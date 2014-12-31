Name Description

Nai-pang Leung Dr. Leung Nai-Pang (Norman), LL.D. is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Transport International Holdings Limited. Dr Leung has been a Director of Transport International Holdings Limited (the “Company”), The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) and Long Win Bus Company Limited (“LWB”) since 18 March 2000 and Deputy Chairman of the Company, KMB and LWB since 14 June 2001. Dr Leung became an Independent Nonexecutive Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2006. He has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 May 2012. Dr Leung is the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Company. He is the Executive Chairman of Television Broadcasts Limited and an Independent Non-executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, both of which are companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Dr Leung has been active in public service for over 30 years and he served as Commissioner of the Civil Aid Service from 1993 to 2007, Chairman of the Broadcasting Authority from 1997 to 2002, Council Chairman of City University of Hong Kong from 1997 to 2003 and a member of the Advisory Committee on Postoffice Employment for former Chief Executives and Politically Appointed Officials from 2007 to 2013. He is the Pro-Chancellor of City University of Hong Kong.

Cho Chak Chan Dr. Chan Cho Chak (John), GBS, JP, DBA(Hon), DSocSc (Hon), BA, DipMS, CCMI, FCILT, FHKIoD, is Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Transport International Holdings Limited. Dr. Chan was the Managing Director of the Company from September 4, 1997 to April 7, 2008, the Managing Director of KMB and LWB from November 1, 1993 to December 31, 2006 and from May 8, 1997 to December 31, 2006 respectively and Senior Executive Director of KMB and LWB from January 1, 2007 to April 7, 2008. He has been a Non-executive Director of the Company, KMB and LWB since April 8, 2008 as well as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Standing Committee of the Company, and was re-designated as INED of the Company with effect from January 4, 2012. He is also the Chairman and Non-executive Director of RoadShow Holdings Limited (“Roadshow”), an indirect subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange and an INED of Hang Seng Bank Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited and Swire Properties Limited. He was formerly an INED of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, 2000-03 and a member of the Hong Kong Civil Service, 964-78 and 1980-93. He is currently a Director of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, Chairman of the Council of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund, Chairman of the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee. In December 2000, Dr. Chan won the Executive Award in the DHL/SCMP HK Business Awards 2000 and received an Honorary University Fellowship from The University of Hong Kong. He was awarded the degrees of Doctor of Business Administration (honoris causa) by the International Management Centres in 1997 and Doctor of Social Sciences (honoris causa) by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2009 and The University of Hong Kong in 2011 and Lingnan University in 2012. He is a Companion of the Chartered Management Institute, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Chak Cheong Lee Mr. Lee Chak Cheong has been appointed as Managing Director, Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited., with effect from 1 January 2015. Mr Lee has been a Director of Transport International Holdings Limited (the “Company”), The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) and Long Win Bus Company Limited (“LWB”) since 3 March 2014. Mr Lee also served as an Alternate Director to Mr. Raymond Kwok Ping Luen of the Company, KMB and LWB for the period from 1 April 2013 to 2 March 2014. Mr Lee is the Head of the Transport Advisory Department of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”). Mr Lee is a Director of Park Island Transport Company Limited since 2011 and a Director of Wilson Group Limited since 2013. Prior to joining SHKP in 2006, he was a Director with MVA Hong Kong Limited, a leading traffic and transport consultancy in Hong Kong. Before returning to Hong Kong, Mr Lee has worked for the West Sussex County Council, the London Borough of Bexley and the East Sussex County Councils in England between 1986 and 1994. Mr Lee obtained a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from University of Westminster, England in 1985 and a Master Degree in Transportation Planning & Engineering from University of Southampton, England in 1986. He gained his Chartered Engineer status in 1992 and is a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, United Kingdom since 1992.

Lana Woo Ms. Lana Woo is Company Secretary of Transport International Holdings Limited. Her qualification is MBA, BA, AAT, CGA, FCIS, MIFC, CFC.

Yuk-lun Fung Mr. Fung Yuk-lun (Allen) serves as Non- Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Ltd since January 1, 2014. Mr Fung has been a Director of Transport International Holdings Limited, The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited and Long Win Bus Company Limited since 1 January 2014. He is an Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (“SHKP”) and a Non-executive director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited and SUNeVision Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of SHKP and the Chief Executive Officer of the SHKP Group’s non-property related portfolio investments. Mr Fung obtained an undergraduate degree (Modern History) from Oxford University and holds a doctoral degree in History and East Asian Languages from Harvard University. He was a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1996. Mr. Fung was a Teaching Fellow at Harvard University from 1993 to 1994 and a visiting Assistant Professor of History at Brown University from 1996 to 1997. Mr Fung joined McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”), a global management consulting company, in 1997. During his time in McKinsey, he primarily served clients in China and Hong Kong, and also served institutions in Europe and Southeast Asia. Mr Fung was the co-leader of the infrastructure practice for McKinsey. He was the Managing Partner of McKinsey Hong Kong from 2004 to 2010. In 2011, he became a Director of McKinsey globally, being the first Hong Kong Chinese to become a Director in McKinsey’s history. He was also the head of recruiting for the Asia region in McKinsey. Mr Fung is the Chairman of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, a council member of both The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and The Hong Kong Management Association, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. He is also an advisory member of the Faculty of Business and Economics at The University of Hong Kong.

Tat Man Ho Mr. Ho Tat Man (Edmond), MA(Cantab), MBA, FCILT, MHKIoD, has been appointedNon-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited., with effective 1 January 2015. He resigned from the position of Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company effective 1 January 2015. Mr. Ho joined KMB in September 1998 and served as Finance and Administration Director from January 1999 to April 2003. He was promoted to Deputy Managing Director of the Company, KMB and LWB with effect from 10 January 2002. He has been appointed as Managing Director of KMB and LWB since 1 January 2007 and promoted to Managing Director of the Company with effect from 8 April 2008. Mr. Ho was a Non-executive Director of RoadShow Holdings Limited (“RoadShow”), an indirect subsidiary of the Company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, from 13 October 2008 to 8 July 2014. Other positions previously held by him included Investment Director of a merchant bank and executive director of a number of transport infrastructure management and investment companies in Hong Kong and in the Mainland of China. Mr. Ho was formerly a director of four Sino-foreign joint venture companies of an international leading soft drink brand. Mr. Ho holds a Master’s degree in engineering from Cambridge University and an MBA degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is also a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Ping-luen Kwok Mr. Kwok Ping-luen (Raymond), MA(Cantab), MBA, Hon DBA, is Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Company. He has been a Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited and Long Win Bus Company Limited since 1 September 1981 and 8 May 1997 respectively. Mr Kwok holds a Master of Arts degree in Law from Cambridge University, a Master degree in Business Administration from Harvard University, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Open University of Hong Kong and an Honorary Doctorate degree in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. He is also the Chairman of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., the Chairman of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a Non-executive Director of Wing Tai Properties Limited (formerly known as “USI Holdings Limited”) and an Independent Non-executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. In civic activities, Mr. Kwok is a Director of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a Member of the General Committee of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Vice Chairman of the Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Lai Kuen Louey Mr. Louey Lai Kuen (William), BSc(Econ), is Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited., since September 4, 1997. He has been acting as Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited and Long Win Bus Company Limited since 14 January 1993 and 8 May 1997 respectively. Mr Louey has previously worked for an international merchant bank in the United Kingdom for five years and an international accounting firm in the United Kingdom for three years. In 1995, he set up the William S D Louey Educational Foundation in memory of his grandfather, Mr William S D Louey, to finance students from China and Hong Kong to further their education abroad. Having aware of the success of the Foundation, Mr. Louey was invited to become a committee member of the Hong Kong Oxford Scholarship Fund in 1999. Mr Louey has also served as an Executive Committee Member of The Friends of Cambridge University in Hong Kong since 2003. The Friends of Cambridge University is the sponsor of the Prince Philip Scholarship.

Chung Yuen Lui Mr. Lui Chung Yuen (Charles), BEc, AASA, FCILT, has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lui has been a Director of Transport International Holdings Limited since September 4, 1997. He has also been a Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) and Long Win Bus Company Limited since 17 September 1993 and 24 August 1994 respectively. He is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Company. Joined KMB in 1960 as Accountant and promoted to Chief Accountant, Assistant General Manager and appointed as General Manager on 1 March 1989. Retired as General Manager on 21 July 1999 on reaching the retirement age of 65 years. Mr. Lui was appointed the Deputy Managing Director of KMB (China) Holdings Limited (“KMB (China)”) on 1 September 1999. Relinquished the post of Deputy Managing Director to assume the post of Chairman of KMB (China) on 13 August 2003.

Siu Chan Ng Mr. Ng Siu Chan is Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited., since September 4, 1997. He is also a Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) and Long Win Bus Company Limited (“LWB”) since 3 March 1983 and 8 May 1997 respectively. Mr Ng is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Century City International Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited and Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited.

Winnie Ng Ms. Winnie Ng, BA, MBA(Chicago), MPA(Harvard), FCIM, CMILT, MHKIoD, is Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited. She is also director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) and Long Win Bus Company Limited since 4 September 1997, 12 October 1995 and 8 May 1997 respectively. and is also Founder and Deputy Chairman of RoadShow Holdings Limited (“RoadShow”). Ms. Ng has received numerous awards and recognition. In 2010, she was named a Woman of Excellence and was also selected as one of 60 Meritorious Chinese Entrepreneurs with Achievement and National Contribution. In previous years, she won the Yazhou Zhoukan Young Chinese Entrepreneur Award, was named one of China’s 100 Women Entrepreneurs, was Mason Fellow of Harvard University, and was the Caring Heart Award recipient. Ms Ng has been appointed Member of the Standing Committee of the Company since 23 October 2008 to assist and advise the Board in formulating policy, and to monitor implementation by management. Prior to the appointment, she was Executive Director of the Company from 1995 to 13 October 2008 and looked after business development, procurement, insurance, facilities management, marketing and sales, and corporate relations. She also founded and spearheaded the listing of RoadShow, whose business model has been adopted by many companies in Hong Kong, China and the rest of the world. Active in public service, she is Director of Bauhinia Foundation Research Centre, Council Member of The Better Hong Kong Foundation, Member of Hospital Authority, Member of Hong Kong Tourism Board, Member of Employees Retraining Board, Director of Agency for Volunteer Service, Member of Public Relations Committee of The Community Chest, and is also involved with a number of other public and community bodies. Ms. Ng holds an MBA degree from University of Chicago and an MPA degree from Harvard University.

Ka Cheung Li Dr. Li Ka Cheung (Eric), GBS, OBE, JP, LL.D. DSocSc, BA, FCPA(Practising), FCA, FCPA(Aust.), FCIS, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited. Dr Li has been a Director of Transport International Holdings Limited (the “Company”), The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited and Long Win Bus Company Limited since 10 December 1998. Dr Li was appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of RoadShow Holdings Limited since 16 September 2004. He is the Senior Partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co., Certified Public Accountants. Dr Li is an Independent Non-executive Director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, Wong’s International (Holdings) Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited, China Resources Enterprise, Limited and Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. (until 25 June 2013), all of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was formerly an Independent Non-executive Director of China Vanke Co., Ltd., Sinofert Holdings Limited, CATIC International Holdings Limited and Meadville Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange until its withdrawal of its listing status on 19 April 2010). He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. He is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Chairman of the Legal Aid Services Council. He was also a former member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and a past president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dr Li is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company, and a member of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company.