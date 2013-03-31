Name Description

Hon Man Hung Mr. Hung Hon Man serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Get Nice Holdings Limited. He is founder of the Group. He is responsible for the formulation of corporate strategy and the future direction of the Group. Mr. Hung HM is also responsible for overseeing the credit operation of the Group. Mr. Hung HM possesses over 21 years of experience in the securities and real estate industries in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Hung HM is also a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of directors of Get Nice Financial Group Limited.

Wai Ho Cham Mr. Cham Wai Ho (Anthony) is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Get Nice Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the formulation of corporate strategy and future direction of the Group, and is responsible for the overall management of the Group. Mr. Cham possesses over 45 years of experience in the banking, financial, securities and real estate industries. Before joining the Group in September, 1991, he held senior executive positions in various international banks.

Leung Ming Kam Mr. Kam Leung Ming (Eddie), FCPA (Practising), ACIS, ACS, is Executive Director, Company Secretary of Get Nice Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Accountancy and a Master Degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is currently a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. He has over 14 years of experience in auditing, professional accounting, financial management and business administration. Prior to joining the Company in 2008, Mr. Kam worked for several Hong Kong listed companies of various industries and served senior roles in financial management and secretarial functions.

Fung Sin Lam Ms. Lam Fung Sin is the Qualified Accountant of Get Nice Holdings Limited. She holds a MBA degree from the University of Manchester and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

Hon Sau Ng Mr. Ng Hon Sau (Larry) is Responsible Officer of Get Nice Futures Co. Ltd and Get Nice Securities Limited, subsidiaries of Get Nice Holdings Limited. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry with 18 years in securities and futures and several years in corporate banking. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from California State University, Fresno, USA.

Chi Ming Yiu Mr. Yiu Chi Ming is Responsible Officer of Get Nice Capital Limited, subsidiary of Get Nice Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the corporate finance activities of the Group. Mr. Yiu holds a master’s degree in accounting from Curtin University of Technology in Australia and a professional diploma in Company Secretaryship and Administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic. He has been an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of England since 1988 and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries since 1994. Mr. Yiu has over 16 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance advisory work, placing, underwriting and subunderwriting activities.

Kong Yui Man Mr. Man Kong Yui (Elton) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Get Nice Holdings Limited since 3rd October 2005. He has been involved in the financial and securities industries for over 31 years and has operational and management experience in bullion, securities, futures and foreign exchange financial services business with prominent banks, international financial institutions and listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Man is currently a general manager of BMI Securities Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Hi Siu Mr. Siu Hi Lam has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Get Nice Holdings Limited., with effect from 1 September 2014. He has worked in the finance and banking field for over 25 years. Mr. Siu is the managing director of Fortune Take International Limited, a company engaging in providing financial consultancy services. Mr. Siu was the senior vice president of AIG Finance (Hong Kong) Limited and the vice president of Bank of America and responsible for business development and credit risk management. He obtained a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Hull in the U.K. Mr. Siu is currently an independent non-executive director of BEP International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2326) and Sage International Group Limited (stock code: 8082). He was an independent non-executive director of China Investment Fund Company Limited (stock code: 612) from November 2010 to January 2012. All of the above companies are listed in Hong Kong.