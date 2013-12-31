Name Description

Gin Chung Seto Mr. Seto Gin Chung serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited. He was Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a director of Pacific Eagle Asset Management Limited since January 2006. He is an independent non-executive director of China Everbright Limited and Kowloon Development Company Limited. He was the Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Broking Services (Asia) Limited from 1982 to 2001. He was a non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from 2000 to 2003, a council member of the Stock Exchange from 1994 to 2000 and was the first vice chairman of the Stock Exchange from 1997 to 2000. He had been a non-executive director of Sateri Holdings Limited, which became a listed company on the Stock Exchange on 8 December 2010, for the period from 28 October 2010 until the conclusion of the annual general meeting on 21 May 2013. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University, USA and has over 30 years of experience in the securities and futures industry.

Ming Kei Hung Mr. Hung Ming Kei, Marvin, is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited since March 12, 2012. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with overall responsibility for the quick service restaurant chain business and the edible oils business of the Group. He was appointed a director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Group on 12 March 2012. Mr. Hung holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science majoring in Accounting from the University of Southern California in the United States of America in 1992 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Hung has approximately 20 years of experience in business management. Hung Hak Yau, a substantial shareholder of the Company by virtue of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Hung is a substantial shareholder of the Company as disclosed in the section under “Substantial Shareholders’ and Other Persons’ Interests and Short Positions in Shares and Underlying Shares”.

Kwok Ying Wong Mr. Wong Kwok Ying, is Group Comptroller, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited. He was appointed a director of the Group on 10 January 2000. Mr. Wong is a certified public accountant (practising) in Hong Kong and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 30 years’ finance, accounting and audit experience. Prior to joining the Group in 1990, he worked with one of the international accounting firms in Hong Kong.

Fung Ming Lam Ms. Lam Fung Ming, Tammy, is a Non-Executive Director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited., since June 28, 2013. Prior to the re-designation, Ms. Lam was the Chief Operating Officer of the Group responsible for the sales activities, manufacturing, quality assurance and product development of the Group’s edible oils business. Ms. Lam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Technology and a Higher Diploma in Chemical Technology from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She has over 20 years’ experience in the oil and food industry. Currently, she is a director and an employee of the edible oils group which is indirectly controlled by controlling shareholders of the Company.

Lai Him Shek The Honorable. Shek Lai Him, Abraham, SBS, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited., since January 1, 2007. Mr. Shek graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He has been a member of the Legislative Council for the HKSAR representing real estate and construction functional constituency since 2000. Currently, Mr. Shek is a member of the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology and a member of the Court and Council of The University of Hong Kong. He is a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, Macau Horse Racing Company, Limited and MacauJockey Club and the vice chairman of Independent Police Complaints Council. Mr. Shek was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 1995 and awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2007. Mr. Shek also received the Gold Bauhinia Star Award from the HKSR Government in July 013. He is an independent non-executive director of a number of Hong Kong listed companies including NWS Holdings Limited, Midas International Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Lifestyle Interational Holdings Limited, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited, ITC Corporation Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited, SJM Holdings Liited, Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited. Mr. Shek is the chairman and an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited. He is also the vice chairman and an independent nonexecutive director of ITC Properties Group Limited. Mr. Shek was an independent non-executive director of Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) until 26 February 2014. Mr. Shek is also an independent non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Tsai To Sze Mr. Sze Tsai To, Robert, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited since June 1, 2000. He was appointed a director of the Group on 1 June 2000. Mr. Sze is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was a partner in an international firm of accountants with which he practised for over 20 years. He is also a non-executive director of a number of Hong Kong listed companies.