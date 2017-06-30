Name Description

Ying Sheung Wu Sir Ying Sheung (Gordon) Wu, GBS, KCMG, FICE, is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hopewell Holdings Limited, since November 1996. He is also the Chairman of HHI, the listed subsidiary of the Company, and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. In 1958, he graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering, and as one of the founders of the Company, he was the Managing Director from 1972 to 2001. His responsibilities have included the Company’s infrastructure projects in the PRC and South-East Asia, and he has been involved in designing and constructing numerous buildings and development projects in Hong Kong, the PRC and overseas, including the Shajiao B power plant, which received the British Construction Industry Award, as well as set a world record for completion within 22 months. He is the husband of Lady WU, a Non-executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company, the father of Mr. Thomas Jefferson WU, the Managing Director of the Company and the uncle of Mr. Guy Man Guy WU, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.

Ping Chang Ho Mr. Ping Chang Ho is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Hopewell Holdings Limited, since August 2003. He is the Vice Chairman of HHI, the listed subsidiary of the Company, and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He was previously the Deputy Managing Director of the Company since 1972 and the Managing Director of the Company from January 2002 to September 2009. He has extensive experience in implementation of property development and major infrastructure strategic development projects and has been involved in developing all of the Company’s projects in the Mainland China, including highway, hotel and power station projects. He is an Honorary Citizen of the cities of Guangzhou, Foshan and Shenzhen, and the Shunde District in the PRC.

Thomas Wu Mr. Thomas Jefferson Wu is Managing Director and Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. He is the Managing Director of the Company as well as the Managing Director of HHI, the listed subsidiary of the Company, and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated with high honours from Princeton University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He then worked in Japan as an engineer for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for three years before returning to full-time studies at Stanford University, where he obtained a Master of Business Administration degree in 1999. In 2015, he was conferred an honorary fellowship by Lingnan University. Mr. WU joined the Company in 1999 as Manager of the Executive Committee Office, and was promoted to Group Controller the following year. He has been involved in the review of the Company’s operational performance, strategic planning and organisational effectiveness, and has upgraded its financial and management accounting systems. An Executive Director of the Company since 2001, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2002, Deputy Managing Director in 2003, Co-Managing Director in 2007, and re-designated as Managing Director in 2009. Mr. WU is active in public service in both Hong Kong and Mainland China. He serves in a number of advisory roles at different levels of government. In Mainland China, he is a member of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and was a Standing Committee member and a member of the Huadu District Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, among other public service capacities. Mr. WU is the son of Sir Gordon WU, the Chairman and a substantial shareholder of the Company and Lady WU, a Non-executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company, and the cousin of Mr. Guy Man Guy WU, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.

Chin Lai Kwok Mr. Chin Lai (Josiah) Kwok is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Deputy Managing Director of the Company in January 2002 and is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is a solicitor by training. Previously, he worked as a consultant to the Company on various important projects such as Guangzhou- Shenzhen-Zhuhai Superhighway, Shajiao B and C Power Stations, etc. He has also worked as legal consultants to banks, Secretary for The Hong Kong Association of Banks, Legal Director of The Airport Authority, Hong Kong and Group Legal and Compliance Director of the BNP Paribas Peregrine Group.

Kwok Kee Leung Ir. Dr. Kwok Kee (Leo) Leung is Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Ir. Dr. LEUNG joined as a director of a subsidiary of the Company in 1993. He was previously in-charge of the architecture, engineering and construction of all in-house projects of the Company for about 10 years before he was transferred to HHI as an executive director in 2003. He is an experienced multi-disciplinary engineer and an expert in designing and applying slipform and climbform techniques. He worked for Brown & Root and Ove Arup & Partners before joining the Company and had acquired a wide range of design and construction experiences in The United Kingdom, Europe, Africa and Asia in highways, bridges, buildings, dams and tunnel structures. Ir. Dr. LEUNG graduated from Imperial College of the University of London with a Master of Science degree with Distinction in Earthquake Engineering and Structural Dynamics. He was also awarded a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honours in 1983 from the Council for National Academic Awards (CNAA) in Civil Engineering, as well as the Institution of Civil Engineers’ Prize for his outstanding undergraduate performance. He was further awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Technology from his alma mater, the University of Sunderland (England) in 2016. He also attained the PRC National Class 1 Registered Structural Engineers qualification in 2004. Ir. Dr. LEUNG served as committee members to a number of Professional Institutions and was the Chairman of the Civil Division (2011-2012) of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (“HKIE”), and has been a Council Member of the HKIE since 2012. He was also the Chairman of the Hong Kong Branch of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (2006-2007). He was elected as an Election Committee Member by the Engineering Subsector for the nomination and election of the Chief Executive of Hong Kong in 2012.

Wing Lam Wong Mr. Wing Lam (William) Wong is Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited, since January 2007. He has a Bachelor Degree in Land Economy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Registered Professional Surveyor, a Fellow member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a member of Hong Kong Institution of Surveyors. Mr. Wong is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators. He is an Executive Committee member of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong and also a member of the Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners. He has over 28 years of experience in property development, management, land matters and town planning. He is mainly responsible for property development planning, sales and leasing and currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Kam Yin Yeung Mr. Kam Yin (Albert) Yeung is Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in November 2002 and is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is an experienced architect and now mainly responsible for the construction works of Hopewell Centre II. Prior to joining the Company, he was a director of WMKY Limited from 1986 to 1998 and acted as a consultant of the Company’s development and construction projects. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Hong Kong. He is a Registered Architect, an Authorised Person, and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and various professional bodies.

Ching Fan Koo Ms. Koo Ching Fan is a Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Koo is associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in England and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial work.

Sau Ping Kwok Wu Lady Sau Ping (Ivy) Kwok Wu, JP, is Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. She is the Deputy Chairman of the Hong Kong Red Cross. In September 2014, she was appointed as the Honorary Consul of The Republic of Croatia in Hong Kong. She is the wife of Sir Gordon WU, the Chairman and a substantial shareholder of the Company, the mother of Mr. Thomas Jefferson WU, the Managing Director of the Company and the auntie of Mr. Guy Man Guy WU, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company.

Ka Sze Lee Mr. Ka Sze Lee (Carmelo), CPA is Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. he was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in March 2001 and was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 6 September 2004. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company and served as the hairman of the Committee during the period from May 2011 to February 2012. Mr. LEE holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is a practicing solicitor and a partner of Messrs. Woo Kwan Lee & Lo, Solicitors & Notaries, a firm which renders professional services to the Company and receives normal remuneration for such services. Mr. LEE is a Non-executive Director of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Yugang International Limited, Safety Godown Company, Limited and Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited and also an Independent Non-executive Director of KWG Property Holding Limited, Esprit Holdings Limited and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. LEE was a Non-executive Director of Y.T. Realty Group Limited from september 2004 to February 2016; and an Independent Non-executive Director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd from June 2009 to June 2015, both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. LEE was appointed as a Convenor cum member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel of The Financial Reporting Council in July 2016. He served as the Chairman of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from May 2012 to July 2015 after serving as Deputy Chairman and member of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from 2009 to 2012 and from 2000 to 2003 respectively.

Yuk Keung Ip Mr. Yuk Keung Ip is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of HHI. Mr. IP is an international banking and real estate professional with 33 years of experience at Citigroup, First National Bank of Chicago, Wells Fargo and Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, Asia and the United States. His areas of expertise are in real estate, corporate banking, risk management, transaction banking and wealth management. Mr. IP was named Managing Director of Citigroup in 2003 and Senior Credit Officer/Real Estate Specialist of Citicorp in 1990. He held senior positions at Citigroup such as North Asia Real Estate Head, Hong Kong Corporate Bank Head, Head of Transaction Banking — Hong Kong and Head of Asia Regional Investment Finance of Global Wealth Management. He was a Managing Director of Investments at Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific). Mr. IP holds a Bachelor of Science degree at Washington University in St. Louis (summa cum laude) and Master of Science degrees at Cornell University and Carnegie-Mellon University. He is an Honorary Fellow of Vocational Training of Council. Mr. IP had been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company and HHI on 13 August 2007 and resigned from all the aforesaid positions on 29 February 2008 due to his other business commitments. In view of his valuable experience in banking, accounting, real estate finance and hospitality industries, Mr. IP was invited to re-join the Board of HHI and the Company in July 2011 and April 2015 respectively. His professional insights and expertise are conducive to the development of Group’s hospitality business.

Lai Chuen Loke Ms. Lai Chuen (Linda) Loke is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. She joined the Board in August 1991. She is also a member of both the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She was the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee during the period from February 2012 to January 2013. A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, she has over 30 years of professional experience in the securities and investment field. She was the emeritus Managing Director of Dean Witter Reynolds (Hong Kong) Limited and Vice President (Private Wealth Management) at Morgan Stanley Inc.

Ahito Nakamura Mr. Ahito Nakamura is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. Mr. NAKAMURA is the Managing Director of Legato Holdings Limited (formerly known as PIA Entertainment (H.K.) Co., Limited) and J-Macau Consulting Limited. Mr. NAKAMURA is also an Executive Board Member of The Macao-Japan Chamber of Commerce. He was previously employed by the Company as Treasurer during 1992 to 1997. Mr. NAKAMURA was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Keio University, Japan in 1975.

Sunny Tan Mr. Sunny Tan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. Mr. TAN was an Executive Director of Luen Thai Holdings Limited (“Luen Thai”), a listed public company in Hong Kong, from May 2006 to December 2012. Mr. TAN joined Luen Thai in 1999 and is currently the Executive Vice President thereof. Prior to joining Luen Thai, Mr. TAN worked at the Investment Banking Division of Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific). Mr. TAN is currently serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (“FHKI”), Executive Committee Member of the Hong Kong Shippers’ Council, the Council Member of the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles. In 2013, Mr. Tan was awarded “Young Industrialist Award 2013” which was organized by the FHKI. Mr. TAN also appointed as Member of the Board of Trustees of Shaw College at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Member of the Textiles Advisory Board on Trade and Industry Department, the Advisory Committee on the Education Development Fund of Education Bureau and the Action Committee Against Narcotics of Narcotics Division Security Bureau, the Hong Kong Government. Mr. Tan previously served as the Vice Chairman of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Tung Wah College. Mr. TAN obtained a Master of Science degree from Stanford University and Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Guy Man Wu Mr. Guy Man (Guy) Wu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 1987. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University, U.S.A. He is also the Managing Director of the Liverton Group and Video Channel Productions Limited. Mr. WU is the cousin of Mr. Thomas Jefferson WU, an Executive Director and Managing Director of the Company, and the nephew of Sir Gordon WU, the Chairman and a substantial shareholder of the Company and Lady WU, a Non-executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company.