Ka Shing Lee Mr. Lee Ka Shing is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited. Mr. Lee was appointed director of the Company in 2004 and has been actively involved in formulating the Group’s corporate development strategies and directions. On 1 August 2006, he was appointed as Managing Director of the Company, with the title changed to Chief Executive Officer on 7 June 2012. With effect from 12 June 2014, Mr Lee was re-designated as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and was also appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He has been in charge of corporate policy formulation and schematization, as well as promoting the Group’s business development and enhancing its competitiveness and status in the industry. He was educated in Canada. He is the Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land”), Henderson Investment Limited (“Henderson Investment”) and a non-executive director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, all of which are listed companies. He is also a Vice Chairman of Henderson Development Limited (“Henderson Development”). Mr Lee is a Committee Member of the 12th Beijing Committee, and previously a Committee Member of the 10th Guangxi Zhuangzu Zizhiqu Committee and of the 10th Foshan Committee, of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, PRC. Henderson Land and Henderson Development have discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr Lee is the son of Dr Lee Shau Kee.

Wai Kin David Sin Dr. Sin Wai Kin (David) is an Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Dr. Sin was appointed director of the Company in 1974 and has been a Vice Chairman of the Company since 1985. He is currently a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr Sin has a plenitude of experience in the businesses of jewelry, property development, property rental, hotel operation, and banking and finance. He is the Chairman of Myer Jewelry Manufacturer Limited. He previously served as a director of New World Development Company Limited until 1 March 2012. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Hau Chong Ho Mr. Ho Hau Chong (Norman) is an Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr. Ho was appointed director of the Company in 1998. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is an executive director of Honorway Investments Limited and Tak Hung (Holding) Company Limited and has over 33 years’ experience in management and property development. He is also a director of Vision Values Holdings Limited, as well as an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Lee Hing Development Limited and Shun Tak Holdings Limited. He previously served as an independent non-executive director of Starlight International Holdings Limited until his retirement on 26 August 2013, CITIC Pacific Limited until his resignation on 12 May 2011. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Ko Yin Lam Dr. Lam Ko Yin (Colin) is an Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Dr. Lam was appointed director of the Company in 1993. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the University of Hong Kong and has over 41 years’ experience in banking and property development. He is the Deputy Chairman of The University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research and a Director of Fudan University Education Development Foundation. Dr Lam was awarded an Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong in 2008, and was conferred a degree of Doctor of Business (Honoris Causa) by Macquarie University in 2015. He is a Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also the Chairman of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, the Vice Chairman of Henderson Land and Henderson Investment as well as a non-executive director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, all of which are listed companies. Dr Lam is a director of Henderson Development, Multiglade, Higgins, Threadwell, Aynbury, Hopkins, Riddick and Rimmer. Multiglade, Higgins, Threadwell, Aynbury, Henderson Land, Henderson Development, Hopkins, Riddick and Rimmer have discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yum Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Yum Chuen (Eddie) is Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr. Lau was appointed director of the Company in 1996. He has over 45 years’ experience in banking, finance and investment. He is also an executive director of Henderson Land as well as a non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, both of which are listed companies. He previously served as an executive director of Henderson Investment, a listed company, until his retirement on 9 June 2011. Henderson Land has discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yat Sun Tang Mr. Tang Yat Sun (Richard) is the Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr. Tang was appointed director of the Company in 1986. He is an MBA graduate from the University of Santa Clara, California, U.S.A., and a holder of Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Menlo College, California, U.S.A. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Richcom Company Limited, Vice Chairman of King Fook Holdings Limited, an independent non-executive director of Hang Seng Bank Limited and Wheelock and Company Limited and a director of various private business enterprises. He is an Advisor of Tang Shiu Kin and Ho Tim Charitable Fund. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Kwok Kee Cheang Mr. Cheang Kwok Kee (Patrick) is an Director of Internal Audit of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr Cheang joined the Group in November 2012 as Director of Internal Audit. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from The University of Hong Kong and Diploma of Business Law from the University of Shenzhen. Mr Cheang has over 15 years of experience in auditing and risk management with expertise in property related areas. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Cheang worked at The Link Management Limited as Head of Risk Management & Compliance and Head of Internal Audit and before that, he was the Supervising Consultant (Group Audit) for Jardine Matheson Limited.

Wai Cheong Ho Mr. Ho Wai Cheong (Anthony) is the Director of Group Information Technology of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited since December 2012. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ho has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology industry. He has held various leadership positions in global & local companies in the field and has a great depth of technical and management knowledge especially in project management and management of change. He is also well experienced in IT strategies and operations, and partnering with business units to provide online customer service and support. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ho was the Chief Information Officer of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited.

Mei Yee Lee Ms. Lee Mei Yee (Amy) serves as a Director of Group Marketing and Corporate Communication of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited since January 2013. Ms Lee’s marketing experience has centered around creating, sustaining and rejuvenating brands. Her experience in the property and lifestyle industry was well advanced with her involvement in precinct creation, new visual identity design, repositioning, marketing and launch of the many premium commercial complexes and malls of Swire Properties in China and Hong Kong.

Kenneth Sorensen Mr. Kenneth Sorensen serves as the Business Unit Head of Hotels and Serviced Apartments of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited since November 2012 . A Danish national and holding a Degree in Hospitality Management from EHL in Lausanne, Mr. Sorensen is a well-traveled multi-cultural seasoned executive with more than 25 years of sales, marketing, business development, operations, asset management and general management experiences, the last 15 in the Asia Pacific region. He has held key leadership roles in the main disciplines of the hospitality industry. Prior to joining the Group, he was at the helm of Onyx Hospitality Group –North Asia.

Kim Man Wu Mr. WU Kim Man (Clement) serves as the Business Unit Head of Asset Management of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited since November 2012. He is a Registered Professional Surveyor and Authorized Person in Hong Kong, and holds a Master of Business Administration (Financial Services) from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in U.K., a Panel Member of Appeal Tribunal (Buildings) in Hong Kong and a Registered BEAM Professional of Hong Kong Green Building Council. Mr Wu has over 20 years of experience in the property and construction industry with experience in asset enhancement. He has managed a number of renovations and value-added projects across both residential and commercial sectors in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wu was the General Manager (Project and Planning Department) of The Link Management Limited.

Siu Kee Au Mr. Au Siu Kee (Alexander) is the Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr. Au was appointed as an independent non-executive director on 17 January 2005 and re-designated as a non-executive director of the Company on 7 November 2005. Mr Au is a well-known banker in Hong Kong and has more than 32 years’ experience in local and international banking business, having been the Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited (from October 1993 to March 1998) and of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited in Singapore (from September 1998 to April 2002). He is currently an independent non-executive director of Henderson Land (as re-designated on 18 December 2012) and The Wharf (Holdings) Limited and a non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, all of which are listed companies. He is the chairman and non-executive director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, the manager of the publicly-listed Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr Au previously served as an independent non-executive director of Wheelock and Company Limited, a listed company, until 22 October 2012. An accountant by training, Mr Au is a Chartered Accountant as well as a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Henderson Land has discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014.

Ka On Cheng Mr. Cheng Ka On (Dominic) is Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr. Cheng was appointed director of the Company in 1985. He is currently a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr Cheng has extensive practical experience in corporate management and is also an executive director of King Fook Holdings Limited and the Managing Director of the Onflo International Group of Companies. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yuk Bun Fung Dr. Fung Yuk Bun (Patrick) is Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Dr. Fung was appointed director of the Company in 1985. He obtained his MBA degree from University of Toronto in 1973, and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2001 and an Honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Toronto in 2005. Dr Fung retired as an independent non-executive director of The Link Management Limited, the manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust, with effect from 1 August 2014. The Link Real Estate Investment Trust is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Dr Fung was re-designated from the Chairman and Chief Executive to the Chairman of Wing Hang Bank, Limited with effect from 18 August 2014. Dr Fung is a member of the Court of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a member of the Court of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Vice President of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and a member of Board of Governors of The Hong Kong Philharmonic Society Limited. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Shau-Kee Lee Dr. The Hon. Lee Shau Kee is Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Dr. The Hon. Lee Company since 8 August 2001. With effect from 12 June 2014, Dr Lee resigned as Chairman and member of both of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee and was re-designated as Non-executive Director of the Company. He has been engaged in property development in Hong Kong for more than 55 years. He is the founder and also the Chairman and Managing Director of Henderson Land and Henderson Investment, the Chairman of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, the Vice Chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited as well as a non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, all of which are listed companies. He previously served as an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, a listed company, until his resignation on 24 April 2013. Dr Lee was awarded Grand Bauhinia Medal by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2007. He is a director of Multiglade Holdings Limited (“Multiglade”), Higgins Holdings Limited (“Higgins”), Threadwell Limited (“Threadwell”), Aynbury Investments Limited (“Aynbury”), Henderson Land, Henderson Development, Hopkins (Cayman) Limited (“Hopkins”), Riddick (Cayman) Limited (“Riddick”) and Rimmer (Cayman) Limited (“Rimmer”) which have discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014. He is the father of Mr Lee Ka Shing.

Shui Ming Chung Dr. Chung Shui Ming (Timpson) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Dr. Chung was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in 2006. Dr Chung obtained a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Hong Kong and a master’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and was awarded a Doctor of Social Sciences honoris causa by the City University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a member of the National Committee of the 10th, 11th and 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Currently, Dr Chung is an independent non-executive director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, China Everbright Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation, Henderson Land, Jinmao Investments and Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He is also an independent director of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Formerly, Dr Chung was the Chairman of the Council of the City University of Hong Kong, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Housing Society and the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Land Fund Trust. He was previously an independent director of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). He previously served as an independent non-executive director of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, a listed company, until his retirement on 3 March 2013. Henderson Land has discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014.

Cheung-Biu Liang Mr. Liang Cheung Biu (Thomas) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr Liang was appointed director of the Company in 2004 and was re-designated as independent non-executive director of the Company in December 2012. He holds a Bachelor degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master degree in Business Administration from Columbia University. Mr Liang has extensive experience in financial management, corporate finance, banking, real estate development and equity investment. He is also the Group Chief Executive of Wideland Investors Limited and an independent non-executive director of New World Development Company Limited.

King Cheong Wu Mr. Wu King Cheong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. Mr. Wu was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in 2005. He is the Life Honorary Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Honorary Permanent President of the Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society and the Permanent Honorary President of the Hong Kong Securities Association Ltd. He is an executive director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers Limited. He is also an independent nonexecutive director of Yau Lee Holdings Limited, Henderson Land, Henderson Investment and Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, all of which are listed companies. Mr Wu previously served as an independent non-executive director of Chevalier Pacific Holdings Limited, a listed company, until 27 October 2011. Henderson Land has discloseable interests in the shares of the Company under the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance as at 31 December 2014.