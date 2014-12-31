Name Description

Tin Hoi Ng Mr. Tin Hoi Ng is Executive Chairman of the Board of Harbour Centre Development Limited since April 2, 2009. He also serves as a member and the chairman of the Company’s Nomination Committee and a member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. Among other listed companies in Hong Kong and Singapore, he is the deputy chairman of Wheelock and Company Limited (“Wheelock”), ultimate holding company of the Company, and the deputy chairman and managing director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (“Wharf”), holding company of the Company, chairman of i-CABLE Communications Limited (“i-CABLE”), Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited (“Joyce”) and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Limited (“WPSL”), as well as a non-executive director of Hotel Properties Limited; he also formerly served as a non-executive director of Greentown China Holdings Limited (“Greentown”) until his resignation effective from 27 March 2015. Mr. Ng was born in Hong Kong in 1952 and grew up in Hong Kong. He attended Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA and the University of Bonn, Germany, from 1971 to 1975, and graduated with a major in mathematics. He is deputy chairman of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and a council member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong.

Chung Ying Hui Mr. Hui Chung Ying , CPA, is Company Secretary, Director of the Company. Mr. Hui has been a professional accountant since 1986. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joined Wheelock and Company Limited(“Wheelock”) (the ultimate holding company of the Company) group in 1986, and has been in continuous employment with the Wheelock Group and the group of companies of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (“Wharf”) (the Company’s parent company) since then. He is at present the Group Financial Controller of the Wharf Group, the company secretary of Wharf and a director of certain subsidiaries of Wharf and the Company.

Chi Ming Yick Mr. Chi Ming Yick , MSc, BSc, CEng, FCILT, MIET, MCIPS, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Harbour Centre Development Limited with effect from 1 July 2012. He joined Wharf group in 1994. He is now responsible for, inter alia, overseeing the Wharf group’s public transport and terminals portfolio. Mr. Yick has extensive industrial and management experience in the public transportation and logistics industry, and is a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong representing the Transport Functional Constituency. He holds directorships in various Wharf group companies. Mr. Yick is a non-executive director of The “Star” Ferry Company, Limited and a director of Modern Terminals Limited, both being subsidiaries of Wharf. He is also a director of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited which is an associate of Wharf. Other than the private sector, Mr. Yick has also been appointed as a board member of the Airport Authority Hong Kong since 1 June 2014. Mr. Yick is a chartered engineer. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering awarded by The University of Hong Kong and a Master’s Degree in Industrial Management awarded by The University of Birmingham, UK.

Ming Kuen Chow Dr. Ming Kuen Chow, OBE, JP, RPE, FHKIE, FICE, FIStructE, FCIT, MIHT, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Harbour Centre Development Limited since November 1, 2010. He also serves as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. He is a professional civil and structural engineer. He is the chairman of Joseph Chow & Partners Limited and is an INED of four companies publicly listed in Hong Kong, namely, Build King Holdings Limited, Chevalier International Holdings Limited, Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited and Road King Infrastructure Limited. He was formerly the president of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, the chairman of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, a member of Hong Kong Housing Authority, a member of Hospital Authority and the chairman of the Hong Kong Construction Workers Registration Authority.

Kwan Yuen Leung Mr. Kwan Yuen Leung , GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Harbour Centre Development Limited with effect from 1 July 2012. He has more than 33 years of management experience in the textile, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution businesses. Mr Leung is a member of the Industrial (First) Functional Constituency of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, a council member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council and a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited. He is also the honorary president of Federation of Hong Kong Industries, and the honorary chairman of Textile Council of Hong Kong Limited. Mr Leung is the chairman of Sun Hing Knitting Factory Limited and a founding member and first director of BPA Services Company Limited. He is also an INED of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited and China South City Holdings Limited, both being public companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr Leung holds a BSc (Hon) degree awarded by Leeds University, UK, and is a Fellow of Textiles Institute and of Clothing & Footwear Institute.

Tsai Ping Sze Mr. Tsai Ping Sze is Independent Non-Executive Director of Harbour Centre Development Limited since May 2007. He also serves as a member and the chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee as well as a member of the Company’s Nomination Committee. Mr. Sze has over 30 years of experience in the financial and securities field. He graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) Degree from The University of Hong Kong. He was a former member of The Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal. He was also a former council member and member of the Main Board Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Sze is an INED of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited, Greentown and Walker Group Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.