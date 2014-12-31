Name Description

Haoran Dong Mr. Dong Haoran is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Dong graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor degree in semiconductor device and physics, and is a professor level senior engineer. Mr. Dong is the general manager of Huada Semiconductor Co., Ltd (“Huada Semiconductor”), a fellow subsidiary and a controlling shareholder of the Company, the chairman of Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Huada Semiconductor, and an executive director and the general manager of CEC Huada Electronic Design Co., Ltd (“Huada Electronics”), a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Dong joined Huada Electronics (formerly known as China Huada Integrated Circuit Design Center) in 1988 and possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the integrated circuit design industry. Mr. Dong joined the Company in February 2015.

Yuchuan Ma Mr. Ma Yuchuan is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Zhejiang University and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Semiconductor Physics and Devices. Mr. Ma is the deputy general manager of Huada Semiconductor Co., Ltd, a controlling shareholder of the Company, a director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), a director of Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), a director of Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd, a director of CEC Huahong International Co., Ltd, and a director of Chengdu Sino Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Ma, having spent much of his career in China Electronics Corporation Limited (“CEC”), the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, was a divisional director of the Project Division of the Corporate Management Department of CEC, a divisional director of the Integrated Circuits and Devices Division of the Industry Development Department of CEC, a deputy director of the Integrated Circuits Business Department of CEC and a deputy director of the Science and Technology Planning Department of CEC.

Hongzhou Liu Mr. Liu Hongzhou is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Liu graduated from the School of International Business of Nanjing University and holds a postgraduate degree in Business and Administration, and is a senior engineer. Mr. Liu, having spent much of his career in CEC, was a divisional deputy director of the Asset Management Department of CEC, an executive director and the deputy general manager of Winfair Development Limited, a divisional director of the Investment Banking Department of CEC, the deputy general manager of China Electronics Technology Development Corporation, the deputy general manager of the Asset Management Department of CEC, the deputy general manager of the Company, a director of the General Office of CEC, a director of Shenzhen SED Industry Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange), and the managing director of Shenzhen SED Electronics Group Company Ltd. Mr. Liu was appointed director of the Company in October 2013.

Kui Kwan Ng Mr. Ng Kui Kwan is Company Secretary of China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of Liverpool in England. Mr. Ng is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ng has many years of experience in auditing, finance and administration. Mr. Ng joined the Company in November 2008.

Juncheng Jiang Mr. Jiang Juncheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and received a Master’s degree in Professional Accounting. He also obtained an Executive Master’s Degree of Business Administration from School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University. Mr. Jiang is a Certified Public Accountant in the PRC and a Certified Public Valuer in the PRC. Mr. Jiang is the chief accountant of Huada Semiconductor Co., Ltd, a controlling shareholder of the Company, the financial controller of CEC Huada Electronic Design Co., Ltd (“Huada Electronics”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the chairman of the supervisory committee of Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). Mr. Jiang joined Huada Electronics in 2002 and possess a wealth of experience in finance and corporate management.

Kay Cheung Chan Mr. Chan Kay-Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Ltd. Mr. Chan is a senior advisor of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, the vice chairman of The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited and the chairman of Shaanxi Fuping BEA Rural Bank Corporation. Mr. Chan was an executive director and the deputy chief executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. Mr. Chan joined The Bank of East Asia, Limited in 1965 and possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the banking industry. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, a member of the Process Review Committee for the oversight of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, a member of the Clearing and Settlement Systems Appeals Tribunal, a member of the Committee of Overseers of Lee Woo Sing College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a member of The China Unionpay International Advisory Group and an international senior economic consultant of The People’s Government of Shaanxi Province. Mr. Chan is also an independent non-executive director of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited, Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited and SOCAM Development Limited. Mr. Chan was appointed director of the Company in May 1997.