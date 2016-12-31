Name Description

Shiheng Ma Mr. Ma Shiheng (Frederick) has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of MTR Corporation Limited., since 1 January 2016. He joined the Board as an Independent Non-executive Director in July 2013 and was re-designated as a Non-executive Director on 30 November 2015. Professor Ma has extensive experience in banking and financial sector. He is currently an independent non-executive director of FWD Group, a director of Husky Energy Inc. and a non-executive director of COFCO Corporation. Professor Ma was an independent non-executive director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited, and a non-executive director of China Mobile Communications Corporation. He was previously the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government and a Non-executive Director of the Company from 2002 to 2007. Professor Ma held the position of the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government from 2007 to July 2008. He is a member of the International Advisory Council of China Investment Corporation and the Global Advisory Council of the Bank of America. Professor Ma holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree majoring in economics and history from The University of Hong Kong. He was conferred the Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences by Lingnan University in October 2014 and the Honorary Doctor of Social Science by City University of Hong Kong in October 2016. Professor Ma was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2009 and was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2010.

Kwok-kuen Leong Mr. Leong Kwok-kuen (Lincoln) is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of MTR Corporation Ltd., since March 2015 and a Member of the Executive Directorate since 2002. Mr Leong joined the Company in February 2002 as the Finance Director, and was re-titled as the Finance & Business Development Director in May 2008. He was appointed as the Deputy CEO in July 2012 and the Acting CEO in August 2014. As the CEO, Mr Leong is responsible for the Company’s overall performance in and outside of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in the accountancy and investment banking industries in London, Vancouver and Hong Kong. Mr Leong is a non-executive director of Mandarin Oriental International Limited, chairman of the Quality Assurance Council of the University Grants Committee, vice-chairman of The Hong Kong Housing Society, and a vice-patron and a member of the Board of Directors of The Community Chest of Hong Kong. He was an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. Mr Leong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (subsequently a Master of Arts degree) from the University of Cambridge. He later qualified as a chartered accountant in England in 1985 and Canada in 1986. Mr Leong is a chartered fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong.

Leung-wah Hui Mr. Hui Leung-wah has been appointed as Finance Director, Member of the Executive Directorate of the Company, with effect from 2 July 2016. He joined the Company as Finance Director – Designate and a Member of the Executive Committee on 1 June 2016. Mr Hui is responsible for the financial management of all of the Company’s affairs, including financial planning and control, budgeting, accounting and reporting, corporate financing, and the treasury function. He also leads the Company’s information technology, investor relations as well as materials and stores functions. Mr Hui is a chartered financial analyst and has extensive corporate finance and investment banking experience. He began his career at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited in 1988. He left in 1990 to pursue a career in corporate finance with Wardley Corporate Finance Limited (later known as Corporate, Investment Banking and Markets Division of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited) and was the Chief Operating Officer, Investment Banking, Asia Pacific and Co-Head, Corporate Finance Execution when he left in 2004. Mr Hui was General Manager – Corporate Finance of the Company from 2004 to 2011, and the Chief Financial Officer of Digital China Holdings Limited from 2011 to 2012. He was the Chief Financial Officer of K. Wah International Holdings Limited before re-joining the Company in 2016. Mr Hui holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Studies (First Class Honours) from the City University Business School, London and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has completed the Advanced Management Program in Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

Siu-wa Cheung Mr. Cheung Siu-wa (Morris) has been appointed as Member of the Executive Directorate, President of MTR Academy of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2016. He is responsible for spearheading and overseeing the development of the MTR Academy, with an objective to develop competent railway professionals and raise the quality of local and regional rail services through offering programmes related to railway management, operations, engineering and customer service, and undertaking railrelated research. Mr Cheung joined the Company in 1983 as a Graduate Engineer, and has progressed over the years to senior management positions in Operations and Projects Divisions. He was seconded to Ngong Ping 360 Limited as its Managing Director from 2007 to 2009. In July 2009, Mr Cheung was appointed Chief of Operating and in January 2011, he took up the position of Chief of Operations Engineering. Mr Cheung was the Human Resources Director between July 2012 and June 2015 and the European Business Director between June 2015 and June 2016. He has a wide range of management experience and deep knowledge of the Company. Mr Cheung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Engineering from The University of Hong Kong, a Master of Business Administration degree from the City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now called City University of Hong Kong) and a Master of Science degree in Financial Analysis from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, The Institution of Engineering and Technology and The Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport in Hong Kong, and the chairman of the Asia Pacific Division of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

Chak-pui Kam Dr. Kam Chak-pui (Jacob) serves as Managing Director – Operations and Mainland Business, Member of the Executive Directorate of the Company. He was Member of the Executive Directorate Operations Director of MTR Corporation Limited. He is responsible for overseeing the Company’s transport operations in Hong Kong and its rail and property businesses in the Mainland of China. In addition, Dr Kam is responsible for overseeing railway operations standards and ensuring mutual learning of best practices among all the Company’s railway operations globally. He joined the Company in 1995 and had held various management positions in Operations, Projects and China & International Business Divisions. Dr Kam was the Operations Director between January 2011 and April 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Southampton, and a doctoral degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of London (University College London), both in the United Kingdom. Dr Kam qualified as a chartered engineer in the United Kingdom in 1989. He is a corporate member of both the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. Dr Kam is also a chartered fellow of The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health in the United Kingdom and of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong. He is a member of Vocational Training Council, and is also a director of some of the members of the Company’s group.

Wai-ching Cheng Ms. Cheng Wai-ching has been appointed as Human Resources Director, Member of the Executive Directorate of the Company, with effect from 1 June 2016. Ms Cheng is a seasoned human resources practitioner with rich senior management experience. She took up different human resources roles in Citibank, N.A. between 1993 and 1997, and was with JP Morgan as Vice President, Human Resources between 1997 and 2001. From 2001 to 2013, Ms Cheng was with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (‘HSBC’) and was Head of Human Resources, Hong Kong and Global Business, Asia Pacific when she left HSBC. Before joining the Company, she was Group Head of Human Resources of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Ms Cheng is currently a vice president of the Executive Council and a fellow member, of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management, and a council member of The Hong Kong Management Association. She is also serving as the vice chairman of the Cross-Industry Training Advisory Committee for the Human Resource Management sector under the Qualifications Framework, Education Bureau, and a member of the Manpower Development Committee of the Labour and Welfare Bureau and The Standing Committee on Disciplined Services Salaries and Conditions of Service of the HKSAR Government. Ms Cheng holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from The California State University, the United States of America.

Chan Fan Frank Mr. Frank Chan Fan is the Secretary for Transport and Housing, Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department as an Assistant Electronics Engineer in August 1982. He was promoted to Chief Electronics Engineer in February 2001 and to Government Electrical and Mechanical Engineer in May 2005. Mr Chan was appointed as the Deputy Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services in January 2009 and was the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services and the General Manager of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Trading Fund from December 2011 to June 2017. Mr Chan is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, United Kingdom. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master degree in Business Management from The University of Hong Kong, and a Master degree in Medical Physics from the University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

Peter Ewen Dr. Peter Ronald Ewen has been appointed as an Engineering Director, Member of the Executive Directorate of the Company effective February 22, 2016. He is responsible for driving excellence in the Company’s engineering functions and strengthening its control and check and balance processes, and overseeing the procurement and contract administration function. Dr Ewen started his career in the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1976 and attained the rank of Air Vice-Marshal. He served in different capacities, including Chief of Staff Support, Executive Officer and Chief Engineer (Air). In his last role as Director Air Support, Dr Ewen was responsible for the procurement, in-service support and airworthiness of the fleets of large aircraft of the Royal Air Force, including Strategic and Tactical Airlift, Air-to-Air Refuelling, Maritime Patrol, and Air Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance capabilities. Before joining the Company, he was a Procurement Advisor for Rail Franchising in the Department for Transport – Rail, United Kingdom and the Head of Air for Airbus Defence and Space, United Kingdom respectively. Dr Ewen holds a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) degree in Engineering Management from the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from International Management Centres Association, United Kingdom. He is a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. Dr Ewen was awarded Companion of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath in 2015.

Tin-shing Lau Mr. Lau (Adi) Tin-shing has been appointed as Operations Director and a Member of the Executive Directorate of the Company, with effect from 1 May 2016. He is responsible for overseeing the Company’s railway operations in Hong Kong. Mr Lau joined the Company in 1982 and had held various management positions related to the design, construction, operations and maintenance of the Company’s railway system in Hong Kong and the Company’s rail businesses in the Mainland of China. He took up the position of Chief of Operating in October 2011 and was appointed as the Deputy Director – Operating between August 2013 and April 2016. Mr Lau holds a Bachelor of Science (Honour) degree in Civil Engineering from The University of Hong Kong and an MBA degree from the University of Michigan in the United States of America. He is a chartered engineer, a corporate member of the Institution of Civil Engineers in the United Kingdom and a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. Mr Lau is also a chartered fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong. He is the president of the China Hong Kong Railway Institution and the chairman of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Asia Pacific Urban Rail Platform.

Ka-pik So Ms. So Ka-pik, Linda has been appointed as Corporate Affairs Director, Member of the Executive Directorate of the Company., since 16 September 2015. She is responsible for overseeing stakeholder engagement, external communications and corporate responsibility. Ms So has extensive administrative and public relations experience. She worked in the Hong Kong Government from 1989 to 2013 in various policy bureaux and departments including the Eastern District Office, Constitutional Affairs Branch, Transport Branch, Security Bureau and the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer. Ms So also served as the Press Secretary to the Chief Secretary for Administration and the Financial Secretary from 1999 to 2001 and acted as the Spokesman and Coordinator of the HKSAR Government team sent to Thailand in 2004 to assist Hong Kong residents affected by the tsunami. Before she left the Administrative Service, Ms So was the Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development (Commerce & Industry) from 2009 to 2011. After taking up a contract position as Director of Marketing and Business Development in the Heritage and Museums Division of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department from 2012 to 2013, she took up the role of the Director General of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries. Ms So holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics (subsequently a Master of Arts degree) from the University of Cambridge.

Wai-Man So Prof. Dr. Raymond So Wai-man is Under Secretary for Transport and Housing of the Company. He worked at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Hang Seng Management College with responsibility for teaching, research and academic administration, and was the Dean of Continuing Education at the Hong Kong Baptist University immediately before his appointment as the US for T&H. He had previously taken up various public service appointments, including membership of the Hong Kong Housing Authority from 2009 to 2017 and the chairmanship of the Energy Advisory Committee of the Government of the HKSAR from 2012 to 2017. Dr So was an independent non-executive director of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited from August 2015 to September 2017 and Bolina Holding Co., Ltd. from December 2014 to July 2016. Dr So holds a Bachelor and a Master of Business Administration degrees from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance from Louisiana State University, United States of America and a Bachelor of Law degree from Tsinghua University, the Mainland of China.

Chi-fai Tang Mr. Tang Chi-fai (David) is Property Director and Member of the Executive Directorate of MTR Corporation Limited., since October 2011. Mr Tang joined the Company in August 2004 as Contracts & Commercial Manager – China Business and was appointed Deputy Property Director in July 2011. He is responsible for all of the property development projects of the Company in Hong Kong from layout planning, scheme design through to project construction completion, as well as asset and leasing management of investment properties (including shopping malls and offices) and property management of office buildings and residential units. During his service with the Company, he held senior management positions in the Legal and Procurement Division, and the China and International Business Division before he was transferred to Property Division in 2009. Before joining the Company, Mr Tang was Commercial Manager – Hong Kong & China Region, and Deputy General Manager – Hong Kong & China Region for Acciona, S.A. He had almost 20 years’ working experience in contract administration, project management and quantity surveying in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong after starting his career as a Group Trainee of George Wimpey Plc. Mr Tang holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Quantity Surveying from the University of the West of England (formerly Bristol Polytechnic) in the United Kingdom. He is a chartered surveyor and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr Tang is a non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority of the HKSAR Government, and also a director and/or alternate director of some of the members of the Company’s group.

Nai-keung Wong Dr. Wong (Philco) Nai-keung is an Projects Director and a Member of the Executive Directorate of MTR Corporation Limited. Dr. Wong has been the Projects Director and a Member of the Executive Directorate since 28 October 2014. He joined the Company in November 2011 as General Manager – Shatin to Central Link and was appointed as Projects Director – Designate in August 2014. Dr Wong is responsible for overseeing the Company’s railway network expansion projects in Hong Kong. He has over 35 years of experience in business management, implementation and delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China and overseas. Dr Wong is the chairman of Engineering Discipline, Construction Collaborative Degree Programmes Advisory Committee of Vocational Training Council, the vice president of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (‘HKIE’), and a council member of Construction Industry Council. He is also the chairman of the Benevolent Fund Committee of The Lighthouse Club. Dr Wong was formerly a member of the Occupational Deafness Compensation Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Manitoba, Canada, a Master of Engineering degree in Construction Management and Engineering from the University of Toronto, Canada, and a Doctor of Business Administration degree from Curtin University, Australia. Dr Wong is a fellow member of HKIE and the Institution of Civil Engineers in the United Kingdom.

Mei-chun Yeung Ms. Yeung Mei-chun (Jeny) is Commercial Director and Member of the Executive Directorate of MTR Corporation Limited., since September 2011. She joined the Company in November 1999 as the Marketing Manager and was then appointed as General Manager – Marketing & Station Commercial until August 2011. Ms Yeung has been a member of the Company’s Executive Committee since 2004. She is responsible for the marketing of the Company’s railway services as well as managing and enhancing the MTR Brand. Ms Yeung is also responsible for customer service development and the management of various non-fare businesses. Before joining the Company, she held various marketing and business development positions in Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Citibank in Hong Kong. Ms Yeung holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree majoring in Management Studies from The University of Hong Kong. She is a fellow of The Chartered Institute of Marketing and a chartered fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong. Ms Yeung is also a member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Advisory Committee on Enhancing Self-Reliance Through District Partnership Programme, the Marketing Management Committee of The Hong Kong Management Association, the Advisory Committee on Publicity and Public Education in Innovation and Technology of the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government, and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Infrastructure Development Advisory Committee. She is a director of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited.

Gillian Meller Ms. Gillian Elizabeth Meller has been appointed as Company Secretary, Legal and European Business Director, Member of the Executive Directorate of MTR Corporation Limited, with effect from 1 July 2016. Ms. Meller has been the Legal Director and Secretary and a member of the Executive Directorate since September 2011. In her current role, Ms. Meller is responsible for the provision of commercial legal support and advice to all aspects of the Company’s operations and projects in Hong Kong, and the Company’s rail and property operations in the Mainland of China and overseas. She is also responsible for the strategic management of the Company’s insurance programmes, its governance and risk management function, and for overseeing the Company’s procurement and contracts department. Before joining the Company, Ms. Meller was Director of Legal Services for Metronet Rail SSL Limited in London, United Kingdom. After joining the Company in 2004, she spent the first few years in supporting the establishment and expansion of the Company’s business in Europe. Ms. Meller graduated from Hertford College, University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and holds a Master of Arts degree in Geography. She then obtained her postgraduate qualifications in law from The College of Law in Guildford, United Kingdom. She also completed the Stanford Executive Programme at Stanford University, United States of America, in 2010. Ms. Meller is qualified to practise as a solicitor in Hong Kong and England and Wales.

Chi-keung Hon Mr. Hon Chi-keung is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board as a Non-executive Director appointed by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR pursuant to the Mass Transit Railway Ordinance (Chapter 556 of the Laws of Hong Kong) on 7 April 2015. Mr Hon joined the Hong Kong Government in August 1983 and has been Director of Civil Engineering and Development since January 2011. He is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom and a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, United Kingdom. Mr Hon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master degree in Public Administration from The University of Hong Kong.)

James Lau Mr. James Henry Lau is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Hong Kong Government as an Administrative Officer (‘AO’) in 1979 and was promoted through the ranks to AO Staff Grade C in April 1988. He joined the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (‘HKMA’) in April 1993 and was the Head and Executive Director of various divisions of the HKMA until 2004. In July 2004, Mr Lau was seconded to The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited as Chief Executive Officer until he retired in December 2012. He was the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury from January 2014 to June 2017. Mr Lau holds a Bachelor of Mathematics (Computer Science and Statistics) Honours Degree and a Master of Mathematics Degree in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Andrew Brandler Mr. Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited. He was formerly the group managing director and chief executive officer of CLP Holdings Limited from 2000 to 2013, an executive director between October 2013 and April 2014, and currently is a non-executive director of that company. Mr Brandler is also the non-executive deputy chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, and a non-executive director of Tai Ping Carpets International Limited. Prior to joining CLP Holdings Limited in 2000, he was an investment banker, his last position being Head of Asia Pacific Corporate Finance at Schroders based in Hong Kong. Mr Brandler was the former chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (ceased in 2010) and a member of the Operations Review Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ceased in 2014). He is also currently the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Chinese International School. Mr Brandler holds a Bachelor of Arts (subsequently Master of Arts) degree in Modern and Medieval Languages from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, United States of America. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Wong Shui Chan Ms. Chan Wong Shui (Pamela) is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since July 2013. Mrs Chan is vice-chairman of The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong and an independent director of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong. She had served on the board of The Community Chest of Hong Kong for many years, and is currently its vice-patron. Mrs Chan is also currently patron of Consumers International. She was chief executive of the Consumer Council, chairman of Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board, deputy chairman of the Hong Kong Baptist University Council and the Court, chairman of the governing committee of Princess Margaret Hospital, and a member of the Law Reform Commission of Hong Kong, Hospital Authority, The Hong Kong Housing Authority and Estate Agents Authority. Mrs Chan is a graduate and an Honorary Fellow of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Peking University.

Yuen Tak-fai Chan Dr. Chan Yuen Tak-fai (Dorothy) is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since July 2013. Dr Chan is currently the Deputy Director (Administration and Resources), Head of Centre for Logistics and Transport, and advisor of International College of HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education. She is an independent nonexecutive director of AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited, the chairperson of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Fund Advisory Committee, a board member of the Hong Kong R&D Centre for Logistics and Supply Chain Management Enabling Technologies Limited, an advisor to the Serco Group (HK) Limited and a member of the Board of Governors of the Hong Kong Institute for Public Administration. Dr Chan is also an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (‘CILT’) and CILT’s Global Advisor for Women in Logistics and Transport. She was a member of the Social Welfare Advisory Committee and the Advisory Council on Environment of the HKSAR Government, and the International President of CILT. Dr Chan was previously the Deputy Commissioner for Transport of Government from 1995 to 2002. From 2000 to 2002, she was the Alternate Director to the office of the Commissioner for Transport, a Non-executive Director of the Company. Dr Chan holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree, a Master of Social Sciences degree in Public Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from The University of Hong Kong.

Hoi-Chuen Cheng Mr. Cheng Hoi-chuen (Vincent) is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since July 2009. Mr Cheng is an independent non-executive director of CLP Holdings Limited, Great Eagle Holdings Limited, Hui Xian Asset Management Limited, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, Wing Tai Properties Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Limited, and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He was an executive director of HSBC Holdings plc and the Advisor to its Group Chief Executive, and a non-executive director of Swire Properties Limited. In public service, Mr Cheng was vice chairman of the China Banking Association, chairman of the Independent Commission on Remuneration for Members of the Executive Council and the Legislature, and Officials under the Political Appointment System of the HKSAR, a member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and a member of the Advisory Committee on Post-service Employment of Civil Servants. In 2008, Mr Cheng was appointed a member of the National Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (the ‘CPPCC’) and a senior adviser to the 11th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Economics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master of Philosophy degree in Economics from The University of Auckland. In 2005, Mr Cheng was conferred the degree of Doctor of Social Science, honoris causa, by The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the degree of Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, by The Open University of Hong Kong. He was also awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2005.

Wing-kin Chow Mr. Chow (Anthony) Wing-kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a solicitor admitted to practise in Hong Kong and England and Wales. Mr Chow has been a practising solicitor in Hong Kong for over 34 years and is currently the Senior Consultant and Global Chairman of the law firm Messrs. Guantao & Chow Solicitors and Notaries. He is a China Appointed Attesting Officer and an arbitrator of the South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission/Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration. Mr Chow is currently the deputy chairman of the board of stewards of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, a non-executive director of Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited, and an independent non-executive director of S. F. Holding Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth & New Materials Co., Ltd.). He was a non-executive director of China City Construction Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited), an independent nonexecutive director of Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited, the president of The Law Society of Hong Kong from 1997 to 2000 and is the former chairman of the Process Review Panel for the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Mr Chow was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1998 and awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star medal in 2003.

Ching Fong Dr. Fong (Eddy) Ching is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since January 2015. He is currently the chairman of the Process Review Panel in relation to the Regulation of Mandatory Provident Fund Intermediaries, and an independent non-executive director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited. Dr Fong was the non-executive chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission from 2006 to 2012 and the past chairman of the Council of The Open University of Hong Kong. His other past public duties included director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the Exchange Fund Investment Limited, a member of The Hong Kong Housing Authority and the Greater Pearl River Delta Business Council, and a council member of The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. Dr Fong was also a senior audit partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers specializing in capital markets work in Hong Kong and the Mainland until his retirement in 2003. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dr Fong holds a Bachelor degree in Social Science from and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Civil Law by University of Kent in United Kingdom. He was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 1996 and was awarded Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2008.

Yuk-choi Kwan Mr. Kwan Yuk-choi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since October 2014. Mr Kwan is currently an independent non-executive director of Towngas China Company Limited. He was a senior adviser, an executive director and the chief operating officer of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, and a director of Shenzhen Gas Corporation Limited. Mr Kwan was the President of The Institution of Gas Engineers (currently known as The Institution of Gas Engineers & Managers) (‘IGEM’) in the United Kingdom in 2000/2001 and The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (‘HKIE’) in 2004/2005. He was also a former member of the Construction Industry Council, the Transport Advisory Committee, the Vocational Training Council, and the Standing Committee on Disciplined Services Salaries and Conditions of Service of the HKSAR Government. Mr Kwan holds a Bachelor degree of Science in Engineering from The University of Hong Kong, and a Master degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2011 and is a Registered Professional Engineer (Gas), a Chartered Engineer, Honorary Fellow of the HKIE, Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Fellow of the IGEM, Fellow of the Energy Institute and Fellow of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers of the United Kingdom.

Ping-Cheung Lau Mr. Lau Ping-Cheung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 11 August 2015. He is a chartered surveyor and has substantial experience and involvements in construction, real estate and infrastructure projects both in Hong Kong and Mainland China. He is currently a Project Director at SOCAM Asset Management (HK) Limited of the Shui On group of companies. Mr Lau is an independent non-executive director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited. He is one of the Founders of Hong Kong Coalition of Professional Services and has been the Chairman since June 2012. Mr Lau is a member of the Lantau Development Advisory Committee and the Economic Development Commission. He is also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Shanghai and a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr Lau was a former president of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, a former chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (HK Branch) and a former member of the HKSAR Legislative Council. He was also a former non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority, and a former member of the Long Term Housing Strategy Steering Committee. Mr Lau holds a Higher Diploma in Quantity Surveying from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and a Master degree in Construction Project Management from The University of Hong Kong.

Ka-lai Li Ms. Li (Lucia) Ka-lai is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since October 2014. Mrs Li is a retired civil servant. She was Director of Accounting Services of the HKSAR Government from October 2003 to January 2009. Mrs Li has been a member of the Public Service Commission since February 2012, a member of the Communications Authority since April 2012 and a member of a task force formed by the Commissioner for Innovation and Technology to follow up the Director of Audit’s Report No. 61 with regard to the Small Entrepreneur Research Assistance Programme since 15 July 2014. She was formerly a board member and treasurer of Chung Ying Theatre Company (HK) Limited. Mrs Li is a Fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a Master degree of Arts from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mrs Li was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star medal in 2009.

Alasdair Morrison Mr. Alasdair George Morrison is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since July 2010. Mr Morrison is also an independent non-executive director of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited and a Senior Advisor to Bain Capital Asia, LLC. He was a Senior Advisor of Citigroup Asia Pacific, a member of the Financial Services Development Council of the HKSAR Government, and a member of the Board of Grosvenor Group Limited in the United Kingdom, the Operations Review Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and the Hong Kong/European Union Business Cooperation Committee. From 1971 to 2000, he worked for the Jardine Matheson Group, where he was Group Managing Director from 1994 to 2000. Subsequently, Mr Morrison was Chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, based in Hong Kong, until April 2007, and he was also a member of Morgan Stanley’s Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley Asia. He graduated from Eton College and holds a Bachelor of Arts (subsequently Master of Arts) from the University of Cambridge. Mr Morrison also attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Lai Him Shek The Hon. Shek Lai Him (Abraham) is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since December 2007. Mr Shek is an independent non-executive director of Midas International Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, Regal Portfolio Management Limited, Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, ITC Corporation Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, SJM Holdings Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited, and Goldin Financial Holdings Limited. Mr Shek is chairman and an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited, and vice chairman and an independent non-executive director of ITC Properties Group Limited. He is also a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and a member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption. Mr Shek was vice chairman of the Independent Police Complaints Council and a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Education from The University of Sydney. Mr Shek was appointed as Justice of the Peace in 1995 and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2013.

Kwok-bun Tang Mr. Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTR Corporation Limited., since October 2014. He joined the Hong Kong Civil Service in 1974. From the late 1990s to early 2000s, Mr Tang served as the Government Printer and the Commissioner of Insurance. He was appointed by the Central Government of the People’s Republic of China as the Director of Audit of the HKSAR in December 2003. Mr Tang retired from this post in July 2012 and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star medal by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR. He was appointed a Commissioner of the Commission of Inquiry Into the Collision of Vessels Near Lamma Island in 2012 and the Commission’s report was presented to the Chief Executive in April 2013. Mr Tang is a member of the Operations Review Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and a member of Croucher Foundation’s and The University of Hong Kong’s Audit Committee. He is an independent nonexecutive director of Principal Insurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited and BE Reinsurance Limited. Mr Tang graduated from The University of Hong Kong in Economics and Sociology. He also studied at the University of Oxford, London Business School and Toronto International Leadership Centre for Financial Sector Supervision.

Chi-Yun Wong Dr. Wong (Allan ) Chi-Yun, MBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 11 August 2015. He is the chairman and group chief executive officer of VTech Holdings Limited, the deputy chairman and an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, an independent non-executive director of China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited and Li & Fung Limited. Dr Wong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Hong Kong, a Master of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an Honorary Doctorate of Technology from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 1995, and awarded a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1997. Dr Wong was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star medal and the Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2003 and 2008 respectively.