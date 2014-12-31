Name Description

Arthur Dew Mr. Arthur George Dew is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Allied Properties (HK) Ltd. He graduated from the Law School of the University of Sydney, Australia, and was admitted as a solicitor and later as a barrister of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia. He is currently a non-practising barrister. He has a broad range of corporate and business experience and has served as a director, and in some instances chairman of the board of directors of a number of public companies listed in Australia, Hong Kong and elsewhere. He is also the chairman and a non-executive director of Allied Group Limited (“AGL”), and a non-executive director of each of SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited (“SHK HK IND“), Tanami Gold NL (“Tanami Gold“) and Eurogold Limited (“Eurogold”). Mr. Dew resigned as the chairman and a non-executive director of Allied Overseas Limited (“AOL”) in January 2014 and was appointed as the chairman and a non-executive director of Dragon Mining Limited (“Dragon Mining”) in February 2014. Tanami Gold, Eurogold and Dragon Mining are companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Seng Hui Lee Mr. Lee Seng Hui has been appointed as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Allied Properties (HK) Ltd. He is also director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Lee graduated from the Law School of the University of Sydney with Honours. Previously he worked with Baker & McKenzie and N M Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Lee is the chief executive and an executive director of AGL and the chairman and a non-executive director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He is a non-executive director of APAC Resources Limited and a non-executive chairman of Mount Gibson Iron Limited (“Mount Gibson”). Mr. Lee resigned as a non-executive director of Tanami Gold in November 2013. Mount Gibson and Tanami Gold are companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Chi Kong Li Mr. Li Chi Kong is Group Financial Controller, Executive Director of Allied Properties (HK) Ltd. He was appointed the Financial Controller and an Executive Director of the Company in August 1997 and October 1999 respectively. He is also director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li graduated from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, United Kingdom with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science and obtained a Post-graduate Diploma in Accounting from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has extensive experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li worked for two major audit firms and acted as the group financial controller for several listed companies in Hong Kong. He is also the group financial controller of AGL. He was an executive director of Allied Cement Holdings Limited until March 2014.

Tai Chun Wong Mr. Mark Wong Tai Chun is Executive Director of Allied Properties (HK) Ltd. He is also director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wong has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. Wong was the financial controller of other listed companies in Hong Kong. He is an executive director of SHK HK IND and the director of investment of AGL. Mr. Wong is an alternate director to Mr. Arthur George Dew in each of Tanami Gold and Eurogold. Tanami Gold and Eurogold are companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mr. Wong resigned as an executive director and the chief executive officer of AOL in January 2014.

Tung Ni Lau Ms. Lau Tung Ni is Company Secretary of Allied Properties (H.K.) Ltd. She is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

David Bartlett Mr. David Craig Bartlett is Independent Non-Executive Director of Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited. He graduated with honours in law from Exeter University in the United Kingdom in 1988 and subsequently qualified as a solicitor in England & Wales, the Republic of Ireland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A former partner of the international law firm Clyde & Co., he regularly acted for and advised AGL and AGL’s subsidiarie's before leaving private practice for a career in industry. Now based primarily in Europe, Mr. Bartlett is also an independent nonexecutive director of each of AGL and SHK.

Alan Jones Mr. Alan Stephen Jones is Independent Non-Executive Director of Allied Properties (HK) Ltd. Mr. Jones, a chartered accountant, has extensive experience in management, administration, accounting, property development carpark management, finance and trading, and has been involved in successful mergers and acquisitions of a number of public companies in Australia and internationally. Mr. Jones is an independent non-executive director of each of AGL and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (“SHK”). He is also an independent non-executive director of Mount Gibson and a non-executive chairman of Air Change International Limited (“Air Change”). Mount Gibson and Air Change are companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He is also a nonexecutive director of Mulpha Australia Limited.