. Mrs. Razumich-Zec joined the Group as General Manager of The Peninsula Chicago in 2002 and was promoted to the position of Regional Vice-President – USA East Coast in 2007, with regional responsibilities covering The Peninsula Hotels in Chicago and New York, and Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California. She was appointed to the Group Management Board in 2007 and was retitled as Regional Vice-President.

Sindy Tsui Ms. Sindy Tsui has been Group Director - Human Resources of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited since 2013. Ms. Tsui was appointed General Manager, Human Resources in 2007. With many years of experience in human resources management in the hospitality industry, she is responsible for the Group’s strategy on human resources, talent development and training. She was appointed to the Group Management Board in 2011 and was retitled as Group Director, Human Resources in 2013.

Martyn Sawyer Mr. Martyn P. A. Sawyer has been Group Director - Properties of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited since 2013, after being its Group General Manager - Properties and Clubs since 1999. Mr. Sawyer is responsible for the Group’s nonhotel properties and operations including The Repulse Bay Complex and The Peak Complex in Hong Kong, as well as management of properties and clubs in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, France and the UK. He has been with the Group since 1985. He was appointed Group General Manager, Properties and Clubs in 1999, made a member of the Group Management Board in 2002 and was promoted to Group Executive and retitled as Group Director, Properties in 2013.

Yi Ching Liao Ms. Yi Ching (Christobelle) Liao is Company Secretary of The Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels, Limited. She is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. After a number of years in legal practice, she joined the Group as Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel in 2002. She joined the Group Management Committee in 2011.

Nicholas Colfer Mr. Nicholas Timothy James Colfer serves as Non-Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. He has Master of Arts and with over 30 years of experience in corporate management in the Asia Pacific region, principally in real estate, manufacturing and distribution, Mr Colfer was appointed to the Board in May 2006. He is Chairman of Tai Ping Carpets International Limited and Director of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited, overseeing a number of Kadoorie family interests in Hong Kong and overseas and, as such, is associated with the major shareholders of the Company. He also serves on several other corporate Boards in Hong Kong.

John Leigh Mr. John Andrew Harry Leigh serves as Non-Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. Mr Leigh was previously in private practice as a solicitor in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. He was appointed to the Board in May 2006. He serves on the Boards of CLP Holdings Limited and Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited, overseeing a number of Kadoorie family interests in Hong Kong and overseas and, as such, is associated with the major shareholders of the Company.

William Mocatta Mr. William Elkin Mocatta serves as Non-Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Mr Mocatta was appointed to the Board in 1985 and served as Deputy Chairman from 1993 until May 2002. He is also a Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. Mr Mocatta is an Executive Director of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited, overseeing a number of Kadoorie family interests in Hong Kong and overseas and, as such, is associated with the major shareholders of the Company. He holds other non-executive positions including Vice Chairman of CLP Holdings Limited and Chairman of CLP Power Hong Kong Limited. He is also an Alternate Director for The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie in Hutchison Whampoa Limited.

Pierre Boppe Mr. Pierre Roger Henri Robert Boppe serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited., since June 29, 2009. A Master of Science from both the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and Stanford University, Mr Boppe has held various executive positions with the international quality control company SGS and from 1996 until January 2002, he was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Upon his return to Europe, Mr Boppe continues to be active in the hotel and travel industries. He was re-designated from a Non-Executive Director to an Independent Non-Executive Director in June 2009.

K. L. Fung Dr. Kwok Lun (William) Fung, SBS, OBE, JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited since January 3, 2011. He graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and also holds an MBA degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business, Harvard University. He was conferred Honorary Doctorate degrees of Business Administration by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Fung is the Group Chairman of Li & Fung Limited and also serves as a Non-Executive Director of other Li & Fung Group companies including, Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited. He is a Director of the Fung Global Institute. Dr. Fung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of VTech Holdings Limited, Shui On Land Limited and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, and an Independent Director of Singapore Airlines Limited. He is a past Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Hong Kong Committee for the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council.

Kwok Po Li The Honorable. Dr. Sir. Kwok (David) Po Li, OBE, CPA, LL.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. since 1987. He is Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. Sir David is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, PCCW Limited, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited, SCMP Group Limited and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (all listed in Hong Kong). Sir David was an Independent Non-Executive Director of COSCO Pacific Limited and China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (both listed in Hong Kong) until May 2012 and March 2013 respectively, a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of AFFIN Holdings Berhad (listed in Malaysia) until August 2013 and a Director of CaixaBank, S.A. (listed in Spain) until October 2014. He also served as a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1985 to 2012. Sir David is the Chairman of The Chinese Banks’ Association Limited. He is also a member of the Council of the Treasury Markets Association.

Patrick Paul Mr. Patrick Blackwell Paul, CBE, serves as Independent Non-executive Director of The HongKong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Mr Paul was appointed to the Board in February 2004. He began his career with Price Waterhouse in London in 1969. A resident of Hong Kong since 1980, he was Chairman and senior partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong from 1994 until 2001. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited and Pacific Basin Shipping Limited. He is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

Kim Winser Dr. Kim Lesley Winser, OBE has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has been awarded a Doctorate from Heriot-Watt University for her work in British business. She has substantive experience and expertise in the consumer and retail industry. She began her career with Marks and Spencer plc in United Kingdom and became its first female divisional board director as well as its youngest director in 1990s. She went on to successfully deliver turnarounds for the iconic British heritage brands Pringle of Scotland (2000-2006) as Chief Executive Officer and Aquascutum (2006-2009) as President and Chief Executive Officer. She became the senior advisor to 3i, a private equity firm in the United Kingdom, for its investments in the consumer and retail industry and became Chairman of one of their brands Agent Provocateur. Dr Winser had also previously served as an adviser to online retailer Net-a-Porter and a Non-Executive Director of The Edrington Group Limited. Dr. Winser is currently the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Winser London Limited, an online fashion and styling business. Appointed by the Prime Minister, she is a member of the Board of Trustees and the audit and risk committee of the Natural History Museum in the United Kingdom.