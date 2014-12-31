Name Description

Pan Yu Mr. Yu Pan is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Company in December 2004 when he took control of the Company through acquisition of a controlling interest in the Company. Mr. YU has over 25 years of experience in the development of high-end residential, commercial and hotel projects in the PRC. He is a founder of the prestigious real estate company, (Guangzhou Tianyu Real Estate Development Company Limited*), which was set up in July 1997 from which the Company acquired some real estate projects in Guangzhou in 2007. Mr. YU also acts as the chief executive officer of the Company, overseeing the strategic planning and corporate development of the Group.

Xiao Bing Wen Mr. Wen Xiao Bing is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, President - Guangzhou head office of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. He has in charge of overall management of the property development and investment business in the PRC. Mr. WEN holds a Bachelor Degree in History from Beijing University and is a professionally qualified economist specialized in labor economics in the PRC. He has over 24 years of working experience in managerial positions in corporations in the PRC.

Sheng Jie Lin Mr. Lin Sheng Jie is Vice President - Guangzhou head office at Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Lin is in charge of all general financial operations in the PRC. Mr. LIN is a Bachelor Degree graduate in finance and accountancy of Guangdong University of Finance & Economics (Formerly known as Guangdong University of Business Studies and has over 24 years of working experience in the finance and accounting in property development, direct investments in the PRC, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Xue Wei Wu Mr. Wu Xue Wei is the Vice President of Guangzhou head office in charge of marketing matters at the Guangzhou head office. Mr. Wu graduated from Inner Mongolia Agricultural University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. He has over 17 years of working experience in the area of marketing and business management for different types of properties in large-scale real estate groups in the PRC such as Vanke, Minmetals, and Haiyi.

Xiao Hua Xie Mr. Xie Xiao Hua is the Vice President - Guangzhou head office of the company. He is in charge of engineering and costing at the Guangzhou head office. Mr. Xie graduated from Sun Yat-sen University with a Doctor’s Degree in Science and holds a senior engineer certificate for geotechnical engineering. He has over 20 years of working experience in the area of engineering management in overall project development.

Hong Fang Yuan Ms. Yuan Hong Fang is Vice President - Guangzhou head office at Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. Ms. Yuan in charge of contract and legal matters of Guangzhou head office. Ms. YUAN graduated from Lingnan College, Sun Yat-sen University and holds a Master Degree in Business Management. She has over 20 years of working experience in finance and administration in the sectors.

Zhong Zheng Mr. Zheng Zhong is the Vice President - Guangzhou head office of the company. He is in charge of design matters at the Guangzhou head office. Mr. Zheng graduated from Xiamen University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and holds a grade 1 registered architect certificate. He has over 22 years of working experience in the area of architectural design management in large-scale property developers in the PRC such as Aoyuan and the Sincere Group.

Lok Wong Mr. Wong Lok is Executive Director of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Company in August 2005. Mr. WONG has over 29 years of working experience in senior management of corporations engaged in property and general trading in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Lin Shun Cheung Ms. Cheung Lin Shun is Company Secretary of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. She joined the company in March 2005 and has been the Company Secretary of the Company since then. She is also the Vice President in charge of all finance affairs at the corporate level of the Group. She is a professionally qualified accountant in Hong Kong. She holds a Master Degree in Professional Accountancy awarded by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. She has over 29 years of experience in auditing, corporate secretarial, accounting and corporate finance obtained from an international accounting firm and a number of listed companies in Hong Kong.

Wing Keung Cheng Mr. Cheng Wing Keung (Raymond) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Company in December 2004. Mr. CHENG is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong. He holds an honour degree in laws in The University of London and a Master degree of Business Administration awarded by The University of Strathclyde, Scotland. Mr. CHENG also holds a Diploma in Chinese Professional Laws in the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, the PRC. He has over 27 years of experience in corporate, company secretarial and listing affairs. Mr. CHENG is an independent non-executive director in a listed company in Hong Kong, namely Sino Resources Group Limited (Stock code: 223).

Shu Kwan Choy Mr. Choy Shu Kwan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Company in December 2004. Mr. CHOY holds a Master Degree in Business Administration and has over 27 years of extensive experience in banking and investment management. He worked for the CITIC group for 20 years in Hong Kong. Before his resignation in 2007, he was the managing director of CITIC Capital Markets Limited. Mr. CHOY is also an independent non-executive director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (Stock code: 119).

Lai Fong Chung Ms. Chung Lai Fong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited. She joined the Company in December 2004. Ms. CHUNG is a practising barrister in Hong Kong. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Degree, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Accountancy and a Master of Laws in Chinese Law. Ms. CHUNG is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK) and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has over 19 years of professional experience in accounting, taxation, company secretarial, legal, regulatory and corporate affairs. Ms. CHUNG is also an independent non-executive director of Far City Mining Limited, a company listed on Canadian National Stock Exchange.