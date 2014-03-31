Name Description

Hoi Lo Mr. Lo (Dennis) Hoi Yeung is Executive Chairman of the Board of Fairwood Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the Parsons School of Design with a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts and also attended a course on food and beverage management at New York University. After completion of his studies in the U.S.A. in 1977, Mr Lo returned to Hong Kong and obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration. In 1981, Mr Lo joined Fairwood Fast Food Limited. In 1991, he played a major role in the listing of the Company. Mr Lo was the Managing Director of the Company from 1991 to 1999. He was appointed the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company in January 2000. On 1 January 2009, Mr Lo relinquished his role as Chief Executive but remained as the Executive Chairman of the Company. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr Lo is a director of Neblett Investments Limited which has discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Chee Shing Chan Mr. Chan Chee Shing is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Manitoba, Canada in 1977 and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of East Asia, Macau in 1987. Mr. Chan has 30 years' experience in marketing. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as a senior executive for a restaurant group which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Stock Exchange). Mr. Chan joined the Group in 1995. He was appointed a Director of the Company in January 1998 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 1 January 2009. Mr. Chan is also a director of subsidiaries of the Company.

Yee Mei Mak Ms. Mak Yee Mei is Company Secretary and Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited since January 1, 2010. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics, a Master of Science Degree in Finance and a Master Degree in Business Administration. She is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants as well as a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Mak has experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Prior to joining the Company, she had held senior management positions in several companies the securities of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms Mak joined the Company in 2004 and was appointed Executive Director, Company Secretary and Authorized Representative of the Company on January 1, 2010. She is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company.

Kai Nin Chan Mr. Chan (Joseph) Kai Nin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited since 1991. He is also a Member of the Audit Committee and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong, the University of Strathclyde and The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree, a Diploma in Social Work, a Master of Business Administration Degree and a Master of Education Degree. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Human Resources Management. Mr. Chan has 40 years' experience in human resources development in public, commercial and educational sectors and is actively engaged in the professional development of student services personnel in higher education in China and Hong Kong.

Kwok Kuen Lau Dr. Lau (Peter) Kwok Kuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited since September 2000. He holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, an MBA Degree from the University of Calgary in Canada and a Master of Buddhist Studies from The University of Hong Kong. He is a member of The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Society of Certified Management Accountants of Canada. Dr Lau had 12 years of management and accounting experience in the private and public sectors in Canada prior to returning to Hong Kong in 1987. Dr Lau is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Giordano International Limited and was an Independent Non-executive Director of Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited from 2002 to 2010, both of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He serves as an ex-officio member of the Faculty Advisory Committee of the Faculty of Business at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as well as Adjunct Professor of Marketing at City University of Hong Kong.

Chi Keung Ng Mr. Ng Chi Keung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited. He holds a Master Degree in Business Administration. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Ng has 30 years' experience in finance and management. Prior to joining the Group, he held senior management positions with a number of well-known local and overseas multinational companies. Mr. Ng joined the Group in 1994 and was appointed a Director of the Company in November 1995. He was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company from January 1, 2010 following his retirement from the Group. Mr. Ng is an Independent Non-executive Director of Soundwill Holdings Limited which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Ng is an Independent Non-executive Director of Soundwill Holdings Limited which is listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Ng does not hold any directorship in any other public listed companies in the last three years.

Tong Hoo Tsoi Mr. Tsoi (Tony) Tong Hoo is Independent Non-Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited since November 2008. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario, Canada with an Honours Degree in Business Administration in 1986. Mr. Tsoi is an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Varitronix International Limited, an Executive Director of ReOrient Group Limited, a Nonexecutive Director of China WindPower Group Limited and Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited (formerly known as Ocean Grand Holdings Limited), all of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He is the Deputy Chairman of the supervisory board of Data Modul AG, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.