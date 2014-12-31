Name Description

Sanhuo Zhang Mr. Zhang Sanhuo is Executive Chairman of the Board of North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd since June 14, 2013. He graduated from (Shanxi University of Finance & Economics*) (formerly known as (Shanxi Institute of Finance & Economics) with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from (Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business). Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in the mining industry, especially in coal and natural resources management, and has been engaged in such business for over 20 years. Mr. Zhang was involved in mining, technology and management of (Department of Coal of Shanxi Province Gujiao Mine No. 1*) as its mine manager from 1991 to 1994, and was the general manager of (Shanxi Changtong Coal Preparation Plant*) from 1994 to 1998 and was responsible for the production management and overseas trading of coal products. Mr. Zhang also has experience in property investments.

Nam Tse Mr. Tse Nam (Michael) is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company on 12 February 2007. Mr. Tse has over 28 years of experience in corporate management in the agriculture, manufacturing, mining and M&A sectors. Mr. Tse was a registered consultant to Asian Development Bank and has held key positions in several companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) such as being Executive Director of Asia Coal Limited (stock code 835) and as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Asia Aluminum Holdings Limited (a company previously listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 930). Mr. Tse holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of San Francisco.

Boqi Huang Mr. Huang Boqi is Deputy Chairman, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in 6 October 2014. He obtained his Bachelor degree in Engineering from South China University of Technology (formerly known as South China Institute of Technology) in 1987 and a Master degree in Economics from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 1999. He was the chairman and executive director of China Best Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong listed company, Stock Code: 370) from June 2011 to July 2014. He was also a chairman, executive director and interlocking chief executive officer of Goldmond Holdings Limited (Hong Kong listed company, Stock Code: 8190) from February 2005 to March 2010. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate management, corporate finance and capital operation, merger and acquisition transactions. He also has extensive experience in the field of information technology and electronics industries as well as mining industry.

Ben Yu Zhu Mr. Zhu Ben Yu, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Zhu obtained a bachelor degree of Business Administration and Executive Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Zhu has over 17 years of experience in financial management and auditing. Mr. Zhu was chief financial officer, financial controller and company secretary of several companies listed in the mainboard of the Stock Exchange.

Wing Wa Shek Mr. Shek Wing Wa has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and a Master Degree in Corporate Governance and has solid experience in company secretarial field gained from both listed companies and professional firms in Hong Kong. He is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Chengjian Zhou Mr. Zhou Chengjian is Non-Executive Director of North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd since June 7, 2013. He graduated from (Shandong Institute of Mining and Technology*) with a bachelor’s degree in mining in September 1965. From September 1965 to January 1970, he worked as a mining technician at (Xishan Mining Administration Ximing Mine*). He was promoted to the position of executive mining technician in January 1970 and acted as the mining engineer, the deputy technical manager and the acting manager of the mining area successively from January 1970 to April 1980. He served at the development headquarters of (Xishan Mining Administration Gujiao Mine District*) from April 1980 to April 1985, during which period he worked as the deputy group leader of the development group of (Xishan Mining Administration Ximing Mine*), the chief engineer and the mine manager of such mine. He then served as the leader of such development headquarters and its deputy general and production director from April 1985 to April 1995. From December 1995 to December 1997, he acted as the director of (Huainan Mining Administration*). He subsequently worked as the deputy general manager and general manager of (Huajin Coking Coal Company*) successively from December 1997 to June 2003. Since 2004, he has acted as the technical consultant of Shanxi Changtong and the dean of

Po Wing Leung Mr. Leung Po Wing (Bowen Joseph) is Independent Non-Executive Director of North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd since March 26, 2010. Mr. Leung is currently serving as an independent non-executive director for two other companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange namely Paliburg Holdings Limited (stock code 0617) and Quali-Smart Holdings Limited (stock code 1348) and a special consultant to the board of directors of Sands China Limited (stock code 1928), also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung previously served as the Director of the Office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Beijing until his retirement in November 2005. During his tenure with the Government, Mr. Leung has served in various senior positions including the Deputy Secretary for District Administration (later re-titled as Deputy Secretary of Home Affairs), Deputy Secretary for Planning, Environment and Lands, Private Secretary, Government House, and Secretary for Planning Environment and Lands. Mr. Leung has extensive experience in corporate leadership and public administration. Mr. Leung was conferred with the Gold Bauhinia Star honour in 2004 and appointed as a Justice of Peace in 2007, for his very distinguished services to the Hong Kong community.

Yin Fai Leung Ms. Leung Yin Fai is Independent Non-Executive Director of North Asia Resources Holdings Limited., effect from 1 April 2014, She was the chairman of each of the audit and remuneration committees of the Company, obtained the master degree of commerce from the University of New South Wales, Australia. She is currently the office head of KCS Management & Consultancy (China) Co., Ltd Beijing Branch and Tianjin Branch. Prior to this, Ms. Leung has been working in one of the international CPA firms for 20 years. Ms. Leung is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, CPA Australia, Vietnam Association of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.