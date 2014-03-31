Name Description

Pun Chan Mr. Pun (David) Chan, LL.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He has more than 30 years’ experience in construction, property development and investment businesses. Currently, he is a member of the MIT Sloan Asia Executive Board, a member of Council of Lingnan University, Life Honorary Chairman of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and a director of The Hong Kong Real Estate Developers Association.

Wai Lim Lam Mr. Wai Lim Lam, CPA, is Financial Controller and Executive Director of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He has more than 25 years’ experience in auditing, accounting, corporate finance and strategic planning. He is also the Financial Controller of the group.

Wing Sau Li Mr. Wing Sau Li is Executive Director of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining the group, he worked as project manager of a project and construction management consultant company in Canada. He has more than 30 years’ project management experience both in Hong Kong and Canada. He is also the Controller of Project Management and Construction division of the group.

Yung Kan Ku Mr. Yung Kan Ku BEng(Hon) MSc(Civil) Eur Eng, CEng MHKIE MRICS is Head - Construction of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He joined the group in 2013, prior to which he was a project manager of a major listed property developer and builder. He has more than 24 years’ project and construction management experience in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

Wai Man Lai Ms. Wai Man Lai is Head - Human Resources at the Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. She joined the group in 1994 and served at various positions within the Human Resources Department. Prior to joining the group, she worked for a large construction company. She has more than 15 years’ human resources management experience.

Chi Hung Poon Mr. Chi Hung Poon BA MSc MBA, is Head - US Operations at Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He joined the group in 1988. He has more than 30 years’ experience in property development, civil engineering and construction in the United States.

Wing Ip Tang Mr. Wing Ip Tang is Head - Information Technology at Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He is the IT Manager and also the Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs of the group. He joined the group in 1979 initially as accountant and subsequently transferred to the Information Technology division in 1982. Prior to joining the group, he was an internal auditor with a listed company. He has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial accounting, corporate auditing and information technology.

Ting Wah Yuen Mr. Ting Wah Yuen FCCA is Head - Sales and Property Management at Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He joined the group in 1980 initially as accountant and subsequently transferred to the Sales and Property Management division in 1991. Prior to joining the group, he was an internal auditor with a listed company. He has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial and public accounting, corporate auditing, property management and property sales.

Kit Yan Luk Ms. Kit Yan Luk is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. LUK is a fellow member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She holds a Master Degree in Business Administration. She joined the Company in 1991 and is responsible for company secretarial, corporate governance and compliance matters for the Company and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Company, she worked in the secretarial field with listed companies and professional firms.

Sau Ching Chan Ms. Sau Ching Chan is Non-Executive Director of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. She has been a director of the group’s holding company since 1981. She is currently a Partner with Messrs Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo with over 30 years’ experience in the legal field. She advises on legal matters of the businesses of the group.

Wing Siu Cheung Mr. Wing Siu Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He is a director of The Garden Company Limited and its major subsidiaries (“The Garden Group”) and has over 30 years’ experience in manufacturing, sales and marketing management in The Garden Group.

Chi Leung Kwok Mr. Chi Leung Kwok is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tai Cheung Holdings Ltd. He has more than 30 years’ management experience in the banking and finance businesses. He is Chairman of Wing On International Holdings Limited, Wing On Company International Limited, the Board of The Trustees of Chung Chi College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong – America Center, a member of University Council and Executive Committee of the Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a trust member of The Outward Bound Trust of Hong Kong Limited, vice president of Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, a director of Hong Kong Sports Institute and a Council member (Group J representative) of International Sailing Federation.