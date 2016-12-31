Name Description

Hui Kwong Kuok Ms. Kuok Hui Kwong will serve as Chairman the Board of the Company., with effect from 1 January 2017. She serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was appointed as Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., with effect from 27 October 2014. She is an executive director of SCMP Group Limited (listed on the HKSE) and a director of The Post Publishing Public Company Limited (listed on the Thailand stock exchange). Ms KUOK served as the managing director and chief executive officer of SCMP Group Limited until June 2012. She is the governor of Kerry Group Kuok Foundation (Hong Kong) Limited, a charity organization. Ms KUOK is a director of KHL (a Substantial Shareholder). She is deemed interested in more than 5% of the share capital of KGL (a Substantial Shareholder) within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. She received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University.

Beng Chee Lim Mr. Lim Beng Chee is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective September 26, 2016. He will be re-designated as an Executive Director and appointed Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Asia Limited with effect from 1 January 2017. Prior to the appointment to the Board, Mr LIM provided short-term consultancy services to the Group through WIND Group Pte Limited which is deemed to be wholly-owned by him. Mr LIM is currently a non-executive director and member of the audit committee of Changi Airports International Pte Limited, an executive director and the owner of WIND Group Pte Limited and a non-executive director of SCPG Holdings Co, Limited. He was chief executive officer of CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited (formerly known as CapitaMalls Asia Limited), one of the largest shopping mall developers, owners and managers in Asia. Mr LIM has more than 15 years of experience in retail real estate investment, development, mall operations, asset management and fund management in Asia. He holds an MBA (Accountancy) from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics (Hons) from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

Hup Hock Toh Mr. Toh Hup Hock is Chief Financial Officer of the Company., since 15 April 2016. He is currently the chief financial officer, the executive vice president and an executive director of Sands China Limited, which he joined in April 2007. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with General Electric Company, where he held chief financial officer and similar positions in its group in the Asian region. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Murdoch University and an MBA from the University of Queensland. He is a fellow member of CPA Australia.

Man Shing Lui Mr. Lui Man Shing serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has been an Executive Director since March 2002 and was the Deputy Chairman from March 2007 to 22 June 2016. He was also a member of the Executive Committee from March 2012 to 22 June 2016. Mr. LUI has significant management and consultancy experience in the hospitality and the property development industries since 1990. In the past three years, Mr. LUI held directorship in the following listed company: Shangri-La Hotel Public Company Limited (listed on the Thailand stock exchange), a subsidiary of the Company – director and vice chairman since May 1994 and managing director since May 2013.

Madhu Rao Mr. Madhu Rama Chandra Rao is Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Asia Limited, with effect from 15 April 2016. He joined SLIM-HK in May 1988 as group financial controller and was appointed CFO in 1997. Mr. RAO is also the vice chairman of SLIM-HK. Mr. RAO holds an interest in less than 5% of the share capital of KGL (a Substantial Shareholder). He worked previously with a leading chartered accountancy practice in Mumbai, India for 17 years, including 12 years as partner. Mr. RAO graduated from the University of Mumbai and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Ching Leun Teo Ms. Teo Ching Leun is Company Secretary of Shangri-La Asia Limited. She holds an LLB (Hons) degree from the National University of Singapore and an LLM degree from the University of London. She is a solicitor qualified in Hong Kong and has also been admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore.

Kim Swee Ho Mr. Ho Kim Swee (Kian Guan) is Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., since May 1993. He is the executive chairman of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, listed on the Malaysia stock exchange, and HKSE-listed Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. HO holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and commerce.

Alexander Hamilton Mr. Alexander Reid Hamilton is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shangri-La Asia Limited., since November 2001. He is an independent non-executive director of CITIC Limited, Esprit Holdings Limited and COSCO International Holdings Limited, all listed on the HKSE, and JP Morgan China Region Fund Inc, a US-registered, closed-end fund quoted on the New York stock exchange. Mr HAMILTON is also an independent non-executive director of Octopus Cards Limited and DBS Bank (HK) Limited. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Institute of Directors. He was a partner in Price Waterhouse (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers) for 16 years. Mr HAMILTON is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. He will become the chairman of the Remuneration Committee in May 2015.

Kai-Fu Lee Dr. Lee Kai-Fu, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder of Innovation Works (China), a leading earlystage investment company targeting the next wave of Chinese high-tech companies and to mentor the next generation of Chinese entrepreneurs. He is currently its chairman and CEO. He was previously president of Google Greater China, corporate vice president of Microsoft Corp and founder & managing director of Microsoft Research Asia (China), and vice president of Silicon Graphics Inc. Dr LEE received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Columbia University (US), doctor of philosophy in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University (US) and honorary doctorate degrees from the City University of Hong Kong and Carnegie Mellon University (US). He is a fellow of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.