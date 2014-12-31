Name Description

Jingshu Huang Ms. Huang Jingshu serves as Executive Director of New Heritage Holdings Ltd. She had studied at the University of Exeter from 2007 and obtained a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Exeter in 2011. Miss HUANG has been employed by Shenzhen Lvgem Management Group Co., Ltd. since 2010 and holds the position of Vice Director of the Investment Management Department where she is responsible for corporate development and planning matters. Miss HUANG was employed by the Guangzhou branch of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from 2012 to 2013 and had worked in the Corporate Risk Management Division. Miss HUANG was appointed as an executive director and Chairman of the Company on 15 May 2014 and 5 June 2014 respectively.

Shouchun Tang Mr. Tang Shouchun serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as vice president of Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. in October 2015 and as operations director of the Company in February 2016. Prior to joining Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Tang has been the deputy general manager of Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited and executive director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange). Mr. Tang studied business administration in Nanjing Agricultural University in his early years and obtained a doctor degree. After graduating, he has been vice professor in university, senior management in Guangdong and Guangzhou large state-owned enterprises (including Hong Kong listed companies) and was responsible for finance, capital operation, legal, audit, strategic and operation management matters. Mr. Tang is a vice professor, senior accountant, senior economist and registered asset appraiser in China.

Hiu Mei Chan Ms. Chan Hiu Mei serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Chan graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a major in Economic. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chan worked in KPMG Huazhen LLP and as head of finance department in other companies. She has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and corporate governance matters and has been involved in a number of initial public offering transactions and capital market transactions.

Chengying Deng Ms. Deng Chengying serves as Executive Director of New Heritage Holdings Ltd., with effect from 15 May 2014. She obtained a specialty graduation certificate in industrial accounting in 1986 and also studied a MBA specialty course at the Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen in 2002. Ms. DENG has years of experience in financial management for property development corporations. She joined Shenzhen Lvgem Management Group Co., Ltd. in 2007 and currently holds the position of Audit Director where she is responsible for the overall audit, tax planning, risk control and compliance matters. Ms. DENG was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 15 May 2014.

Hao Yuan Huang Mr. Huang Hao Yuan is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined Shenzhen LVGEM Entity Management Group Co., Ltd. (“LVGEM Entity”) in 2014, a company owned by an immediate family member of the controlling shareholder of the Company, Mr. Wong Hong King. Mr. Huang is currently the Deputy General Manager of the Investment and Development Centre of LVGEM Entity and is responsible for formulating its strategic development and investment plans, as well as responsible for project execution and the evaluation of potential projects. Mr. Huang is also a senior investment manager (Boshuang Assets Management Co., Ltd.*) and is responsible for project development and evaluation and monitoring of investments. Mr. Huang possesses 3 years’ working experience in the real estate industry in China and gained experience in property development and investment through experience in handling investments in such projects.

Xingan Ye Mr. Ye Xingan serves as Executive Director of New Heritage Holdings Ltd., with effect from 15 May 2014. He had studied a MBA certificate course at the School of Business Administration of University of International Business and Economics from 2000 to 2001. Mr. YE has years of working experience in the real estate industry and has been employed by Shenzhen Lvgem Management Group Co., Ltd. since 2007, where he currently holds the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer and is in charge of the overall operation of the company. Mr. YE was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 15 May 2014.

Gin Ing Hu Ms. Hu Gin Ing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of New Heritage Holdings Ltd., with effect from 15 May 2014. She obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from Florida International University in 1990, a Master of Science degree from Barry University in 1988 and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the National Taiwan University in 1981. Ms. HU currently holds the position of Corp. CFO, Global Finance, of Acer Incorporated, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ms. HU is an independent non-executive director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited, Enterprise Development Holdings Limited and United Pacific Industries Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. HU is also an independent director of Arich Enterprise Co. Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the GreTai Securities Market in Taiwan. Ms. HU was resigned as a non-executive director of SMI Culture Group Holdings Limited on 31 October 2014. She was an independent director of GigaMedia Limited from July 2003 to October 2013, the shares of which are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange and an independent director of Evendata Holding Company Limited, a company which was previously listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, from April 2011 to May 2013. Ms. HU was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 15 May 2014.

Jing Wang Mr. Wang Jing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of New Heritage Holdings Ltd., with effect from 15 May 2014. He obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of International Business and Economics in 1997. Mr. Wang is currently an independent director of Better-Life Commercial Chain Share Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Chairman of the board of directors of Land Vision (Shanghai) Investment Management Co., Ltd. Mr. WANG was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 15 May 2014.