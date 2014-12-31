Name Description

Libin Liu Mr. Liu Libin is Executive Chairman of the Board of Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Ltd., since September 8, 2011. He obtained a Degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from South China University of Technology and has held various senior positions in financial, marketing and governmental fields. Mr. Liu had been the vice section chief of finance division of Department of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of Guangdong Province, finance manager and deputy general manager of Sinomart Development Co. Limited, director and general manager of the finance department of Goldsland Holdings Company Limited, deputy chairman of Guangdong Advertisement Co., Ltd. and chairman of Guangdong Guangxin PACO Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd. Mr. Liu is the chairman of the board of Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Co., Ltd. (“Guangdong Xingfa”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Su Luo Mr. Luo Su is Honorable Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in the aluminium profile industry. He is responsible for the overall management, operations, financial aspects, corporate directions and strategies of the Group. Mr. Luo is qualified as an (industrial economist) based on his previous experience with Nanhai Xingfa Aluminium Profiles Factory. Mr. Luo was certified as an outstanding entrepreneur of private enterprise by the People’s Government of Foshan City in 2003, an outstanding entrepreneur by the China Non Ferrous Metals Industry Association in 2005 and received an outstanding Guangdong patent award for the patent titled (aluminium alloy flat ingot horizontal heat-top casting device) in 2005. Mr. Luo is a deputy to the 12th Session of the People’s Congress of Foshan City for a term of five years from 2003 to 2008. Mr. Luo Su is the father-in-law of Mr. Liao Yuqing, an executive Director.

Riming Luo Mr. Luo Riming is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the procurement and utilisation of equipment and infrastructure for the business of the Group. Mr. Luo is also responsible for the procurement of raw materials and the assessment and selection of suitable suppliers. He has over 15 years of experience in the aluminium profile industry. Mr. Luo joined the Group since the establishment of the Group in 1980s. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Luo has worked at Nanhai Hardware Factory (township enterprise), Nanhai Power Supply Bureau, Nanzhuang Electric Appliance and Furniture Factory, Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Profiles Factory and Xingfa Group. Mr. Luo obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic management by the Guangdong Radio & TV University in 1998.

Feng Dai Mr. Dai Feng is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Ltd., since 8 September 2011. Mr. Dai held the qualifications of an accountant and auditor, China Certified Tax Agent, International Certified Internal Auditor and Master of International Public Accountant of Australia Mr. Dai has extensive experience in accounting and auditing fields. He was the head of the supervising and auditing department and the finance department of unofficial English name being “Guangzhou Yang Cheng Zhao Ye Enterprise Group Ltd.”), seconded finance controller of Guangzhou Lingnan International Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. assistant to the head of finance department of Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd. and manager of finance department of Guangdong Guangxin Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Dai is currently the supervisor of FSPG Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Dai is also as a director and chief financial officer of Guangdong Xingfa.

Siu Ki Wong Mr. Wong Siu Ki is the Chief Investment Officer, Company Secretary of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Limited. He is responsible for capital market operations, strategic planning and investors’ relations. Mr. Wong has more than 17 years of solid working experiences in corporate management, capital markets and financial sectors in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Wong joined the Group in August 2007 and was appointed as the chief financial officer and company secretary and he was appointed as a non-executive Director from April 2010 to December 2012. Since December 2012, he has been appointed as alternate Director to Mr. Liu Libin, an executive Director and chairman of the Board. Mr. Wong is also the alternate authorised representative to Mr. Liu Libin under Rule 3.05 of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wong worked in an international accounting firm from 1997 to 2003 specialising in clients’ initial public offerings. Subsequently, from 2004 to 2007, Mr. Wong was appointed as the chief financial officer and company secretary to Eagle Brand Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Singapore. Since December 2013, Mr. Wong was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Major Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code 8209). Mr. Wong holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy with First Class Honours from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Wong has more than 20 years of solid working experiences in corporate management, capital markets and financial sectors in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.

Lin Yan Mr. Lin Yan is Vice President of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. since 26 August 2011. He is responsible for the sales operation of the Company. Prior to joining Xingfa Aluminium, Mr. Lin worked in a state-owned enterprise, Guangdong Metals & Minerals Import & Export Group Corporation, with more than 20 years of experience in international trade. Mr. Lin held a Bachelor Degree in Economics from Jinan University and was awarded a certificate of Economist by Ministry of Human Resources of the PRC in 1996. He is persuing the Degree of Executive Master of Business Administration at South China University of Technology since 2010. Mr. Lin was also appointed as Vice General Manager of Guangdong Xingfa.

Jinhong Du Mr. Du Jinhong is Deputy General Manager, Head - Internal Audit Department of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining the Group in 1999, Mr. Du was the director (designate) of the finance department and chief financial officer of Xingfa Group from 1999 to 2005. From 1992 to 1999, Mr. Du worked at Nanhai Hengxing Architectural Ceramics Factory (1992 to 1993) and Nanzhuang Town Economy Development Head Office (1993 to 1999). He was certified as assistant accountant by the Nanhai City Science Technology Committee in 1993. Mr. Du holds a diploma in economics management granted by the Guangdong Administrative University in 1997.

Yuntang Liu Mr. Liu Yuntang was Deputy General Manager of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for production management of the Group. Mr. Liu joined Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Profiles Factory in 1993. Prior to joining the Group in October 1993, Mr. Liu worked at Nanhai Guangdong Cable Factory Co., Ltd. from 1991 to 1993. Mr. Liu was granted a bachelor’s degree in engineering by the Guangdong Mechanics Institute in 1991. He was certified as assistant engineer in 1993 by the Nanhai City Science Technology Committee and certified as engineer in 2001 by the Foshan City Human Resources Bureau.

Xikun Wu Mr. Wu Xikun is the Deputy General Manager - Technology and Deputy Chief Engineer of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wu heads the research and development department and is responsible for the Group’s production technology systems, development of new products branding. When Mr. Wu first joined the Group in July 1994, he worked at Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Profiles Factory where he was a technician of the quality control section. Mr. Wu was granted a bachelor’s degree in material science and engineering from the Guangdong University of Technology in 1994. Mr. Wu was nominated for the Top 10 Outstanding Youth of Foshan City in 2006.

Yung Koon Law Mr. Law Yung Koon is Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd., since April 28, 2009. He is responsible for the sales and marketing of our products in overseas market. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Law was the general manager of Hang Fat Aluminium Profiles Company Limited, which was the sole distributor of the Group in Hong Kong and Macau and one of the suppliers of aluminium ingots.

Yuqing Liao Mr. Liao Yuqing is Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. He is also the supervisor of the sales and marketing department in charge of the sales and marketing activities of the Group and is responsible for the planning, development, implementation and evaluation of the marketing strategies of the Group. Mr. Liao joined the Group in January 1993. Prior to that, Mr. Liao was in the military between 1986 to 1991. Mr. Liao worked at the Agricultural Bank of China Jiujiang Branch from 1991 to 1992. Mr. Liao is the son-in-law of Mr. Luo Su, the chairman of the Group and an executive Director.

Zhihua Wang Mr. Wang Zhihua is Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining the Group in January 2003, from 1992 to 1997, Mr. Wang worked at Guanglian Industrial Co., Ltd. and the Guangzhou Branch of Huaxia Securities Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in statistics from the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 1992. Mr. Wang was certified as a securities agent for the period from September 2001 to September 2004 by the Securities Association of China.

Dubiao Guan Mr. Guan Dubiao is Deputy General Manager and Head of Finance Department of Guangdong Xingfa , a subsidiary of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd. Mr. Guan is currently the council member of Foshan City CPA Institute. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Guan started his accounting career in Foshan Nanzhuang Economic Development Company in 1991. Subsequently, Mr. Guan served as several important financial positions within the group companies of Foshan Nanzhuang Economic Development Company. Mr. Guan joined the Group in 1999 as deputy head of finance department and Chief Accountant and subsequently promoted as head of finance department.

Chaoying Lu Mr. Lu Chaoying is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the vice general manager of Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd(“Guangxin Holdings”) since June 2011 and has extensive business management experience. Mr. Lu obtained a master’s degree in senior executive business administratio from South China University of Technology in the People’s Republic of China in 2010. Guangxin Holdings is the holding company of Guangxin Aluminium (HK) Limited which holds approximately 29.99% of the existing issued shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

Mo Chen Mr. Chen Mo is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd., since February 29, 2008. He obtained the lawyer qualification certificate issued by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice in June 1989. He has been a practicing lawyer in the PRC since 1993 and has been a partner of Goldsun Law Firm from 1998 to 2011. Mr. Chen was admitted as a lawyer by the Department of Justice of Guangdong Province in June 1989 and obtained (Third Grade Lawyer) from the Department of Personnel of Guangdong Province in 1999. Mr. Chen graduated from the Political Education Department of South China Normal University. in 1986. He has been granted the (Certificate of Engaging in Securities Law Business) jointly by the Ministry of Justice and China Securities Regulatory Commission in 1996, the (Certificate of Engaging in Delimitation of Property Rights of Collective Science and Technology Enterprises) jointly by the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the State-owned Asset supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council in 1998, and the (Certificate of Completion of Training on Independent Directors of Listed Companies) by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the School of Management of Fudan University jointly in 2001. Currently, Mr. Chen has been a partner of Guangdong Junhou Law Firm.

Kwan Yiu Ho Mr. Ho (Junius) Kwan Yiu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd., since February 29, 2008. He is a Senior Partner of Messrs. K.C. Ho & Fong, Solicitors & Notaries where he is the head of the Litigation and Commercial Department. He is also the Principal Representative of the Guangzhou Office. Having studied at Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom (formerly known as Chelmer Institute of Higher Education), Junius obtained his Bachelor of Law Degree in 1984. He then joined the University of Hong Kong for the Post-graduate Certificate in Laws study. Junius was further awarded with the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by Anglia Ruskin University in 2011. Junius was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1988. He was subsequently admitted in Singapore and England and Wales in 1995 and 1997 respectively. In 2003, he was appointed as a China-Appointed Attesting Officer. Junius has over 20 years of legal experience and is committed in serving the community and contributing to the business economic co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland. Being the Past President and Council Member of the Law Society of Hong Kong, he actively participates in its current affairs.

Ying Hung Andy Lam Mr. Lam (Andy) Ying Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xingfa Aluminum Holdings Ltd., since 29 February 2008. He is an associate member of various professional organisations, namely The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, The Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries and The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers. Mr. Lam is also a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained his master’s degree in professional accounting from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Lam has over 20 years of experience in the accounting, banking and finance sectors and currently is working as the General Manager of Viking Logistics Limited, a private company which is an airfreight operator and transportation company. Mr. Lam was also the president of Dragon Junior Chamber, a local chamber affiliated with Junior Chamber International Hong Kong in 2004 and was elected as the national vice president of the Junior Chamber International Hong Kong in 2005. From 16 February 2009 to 30 September 2013, Mr. Lam was an independent non-executive director of Sino-Life Group Limited, a company the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. From Aug 2013 to June 2014, Mr. Lam was an independent non-executive director of Gamma Logistics Group, a company the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited and Synertone Communication Corporation.