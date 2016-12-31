Name Description

Jianguo Yan Mr. Yan Jianguo is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Chongqing Institute of Architectural and Engineering (now known as Chongqing University) majoring in Industrial and Civil Construction in 1989 and obtained an MBA degree from Guanghua School of Management in Peking University in 2000. Mr. Yan joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1989 and had been seconded to China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (“COLI”) twice. During the year 1990 to 1992, he had been working for the Shenzhen Branch of China Overseas Property Group and had held a number of positions, including site engineer and department head. He was assigned to the COLI again from 2001 to 2011 and had been Assistant General Manager of Guangzhou Branch, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Branch, General Manager of Suzhou Branch, General Manager of Shanghai Branch, Vice Managing Director of China Overseas Property Group and President of Northern China Region. Mr. Yan had worked in China State Construction Engineering Corporation from 2011 to June 2014 and had been Director of the General Office, Chief Information Officer and Assistant General Manager. Mr. Yan joined Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 960) in June 2014 and resigned on 5 December 2016. During the period, he had held a number of positions including Executive Director and the Senior Vice President. Mr. Yan then rejoined COLI and was appointed as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer on 7 December 2016 and effective from 1 January 2017. Mr. Yan has about 27 years’ experience in construction business, real estate investment and management. In addition to acting as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of COLI, Mr. Yan has been appointed as the Chairman of COLI and the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited effective from 13 June 2017.

Guiqing Zhang Mr. Zhang Guiqing serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang holds a ba chelor degree f rom the Shenyang Jianzhu University and a master degree from the Harbin Institute of Technology. He joined a subsidiary of COHL as engineer in 1995 and since then, he worked in various business units within COHL and COLI, such as, development management department, marketing and planning department, general manager of Suzhou, Shenzhen and Northern Di s t r ict regional companies. He has 21 year s’ experience in property development and corporate management. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and executive Director of the Company with effect from December 2014. He has also been appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 17 March 2016.

Kwok Kee Yung Mr. Yung Kwok Kee serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. He received a bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Washington and a master degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Yung has over 30 years of experience in managing manufacturing, retailing, transportation, semi-conductor, computer hardware and software business in US, Hong Kong and China. He also has over 30 years of experience in real-estate investment and development in USA, Canada, Holland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and China. Mr. Yung resigned as the group chairman and chief executive of the Company with effect from 10 February 2010 and has been re-designated from chairman of the Board and executive Director to vice chairman of the Board and non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 February 2010. He is now the vice chairman, non-executive Director and member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Yung is currently the Permanent Honorary President of Friends of Hong Kong Association Ltd., the Honorary President of Shun Tak Fraternal Association, a member of Senior Police Call Central Advisory Board and was awarded the Honorary Citizen of the City of Guangzhou and the Honorary Citizen of the City of Foshan.

Man Kwan Wang Mr. Wang Man Kwan serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd., with effect from July 11, 2011. He graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now k nown a s T h e Hong Kong Pol y t e c h n i c University). Mr. Wang is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant s. He i s al so an as sociate member of Cer t i f ied General Ac countant s of Canada, T h e I n s t i t u t e o f Ch a r t e r e d S e c r e t a r i e s a n d Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. Wang joined COLI as general manager, Finance & Treasury Department in December 2004. Between February 2005 and August 2009, he was appointed as executive director and deput y f inancial cont rol ler and qual i f ied accountant of COLI. Prior to joining COLI, Mr. Wang was the director and chief financial officer of Guangdong Investment Limited. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in corporate restructuring and corporate financial services. His previous experience includes working in the Hong Kong Inland Revenue Department, Jardine Matheson (Company Secretary’s Department and JMS Finance), Deloitte (Hong Kong and Toronto offices) and as a director and chief operating officer of a South East Asian Group in charge of operations in China, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Dubai and Germany. Mr. Wang was appointed an executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company in July 2011.

Lin Yang Mr. Lin Yang serves as Vice President, Executive Director of the company. He graduated from the Peking University with a Master of Business Administration. He joined a subsidiary of COHL in 1995 and since 2006, he served in various positions, such as, the deputy general manager and general manager of the marketing and planning department of China Overseas Property Group Co., Ltd. and the general manager of China Overseas Xingye (Xi’an) Limited*. Mr. Yang has been appointed as Assistant President of the Company since March 2015 and has 21 years’ experience in property development business. He was appointed an executive Director and Vice President of the Company with effect from 21 March 2017.

Wai Sang Chong Mr. Chong Wai Sang serves as Company Secretary of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited., since March 16, 2011. Mr. Chong is a qualified lawyer in Hong Kong and a member of CPA Australia.

Shui Ming Chung Dr. Chung Shui Ming serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Hong Kong, a master’s degree of business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Doctor of Social Sciences honoris causa from the City University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dr. Chung is currently a member of the National Committee of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Besides, Dr. Chung is an independent non-executive director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited, The Miramar Hotel & Investment Co. Limited, China Everbright Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation and Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited (all listed on the Stock Exchange). Dr. Chung is also an independent director of CSCECL (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is the substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of the SFO). From October 2004 to November 2008, Dr. Chung served as an independent non-executive director of China Netcom Group Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited. Formerly, Dr. Chung was an independent director of China Everbright Bank Corporation Limited, an independent non-executive director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited and Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, a director of Hantec Investment Holdings Limited, the chairman of China Business of Jardine Fleming Holdings Limited, the deputy chief executive officer of BOC International Limited, the independent non-executive director of Tai Shing International (Holdings) Limited, and the chairman of the Council of the City University of Hong Kong. Dr. Chung has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, chairman of the Audit Committee, and members of both the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Kin Fung Lam The Hon. Lam Kin Fung, GBS, JP serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University in USA. He has over 30 years of experience in the toy industry and is currently the managing director of Forward Winsome Industries Limited which is engaged in toy manufacturing. He is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Lam also holds a number of other public and community service positions including non-official member of the Executive Council, member of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, chairman of the Assessment Committee of the Mega Events Funds, member of the Fight Crime Committee, general committee member of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, chai rman of Independent Commi s s ion Agains t Corruption (ICAC) Complaints Committee and a director of Heifer International — Hong Kong and Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited (HKMC). In addition, he is an independent non-executive director of CC Land Holdings Limited, Wynn Macau, Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and HNA Holding Group Co. Limited. Formerly, Mr. Lam was an independent non-executive director of Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited and Bracell Limited. Since May 2010, Mr. Lam has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, and he is currently the members of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.