Seng Huang Lee Mr. Lee Seng Huang is Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. Mr. Lee was educated at the University of Sydney in Australia and has wide ranging financial services and real estate investment experience in the Asian region. He is currently the executive chairman of Mulpha International Berhad (a Malaysian listed conglomerate with operations in Malaysia, Australia and the United Kingdom) as well as Mulpha Australia Limited (“Mulpha Australia”), and the non-executive chairman of Aveo Group, a leading pure retirement group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the “ASX”). He is also a non-executive director of Mudajaya Group Berhad, a company listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Mr. Lee is a trustee of Lee and Lee Trust, a discretionary trust owning a controlling interest in Allied Group Limited (“AGL”), a holding company of the Company through its interest in Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited (“APL”). Both AGL and APL are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”). Mr. Lee is also a director of United Asia Finance Limited (“UAF”), a subsidiary of the Company

Wing Charn Chow Mr. Chow Wing Charn is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the banking and financial services industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chow has been with Citibank for 18 years and his last position was the country manager for China consumer bank of Citibank. Before that, Mr. Chow held senior roles with UBS, Lehman Brothers, British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Chow is a member of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Licentiate in Accounting Degree from the University of British Columbia.

Peter Curry Mr. Peter Anthony Curry is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited. He joined the Company as the Group Chief Financial Officer in November 2010. He graduated from the University of New South Wales with a Bachelor Degree of Commerce in 1974 and a Bachelor Degree of Laws in 1976. He became a chartered accountant and a barrister (non-practising) in Australia in 1978. He was elected as a fellow of The Institute of Directors in Australia in 1989. In 2002, he completed the PS 146 Compliance Program organised by Securities Institute in Australia. Mr. Curry has over 40 years of business experience. He joined Peat Marwick Mitchell (now known as KPMG) in Australia in 1974 upon graduation and worked as Tax Partner in 1983. Since that time he has worked in different listed and unlisted companies in Australia as executive director/managing director specialising in natural resources, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions etc. Since 1995, Mr. Curry has been a director and shareholder in a corporate advisory firm which holds an Australian Financial Services licence. He has been involved in a range of public and private capital raisings, initial public offering related services and providing corporate and financial advisory services in relation to a range of business transactions including a wide range of mining projects. Mr. Curry is currently an alternate director to Mr. Lee Seng Hui (a non-executive director of APAC Resources Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Mr. Curry also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company.

Akihiro Nagahara Mr. Akihiro Nagahara is Managing Director and CEO of United Asia Finance Limited, the subsidiary company of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. He holds a law degree from the National Taiwan University and a Master’s Degree from the Graduate School in Law of the National Hitotsubashi University of Japan where he also completed his doctorate courses. He is an acknowledged expert in the consumer finance business in Hong Kong and is credited with the successful establishment of Public Finance Limited (formerly known as JCG Finance Company, Limited). He is also the chairman of The Hong Kong S.A.R. Licensed Money Lenders Association Limited, a position he has held since its establishment in 1999, which is the only industry representative association of licensed money lenders in Hong Kong.

Tung Yip Leung Mr. Leung Tung Yip is Chief Financial Officer of Sun Hung Kai Securities Limited, the subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. He has worked in senior finance management roles for more than 25 years in investment banks and commercial banks in Hong Kong and Australia. Prior to joining the Group, he was the chief financial officer, Greater China of the Royal Bank of Scotland, Hong Kong Branch and had worked at ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Indosuez W I Carr Securities Limited, Smith New Court (Far East) Limited, Merrill Lynch (Australia) Pty Limited. Mr. Leung graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor Degree of Social Sciences, majoring in economics and business management. He completed his chartered accountancy articleship training in London, United Kingdom and is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yiu Kuen Tai Mr. Tai Yiu Kuen is Chief Operating Officer - Wealth Management & Brokerage of Sun Hung Kai Financial Limited a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. Mr. Tai has held a number of senior positions across various business functions within the Group and is presently the Chief Operating Officer, Wealth Management and Brokerage and a director of SHKF and its various subsidiaries. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tai was head of settlement at CLSA Limited. Before that, Mr. Tai was vice president of regional middle office for global equities at J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited.

Lam Chun Wong Ms. Wong Lam Chun is Company Secretary of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. She is in charge of the Secretarial department. She joined the Group in February 1989. She is also the Company Secretary of Quality HealthCare Asia Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange and a subsidiary of the Company. She is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has over 20 years experience in the company secretarial field.

Jonathan Cimino Mr. Jonathan Andrew Cimino is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chief executive officer of Dubai Group LLC (the “Dubai Group”) and was formerly the chief operating officer and the managing director of Finance of Dubai Group since 2008. As at the date of this announcement and according to the information available to the Company, the Dubai Group, through Dubai Ventures LLC, is interested in 166,000,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 7.46% interest in the total number of shares in issue of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”). Mr. Cimino is experienced in financial management, debt restructuring and asset management and has been an investment banker and stockbroker having spent a large part of his career as head of Investment Banking, chief executive officer and country head of SBC Warburg and UBS in New Zealand. He had worked extensively on privatisation mandates for the New Zealand Government. Upon leaving UBS in 2001 he formed his own boutique investment bank Cimino Partners which undertook various M&A and capital market transactions including being the lead manager for the IPO of the New Zealand Stock Exchange. He had formerly been a public company director in New Zealand for listed companies in the transportation, environmental, biotechnology and private equity sectors. He currently represents Dubai Group on the boards of Acacia Investments in Bahrain and Lafarge Emirates Cement in the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Cimino holds a Bachelor of Finance and Administration from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

David Bartlett Mr. David Craig Bartlett is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. Mr. Bartlett graduated with honours in law from Exeter University in the United Kingdom in 1988 and subsequently qualified as a solicitor in England & Wales, the Republic of Ireland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. A former partner of the international law firm Clyde & Co., he regularly acted for and advised the Company and its subsidiaries before leaving private practice for a career in industry. Now based primarily in Europe, Mr. Bartlett is also an independent non-executive director of each of AGL and APL, the holding companies of the Company, and the shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Alan Jones Mr. Alan Stephen Jones is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd. Mr. Jones, a chartered accountant, has extensive experience in management, administration, accounting, property development, carpark management, finance and trading, and has been involved in successful mergers and acquisitions of a number of public companies in Australia and internationally. He is also an independent nonexecutive director of each of AGL and APL, the holding companies of the Company, and the shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Jones is also an independent non-executive director of Mount Gibson Iron Limited and a non-executive chairman of Air Change International Limited, both are listed on the ASX, as well as a non-executive director of Mulpha Australia.

Jacqueline Alee Leung Ms. Jacqueline Alee Leung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited . Ms. Leung is currently the president and managing director of Leighton Investments Limited and Leighton Textiles Company Limited. She was with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from February 2001 to August 2014. Prior to that, she worked at the mergers and acquisitions department of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in New York City. Ms. Leung is an active community leader and volunteer and has served as a member of the Vetting Committee for the Allocation of Sites and Start-up Loan for Post-secondary Education Providers under the Education Bureau of the Government of HKSAR since 2010. Over the years, she held various positions in charitable organisations in Hong Kong, such as the fundraising chairman for the Hong Kong Cancer Fund and a director at Po Leung Kuk. Ms. Leung graduated from Brown University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and a Bachelor of Science with honors in engineering.