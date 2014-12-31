Name Description

Ming Tian Mr. Tian Ming is Executive Chairman of the Board of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. Mr. Tian founded Landsea Group Co. Ltd. He is now the largest shareholder of Landsea and also the Chairman and President of Landsea and its subsidiaries (“Landsea Group”). Under the leadership of Mr. Tian, Landsea’s asset scale has expanded from RMB10 million registered capital on its incorporation to its current total assets value of over RMB20 billion. Mr. Tian has more than 10 years extensive experience in the fields of competitive strategy, operation management and property investment and development. Mr. Tian is widely recognised by industry peers as a pioneer in green property industry.He has a Masters of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

Leying Shen Ms. Shen Leying is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, General Manager - Finance Company of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. She was appointed as an executive Director on 31 July 2013 and was re-designated as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 23 February 2014. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Shen oversees the Group’s investment, financing business, financial management and took the role of the general manager of Qingshan Investment. She has a Master’s of Media Communication from Shanghai University. Ms. Shen had been working in Gallup Consulting from 2002 to 2011 and had served in the positions such as research and consulting director, member of the Management Committee of Shanghai Office. She led a team to provide management consulting services to over 60 global and mainland well-known enterprises and had provided management consulting services to Landsea Group during 2009 to 2011. Ms. Shen joined Landsea Group in 2011 and served as the GM of Marketing and Sales Center, GM of Nanjing property regional company, VP-investment and financing, finance management, and legal in Landsea Group. Ms. Shen has more than 14 years’ experience in various areas including management consulting, corporate management, market and customer strategy, property development management, investment and financing, financial strategy, etc.

Jiong Xiang Mr. Xiang Jiong is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 23 February 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s degree of Engineering from Huaqiao University and a Master’s degree of Business Administration from Europe International Business School. Mr. Xiang joined Landsea Group in 2003, has been the marketing manager, executive marketing director, general manager of Zhejiang region and executive vice president of Landsea Group. Mr. Xiang has over 20 year's of working experiences in real estate marketing and operations management.

Bin Liu Mr. Liu Bin serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was Vice President and General Manager - Finance Company of the Company. He is a graduate of International Trading in Liaoning University and master graduate from Accountancy of Macquarie University in Australia. He is now taking his doctorate degree of International Financing in Xiamen University. He is also a member of Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. He had been employed under an accounting firm in Sydney and corporates including, ZTE Corporation, Innotek Technology (China) Limited, as accountant, minister of finance and chief operating officer, etc. With over 15 years of working experiences in the industry, Mr. Liu is equipped with comprehensive knowledge of financing, merger and acquisition, as well as sales strategies locally and globally.

Jiadong Kang Mr. Kang Jiadong is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He obtained an MBA degree in Fudan University. Mr. Kang served as marketing officer, general manager of business development department in companies such as Gemdale Corporation, China Vanke Co., Ltd. and Yinhai Capital – Jiaxing Baorui Properties Limited. He is experienced in resources integration and practical operating in areas like marketing, operation, finance and investment in real estate industry.

Qin Zhou Ms. Zhou Qin is Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She earned her Executive Master of Business Administration degree from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and MBA degree from Nanjing University. Ms. Zhou has nearly 20 years experience business development, investment and operation management in real estate. She joined Landsea Group Co. Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Company (the “Controlling Shareholder”) (has the meaning as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the “Listing Rules”)), and its subsidiaries (“Landsea Group”) in 2002 and served as the regional general manager in multiple locations, such as Nanjing, Suzhou and Shanghai. After that Ms. Zhou led Landsea Group’s global strategic deployment while serving as the assistant to Chairman, general manager of Shanghai Landsea Architecture Technology Co., Ltd., and general manager of Landsea Architecture Design Institute. Currently, Ms. Zhou is the vice president of Landsea Group and responsible for overseas business exploration. She played the fundamental role to facilitate Landsea Group’s US business development and investment. Since 1 December 2014, she served on the board of directors in a Landsea Group’s company in U.S.A. and also the chairman of its investment committee. Ms. Zhou did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years.

Yuanjian Xie Mr. Xie Yuanjian is Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. He has a Bachelor of Architecture from Logistical Engineering University of PLA, Masters of Business Administration in China Europe International Business School, and is a national first-class registered architect and senior engineer. Mr. Xie joined Landsea Group in 2003 and served as the general manager of R&D and design institute, general manager of product center, and vice president of products in Landsea Group, where he had been in charge of the work related to green architectural products and technology for a long time. Mr. Xie has more than 20 years working experience in the fields of architectural design and technology R&D.

Feng Ding Mr. Ding Feng is Chief Investment Officer, General Manager - Project Development Center of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. He is a graduate of Civil Engineering Studies from Southeast University and is now studying the EMBA in Nanjing University. Mr. Ding joined Landsea Group in 2006 and was the manager of land project investment department of Landsea Group, the general manager of Landsea Chengdu Property Company and the deputy general manager of the operation center of the Landsea Group, responsible for land investment activities of the Landsea Group. Mr. Ding has more than 9 years’ working experience in land investment and M&As as well as property development, operation and management.

Baoxiang Lu Mr. Lu Baoxiang was an Vice President and General Manager - Nanjing District Properties Company of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. He graduated from the Philosophy Department of Nanjing University specialising in Management and Decision. Mr. Lu joined Landsea Group Co. Ltd. its subsidiaries (“Landsea Group”) in 2004. He served as director of real estate marketing of Landsea, deputy general manager of Nanjing Real Estate Company, general manager of market customer service center, general manager of property company, general manager of human resource and administrative center, vice president of Landsea Group. Mr. Lu has over 15 year's of working experiences in marketing of real estate, human resource management, property management, operation, development and management of real estate. He was responsible for the administration and human resources of the Group.

Lei Wang Mr. Wang Lei is Vice President and General Manager - Shanghai District Properties Company of the Company. He graduated from Architectural Engineering Deparment of Tongji University. He has worked for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, Jingrui Properties (Group) Limited, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited as regional president, general manager and project manager. He has extensive experience in real estate industry, construction management, corporate governance and project operational management.

John Ho Mr. John Ho serves as Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, United States of the Company. He graduated from USC Marshall School of Business and obtained bachelor degree in Business Administration. He worked in various international renowned real estate investment management and advisory firms including Colliers International, Jones Lang LaSalle. He served as a director, a vice president and the head of PRC business division in Jones Lang LaSalle, and was responsible for the provision of a wide range of services, such as acquisition, consultation, leasing and comprehensive investment management of real estate, to the PRC enterprises focusing on the expansion into the international market.

Qing Zhou Mr. Zhou Qing serves as Vice President and General Manager - Beijing Company of the Company. He graduated from China Europe International Business School and obtained master degree in Business Administration. Mr. Zhou has served as the Secretary of the General Office of the Ministry of Construction, senior management of Pan-China Group, the chairman of Beijing Pan-China Gauging Project Consultant Co., Ltd., an independent director of China Zhonghua Geotechnical Engineering Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhou currently serves in various non-government organizations such as a vice president of Beijing Zhongguancun Bairehui Angel Investments Alliance, a deputy director of China District Energy Association of China Association of Building Energy Efficiency, and is familiar with the real estate industry policies.

Yuen Ying Chan Ms. Chan Yuen Ying is Company Secretary of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. She is a Authorised Representative of the Company. Ms. Chan is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Ms. Chan has 15 years experience in handling listed company secretarial matters.

Yimin Zhou Mr. Zhou Yimin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of Ping An Real Estate Company Limited. He joined Ping An Insurance (Group) Company Of China, Ltd. in early 2010 after spending more than 12 years in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, one of the largest global real estate developers headquartered in Hong Kong. During his time at Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Mr. Zhou was the director and general manager of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Development (China) Limited, overseeing its real estate business in the China market and the significant growth in its land bank and investment portfolio. Prior to his term at Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Mr. Zhou was the vice chairman of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd. (formerly known as ‘Chu Kong Shipping Development Co., Ltd’), which was successfully listed on the Stock Exchange in 1997. Mr. Zhou graduated from Fudan University with a doctorate degree.

Yuan Ding Mr. Ding Yuan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. He has also been appointed as the chairman of Audit Committee of the Company and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Kwan Hung Lee Mr. Lee Kwan Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. He was then admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and in England and Wales in 1997, and is currently a practicing lawyer. He was a senior manager of the Listing Division of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) from 1993 to 1994. Mr. Lee is experienced in IPOs and corporate financing, including assisting the listing of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is currently an independent non-executive director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited (the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust), Embry Holdings Limited, NetDragon Websoft Inc., Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited, Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited, Walker Group Holdings Limited, Newton Resources Limited, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited, Far East Holdings International Limited and China BlueChemical Ltd.,He received his Bachelor of Laws (Honors) and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1989 respectively.