Shangri-La Asia Ltd (0069.HK)
0069.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
14.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-0.54%)
HK$-0.08 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$14.78
HK$14.78
Open
HK$14.60
HK$14.60
Day's High
HK$14.78
HK$14.78
Day's Low
HK$14.54
HK$14.54
Volume
3,618,913
3,618,913
Avg. Vol
2,644,252
2,644,252
52-wk High
HK$15.30
HK$15.30
52-wk Low
HK$8.03
HK$8.03
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hui Kwong Kuok
|39
|2017
|Executive Chairman the Board
|
Beng Chee Lim
|49
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Hup Hock Toh
|51
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Man Shing Lui
|73
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Madhu Rao
|65
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Ching Leun Teo
|56
|2008
|Company Secretary
|
Kim Swee Ho
|71
|1993
|Non-Executive Director
|
Alexander Hamilton
|75
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Kai-Fu Lee
|55
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Kwok Cheung Li
|71
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hui Kwong Kuok
|Ms. Kuok Hui Kwong will serve as Chairman the Board of the Company., with effect from 1 January 2017. She serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was appointed as Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., with effect from 27 October 2014. She is an executive director of SCMP Group Limited (listed on the HKSE) and a director of The Post Publishing Public Company Limited (listed on the Thailand stock exchange). Ms KUOK served as the managing director and chief executive officer of SCMP Group Limited until June 2012. She is the governor of Kerry Group Kuok Foundation (Hong Kong) Limited, a charity organization. Ms KUOK is a director of KHL (a Substantial Shareholder). She is deemed interested in more than 5% of the share capital of KGL (a Substantial Shareholder) within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. She received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University.
|
Beng Chee Lim
|Mr. Lim Beng Chee is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective September 26, 2016. He will be re-designated as an Executive Director and appointed Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Asia Limited with effect from 1 January 2017. Prior to the appointment to the Board, Mr LIM provided short-term consultancy services to the Group through WIND Group Pte Limited which is deemed to be wholly-owned by him. Mr LIM is currently a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of Changi Airports International Pte Limited, an executive director and the owner of WIND Group Pte Limited and a non-executive director of SCPG Holdings Co, Limited. He was chief executive officer of CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited (formerly known as CapitaMalls Asia Limited), one of the largest shopping mall developers, owners and managers in Asia. Mr LIM has more than 15 years of experience in retail real estate investment, development, mall operations, asset management and fund management in Asia. He holds an MBA (Accountancy) from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics (Hons) from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.
|
Hup Hock Toh
|Mr. Toh Hup Hock is Chief Financial Officer of the Company., since 15 April 2016. He is currently the chief financial officer, the executive vice president and an executive director of Sands China Limited, which he joined in April 2007. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with General Electric Company, where he held chief financial officer and similar positions in its group in the Asian region. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Murdoch University and an MBA from the University of Queensland. He is a fellow member of CPA Australia.
|
Man Shing Lui
|Mr. Lui Man Shing serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has been an Executive Director since March 2002 and was the Deputy Chairman from March 2007 to 22 June 2016. He was also a member of the Executive Committee from March 2012 to 22 June 2016. Mr. LUI has significant management and consultancy experience in the hospitality and the property development industries since 1990. In the past three years, Mr. LUI held directorship in the following listed company: Shangri-La Hotel Public Company Limited (listed on the Thailand stock exchange), a subsidiary of the Company – director and vice chairman since May 1994 and managing director since May 2013.
|
Madhu Rao
|Mr. Madhu Rama Chandra Rao is Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Asia Limited, with effect from 15 April 2016. He joined SLIM-HK in May 1988 as group financial controller and was appointed CFO in 1997. Mr. RAO is also the vice chairman of SLIM-HK. Mr. RAO holds an interest in less than 5% of the share capital of KGL (a Substantial Shareholder). He worked previously with a leading chartered accountancy practice in Mumbai, India for 17 years, including 12 years as partner. Mr. RAO graduated from the University of Mumbai and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
|
Ching Leun Teo
|Ms. Teo Ching Leun is Company Secretary of Shangri-La Asia Limited. She holds an LLB (Hons) degree from the National University of Singapore and an LLM degree from the University of London. She is a solicitor qualified in Hong Kong and has also been admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore.
|
Kim Swee Ho
|Mr. Ho Kim Swee (Kian Guan) is Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., since May 1993. He is the executive chairman of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, listed on the Malaysia stock exchange, and HKSE-listed Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. HO holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and commerce.
|
Alexander Hamilton
|Mr. Alexander Reid Hamilton is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., since November 2001. He is an independent non-executive director of CITIC Limited, Esprit Holdings Limited and COSCO International Holdings Limited, all listed on the HKSE, and JP Morgan China Region Fund Inc, a US-registered, closed-end fund quoted on the New York stock exchange. Mr HAMILTON is also an independent non-executive director of Octopus Cards Limited and DBS Bank (HK) Limited. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Institute of Directors. He was a partner in Price Waterhouse (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers) for 16 years. Mr HAMILTON is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. He will become the chairman of the Remuneration Committee in May 2015.
|
Kai-Fu Lee
|Dr. Lee Kai-Fu, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder of Innovation Works (China), a leading earlystage investment company targeting the next wave of Chinese high-tech companies and to mentor the next generation of Chinese entrepreneurs. He is currently its chairman and CEO. He was previously president of Google Greater China, corporate vice president of Microsoft Corp and founder & managing director of Microsoft Research Asia (China), and vice president of Silicon Graphics Inc. Dr LEE received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Columbia University (US), doctor of philosophy in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University (US) and honorary doctorate degrees from the City University of Hong Kong and Carnegie Mellon University (US). He is a fellow of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
|
Kwok Cheung Li
|The Hon. Prof. Li Kwok Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., since March 2011. He is currently emeritus professor of surgery, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Professor LI is also a non-executive deputy chairman of HKSE-listed The Bank of East Asia, Limited, an independent non-executive director of HKSE-listed Nature Home Holding Company Limited and a director of CaixaBank, SA, listed on the Spain stock exchange. He served as an independent non-executive director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited, listed on the HKSE, until August 2013; and as a non-executive director of AFFIN Holdings Berhad (listed on the Malaysia stock exchange) and BioDiem Limited (delisted from the Australia stock exchange in November 2013) until December 2014. He is also the chairman of Digital Broadcasting Corporation Hong Kong Limited and the Council for Sustainable Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Professor LI obtained his medical degree from the University of Cambridge, and served previously as vice-chancellor (president) of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Secretary for Education and Manpower. Professor LI is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hui Kwong Kuok
|758,000
|
Beng Chee Lim
|8,000
|
Hup Hock Toh
|--
|
Man Shing Lui
|1,229,000
|
Madhu Rao
|1,987,000
|
Ching Leun Teo
|--
|
Kim Swee Ho
|59,000
|
Alexander Hamilton
|72,000
|
Kai-Fu Lee
|30,000
|
Kwok Cheung Li
|72,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hui Kwong Kuok
|0
|0
|
Beng Chee Lim
|0
|0
|
Hup Hock Toh
|0
|0
|
Man Shing Lui
|0
|0
|
Madhu Rao
|0
|0
|
Ching Leun Teo
|0
|0
|
Kim Swee Ho
|0
|0
|
Alexander Hamilton
|0
|0
|
Kai-Fu Lee
|0
|0
|
Kwok Cheung Li
|0
|0