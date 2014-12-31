Name Description

Yuk Sui Lo Mr. Lo Yuk Sui is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lo has been the managing director and the chairman of the predecessor listed company of the Group since 1984 and 1987 respectively. Mr. Lo was designated as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in 2007. He is also an executive director, the chairman and the chief executive officer of Century City International Holdings Limited (“CCIHL”) (the ultimate listed holding company of the Company), Paliburg Holdings Limited (“PHL”) (the immediate listed holding company of the Company) and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited (“Cosmopolitan”) (the listed fellow subsidiary of the Company), and a non-executive director and the chairman of Regal Portfolio Management Limited (”RPML”), the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (the listed subsidiary of the Company). Mr. Lo is a qualified architect. In his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lo oversees the overall policy and decision making of the Group.

Po Man Lo Ms. Lo Po Man is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Lo joined the Group Group in 2000 and was appointed to the Board as an Executive Director in 2004. She graduated from Duke University, North Carolina, U.S.A. with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Miss Lo is an experienced executive in sales and marketing and corporate management. She oversees the sales and marketing functions of the Group and directed the marketing campaign of the Group’s luxury residential development, Regalia Bay in Stanley, Hong Kong, and undertakes responsibilities in the business development of the Group. Miss Lo is an executive director of Century City and Paliburg and a non-executive director of RPML. She has also taken up the roles of a vice chairman of Century City, the vice chairman of RPML and an executive director and a vice chairman of Cosmopolitan on 18th December, 2013.

Chee Ming Choi Dr. Choi Chee Ming, Ph.D., GBS, JP, is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. Dr. Choi holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Newport University in the United States of America. He also holds a Ph. D. in Business Management from Harbin Institute of Technology, the People’s Republic of China, and an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Choi is the chairman of Early Light International (Holdings) Limited and has extensive business interests in the manufacturing industry and the property sector. He is the Honorary President of the Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, Honorary President of the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council and the Court Member of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Choi is also the vice chairman and non-executive director of Town Health International Medical Group Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Bik Yiu Yeung Ms. Yeung Bik Yiu is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Yeung joined the Group in 1987. Graduated from Barron Hilton School of Hotel Management, University of Houston, U.S.A., Ms. Yeung has devoted her career in the hospitality industry in U.S.A., Mainland China and Hong Kong – on both multi-unit corporate and single-unit hotel property management levels. As the Chief Operating Officer, she is in charge of the operations of all Regal Hotels in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition to her hotel management responsibilities, Ms. Yeung is also responsible for the human resources management of the Century City Group. Ms. Yeung is a member of Election Committee for the Hong Kong Chief Executive Election, Board Member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, First Vice Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners, Fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (“PolyU”), Chairman of the Industry Advisory Committee of PolyU’s School of Hotel & Tourism Management and Honorary Fellow of the Vocational Training Council.

Tung Fan Mr. Fan Tung is Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board in 2002. Mr. Fan is a qualified architect. He has been with the Group since 1987 and is primarily in charge of the property investment and development businesses and the hotel project works of the Group. Mr. Fan is also an executive director of CCIHL, an executive director and the chief operating officer of PHL and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Fan is involved in the property development, architectural design and project management functions as well as overseeing the building construction business of the PHL group.

Chun To Lo Mr. Lo Chun To is Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd., since 1999. He is appointed to the Board in 1999. Mr. Jimmy Lo is also an executive director and a vice chairman of CCIHL, an executive director, the vice chairman and the managing director of PHL, an executive director and a vice chairman and the managing director of Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Jimmy Lo graduated from Cornell University, New York, the United States, with a Degree in Architecture. He joined the Century City Group in 1998. Mr. Jimmy Lo is primarily involved in overseeing the Group’s property projects in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and, in addition, undertakes responsibilities in the business development of the Century City Group

Kwai Kai Ng Mr. Ng Kwai Kai is Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. He Joined the Group in 1985 and appointed to the Board in 1998. Mr. Ng is a Chartered Secretary and is in charge of the corporate finance, company secretarial and administrative functions of the Century City Group. He is also an executive director and the chief operating officer of CCIHL, an executive director of PHL and Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director of RPML.

Tze Wai Wan Mr. Wan Tze Wai is Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd., since March 1, 2010. Mr. Wan has been with the Century City Group for over 20 years and is the Group Financial Controller of the Century City Group. Mr. Wan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of New South Wales in Australia. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia. Mr. Wan has over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting field.

Lai Kuen Kan Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. She is also an independent non-executive director of Cosmopolitan. Ms. Kan is a shareholder and the managing director of Asia Investment Management Limited providing corporate advisory and investment management services and Asia Investment Research Limited involving in research work in Hong Kong and China based companies. She is a licensed investment adviser under the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong (the “SFO”) and a responsible officer of Asia Investment Management Limited, Asia Investment Research Limited and Lotus Asset Management Limited. She will cease to be a responsible officer of Lotus Asset Management Limited with effect from 1st April, 2015. She has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and is well experienced in both the equity and debt markets. She held various senior positions in international and local banks and financial institutions. Ms. Kan is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member of the CPA Australia and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Ms. Kan is also an independent non-executive director of China Energine International (Holdings) Limited, Shimao Property Holdings Limited and Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange, and an independent director of AVIC International Maritime Holdings Limited, a company listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Japhet Law Professor Japhet Sebastian Law is Independent Non-Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd., effective June 18, 2012. Professor Law obtained his Ph.D. in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin in 1976. He joined The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1986 and was a professor in the Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics and the director of the Aviation Policy and Research Center until his retirement since August 2012. He was also the associate dean and subsequently the dean of the Faculty of Business Administration of The Chinese University of Hong Kong from 1993 to 2002. Prior to returning to Hong Kong, Professor Law was the director of operations research at the Cullen College of Engineering and director of graduate studies in Industrial Engineering at the University of Houston, and he was also involved with the United States Space Program in his career with McDonnell Douglas and Ford Aerospace in the United States. Professor Law has acted as a consultant for various corporations in Hong Kong and overseas. . Professor Law is currently an independent non-executive director of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited, Binhai Investment Company Limited, Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd., Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited, Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited and Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Professor Law has also served on various committees and boards of international organisations, including The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, Graduate Management Admission Council and Oxfam International.

Siu Chan Ng Mr. Ng Siu Chan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ng is also an independent non-executive director of CCIHL and PHL. He is a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited, which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange.