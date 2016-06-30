Name Description

Leng Hai Kwek Mr. Kwek Leng Hai is Executive Chairman of the Board of Guoco Group Limited. Mr. Kwek LH is a director of the Guoco Group’s key subsidiaries including GuocoLand Limited (“GLL”) and GL Limited, both listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. He is also a director of Hong Leong Bank Berhad (listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”)) and Bank of Chengdu Co., Ltd., both are associated companies of the Company. He is a director and shareholder of Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad, the ultimate holding company of the Company. He also serves as the Chairman of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (“Lam Soon”), a subsidiary of the Hong Leong Group listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He qualified as a chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has extensive experience in various business sectors, including but not limited to finance, investment, manufacturing and real estate.

Hong Cheong Tang Mr. Tang Hong Cheong is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Tang is also the Non-executive Director of GLL and Lam Soon appointed on 1 September 2016. Prior to joining the Guoco Group, he was the President/Finance Director of HL Management Co Sdn Bhd. He was a director of Southern Steel Berhad, a Hong Leong Group subsidiary listed on the Main Market of Bursa Securities and the Non-executive Chairman of GLM REIT Management Sdn Bhd, the manager of Tower Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Securities. Mr. Tang is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and has over 40 years of broad-based and C-suite expertise in finance, treasury, risk management, operations and strategic planning. He possesses in-depth knowledge in investment, manufacturing, financial services, property development, gaming and hospitality industry. He has held various senior management positions in different companies within the Hong Leong Group.

Adam Boswick Mr. Adam R. Boswick is Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Leng San Kwek Y. Bhg. Datuk Kwek Leng San is Non-executive Director of Guoco Group Limited since 1990. He is the Chairman of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, Hong Leong Industries Berhad, Narra Industries Berhad and Southern Steel Berhad, all Malaysian listed subsidiaries of HLCM. He is director and shareholder of HLCM. He graduated from University of London with Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree and also holds a Master of Science (Finance) degree from City University London. He has extensive business experience in various business sectors, including financial services and manufacturing.

Lim Heng Tan Mr. Tan Lim Heng is Non-Executive Director of Guoco Group Limited., with effect from 1 March 2015. Mr. Tan has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1996. Mr. Tan is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group, including GuocoCapital and GCF. He is also non-executive director of Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited (a fellow subsidiary of the Company, listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). Save as aforesaid, he had not held any directorship in other public listed companies during the past three years prior to the date of this announcement. Mr. Tan has executed a revised service contract with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for a term until end of 2015, further extension of which will be subject to mutual agreement. He will be entitled to a director’s fee. Mr. Tan’s directorship with the Company is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting pursuant to the Company’s Bye-Laws. Mr. Tan holds a Bachelor of Science first class honours degree in engineering from University of Surrey and a Master of Science degree in management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tan had served in the Singapore Civil Service as Colombo Plan Scholar 1975-1978 before coming to work in Hong Kong with a financial services company and a major U.S. bank. He had also previously worked in Geneva in 1974 with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. He has extensive experience in property investment, financial and investment management services.

David Norman Mr. David Michael Norman is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guoco Group Limited since July 4, 2013. Mr Norman studied philosophy and psychology at Oxford University in the United Kingdom and was admitted as a solicitor in the United Kingdom in 1981 and in Hong Kong in 1984. He was a partner of an international law firm until he resigned in 2010. Mr. Norman is also a non-executive director of South China Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr Norman has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Roderic Sage Mr. Roderic N. A. Sage is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guoco Group Limited. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of Guoco since October 2009 and is the Chairman of the BAC and a member of both the BRC and the BNC of Guoco. He is the Chief Executive Officer of a specialist tax, corporate services and trust consultancy firm in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he had worked with KPMG Hong Kong over 20 years until 2003, as a senior partner and member of the management board of KPMG. He has been granted fellow status with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and with the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also an associate member of the Institute of Taxation in England. He has over 30 years’ experience in accounting, international tax planning and investment structuring enhanced by considerable knowledge of cross-boarder and onshore and offshore transactions and structures. Mr Sage was a Convenor of the Financial Reporting Review Panel of the FRC during the period from July 2007 to July 2010. He is also an independent non-executive director of Tai Ping Carpets International Limited listed in Hong Kong and the Alpha Tiger Fund listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market.