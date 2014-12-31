Name Description

Yau Lung Ho Mr. Ho (Lawrence) Yau Lung is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited. Mr. Ho was appointed as the Chairman and a Non-executive Director of the Company in July 2013. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ho is a director of Quick Glitter Limited (a substantial shareholder of the Company) which is wholly owned by him. He is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) and co-chairman and chief executive officer of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, a company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States, that holds one of six gaming concessions and subconcessions to develop, own and operate casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Asia. Mr. Ho was selected by FinanceAsia magazine as one of the “Best CEOs in Hong Kong” for the fifth time in 2014. He was also awarded “Asia’s Best CEO” at the Asian Excellence Awards by Corporate Governance Asia magazine for the third time, and was honored as one of the recipients of the Asian Corporate Director Recognition Awards for three consecutive years in 2014. Mr. Ho graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in commerce from the University of Toronto, Canada in June 1999 and was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree by Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland in July 2009 for his contribution to business, education and the community in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

Peter Ben Wang Mr. Wang John Peter Ben is Deputy Chairman and Executive Director of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang has been an Executive Director of the Company since March 2011. He was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Company in July 2013 and before that, he was the Chairman of the Company from March 2011 to July 2013. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is currently a non-executive director of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States. He previously held non-executive directorships in Anxin-China Holdings Limited, MelcoLot Limited, Oriental Ginza Holdings Limited (now renamed Carnival Group International Limited) and China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co., Ltd, companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Wang was the chief financial officer of Melco International Development Limited (“Melco”), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Melco in 2004, Mr. Wang had over 18 years of professional experience in the securities and investment banking industry. His previous employers include JS Cresvale Securities International Limited, Deutsche Morgan Grenfell Securities Hong Kong Limited, Credit Lyonnais Securities (Asia) Limited, Carr Indosuez Asia Limited and Bear Stearns (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Wang qualified as a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales in 1985.

Eric Landheer Mr. Eric Daniel Landheer is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Director - Corporate Finance and Strategy and a director of a subsidiary of the Company. He is responsible for leading the Company’s fundraising and other capital markets activities, strategic planning and execution, as well as investor and media relations. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial markets. Prior to joining the Company in March 2014, Mr. Landheer was Senior Vice President and Head of Issuer Marketing at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from 2011 to 2012 and led their efforts to attract international and Chinese listings to Hong Kong as well as the promotion of offshore Renminbi products. Previously, Mr. Landheer was Head of Asia Pacific for the NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. for four years based in London and Hong Kong, and was responsible for the NASDAQ’s new listings and retention business as well as media and government relations throughout Asia. Prior to his position as Head of Asia Pacific for the NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc., he worked as Managing Director in the Corporate Client Group for The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc. for three years and was responsible for IPOs in the Western United States. Before that, Mr. Landheer worked for various brokerage and securities houses in the United States in equity finance and institutional brokerage. Mr. Landheer holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with high honors from The University of California, Berkeley in the United States.

Hoi Wai Leung Mr. Leung Hoi Wai is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Leung is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and England and Wales with over 17 years’ experience in legal and regulatory compliance matters. He holds a postgraduate certificate in laws and a bachelor of laws degree, both from University of Hong Kong.

Hing Chung Pang Mr. Pang (Alfred) Hing Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited. Mr. Pang has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since March 2011. He is also a member of the audit committee of the Company. He is currently the chairman of Standard Advisory Asia Ltd. (“Standard”) and a member of Standard’s Asia Executive Committee. He is also an independent non-executive director of MelcoLot Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Pang has over 25 years of financial, management and investment banking experience in China, Asia and the United States. Before joining Standard, Mr. Pang was the managing director and vice chairman, Investment Banking Division, at BOC International Holdings Ltd. (“BOCI”) where he was also the Chairman of BOCI’s commitment committee. Prior to joining BOCI, he was the managing director and president, Asia at the US investment banking firm of Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Pang holds dual Bachelor of Arts (in Economics) & Bachelor of Science (in Electrical Engineering) Degrees from Cornell University, and MBA Degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in the United States.

Yiu Wa Tsui Mr. Tsui (Alec) Yiu Wa is Independent Non-Executive Director of Summit Ascent Holdings Limited. Mr. Tsui has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since March 2011. He is also the chairman of the remuneration committee and corporate governance committee and a member of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Tsui has extensive experience in finance and administration, corporate and strategic planning, information technology and human resources management, having served at various international companies. He held key positions at the Securities and Futures Commission prior to joining the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1994 as an Executive Director of the Finance and Operations Services Division and becoming the chief executive in 1997. He was Chairman of the Hong Kong Securities Institute from 2001 to 2004. He was an advisor and a council member of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange from July 2001 to June 2002. He previously served as an independent non-executive director of certain Hong Kong listed companies, namely Synergis Holdings Limited, Vertex Group Limited, Greentown China Holdings Limited, China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited, China BlueChemical Ltd and China Chengtong Development Group Limited. Mr. Tsui graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Engineering degree in industrial engineering. He completed a Program for Senior Managers in Government at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.