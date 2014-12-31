Name Description

Liming Zhou Mr. Zhou Liming is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since November 16, 2012. He graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University and obtained a bachelor degree in engineering from Southwest Jiaotong University and a master degree in economics from Sichuan University. He was a lecturer at Southwest Jiaotong University, and worked as the head of Research Department of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, secretary of the Department of General Office of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government, deputy director of Road Administration Bureau of Sichuan Provincial Department of Transportation (“SPDT”), assistant to the Mayor of the Neijiang Municipal People’s Government in Sichuan Province, Chairman of the Company and the General Manager of Sichuan Highway Development. Mr. Zhou is currently a director of STI, a adjunct professor of Southwest Jiaotong University, and an executive Director and the Chairman of the fifth session of the Board of the Company.

Yongyi Gan Mr. Gan Yongyi is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since March 28, 2013. He graduated from Chongqing Jiaotong College with a bachelor degree majoring in civil engineering of road and bridge transportation. He is a senior engineer. He once worked in Division I and Division VI of Sichuan Bridge Engineering Company Limited as deputy chief, chief of Division VI as well as the deputy manager of Sichuan Bridge Engineering Company Limited. He also served as the manager of the Bridge Branch of Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, deputy general manager of Sichuan Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. and Deputy General Manager of the Company.

Maoquan Luo Mr. Luo Maoquan serves as Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited. He is graduated from the Faculty of Law of Sichuan University. He was an officer of the Policy Research Office of the SPDT, deputy office chief, chief, head of the human resources division, member of the sub-group of party committee, deputy director, secretary of the sub-group of party committee, commander of the Sichuan Chengmian (le) Expressway Construction Directorate.

Junjie Liu Mr. Liu Junjie is Deputy General Manager of Sichuan Expressway Company Limitedthe. He graduated from Sichuan Suining Normal School, Northern Sichuan Education College (majoring in Biology) and the Department of Industrial Economics of Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Science. He holds a master’s degree and the title of a senior political worker. He served as the deputy chief of the general section of the Committee Office of Ganzi Prefecture, deputy secretary, principal staff member and deputy director of the Committee Office of Aba Prefecture, director of the inspection division of the Committee of Aba Prefecture, deputy mayor of Xiangtang County, deputy secretary of the County Committee of Lixang County, deputy head of the Bureau of Water Resources of Aba Prefecture and deputy director of the Safety Supervision and Management Office of the SPDT.

Binhai Lin Mr. Lin Binhai is Deputy Party Secretary of the company. He is graduated from the Research Centre of Renmin University of China with an MBA degree and obtained an MBA degree from Burlington Commerce College by distance education. He holds the title of a senior political worker. He was a political commissar and party secretary of an arsenal factory of the People’s Liberation Army.

Yongnian Zhang Mr. Zhang Yongnian has been Secretary of the Board in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since October 2000. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Sichuan University. He served as judicial officer of the People’s Court of Emeishan City, Sichuan Province, deputy chief of the Criminal Judicial Tribunal, deputy chief of the former Chengyu Expressway’s Long Quan Management Office, deputy head of Road Section of Chengyu Expressway Management Office, deputy head of the Policy and Regulation Division of the Expressway Administration Bureau of the SPDT, the office chief of the board of directors of the Company, and a Director of the Company.

Bin Huang Mr. Huang Bin is Non-Executive Directorin of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since March 28, 2013. He graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University with a bachelor degree in industrial and civil construction and from Southwest Finance University with a master’s degree in business administration. He was deputy head of the Investment Division of Sichuan Development and Planning Committee; deputy head of the Division of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Sichuan Development and Planning Committee; deputy head and head of the Division of Project Management and Coordination and head of the Division of Development Planning and Industrial Policy of Sichuan Development and Reform Committee; he is currently a director of STI and a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company.

Shilin Ni Mr. Ni Shilin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ni is a holder of postgraduate degree and master degree and graduated from Tsinghua University and the Institute for Water Education (IHE) of Delft University of Technology. He worked as the deputy general manager of China Merchants International Qingdao Company and the executive deputy general manager of Qingdao Qianwan United Container Terminal a joint venture; assistant to general manager of the engineering management department and general manager of the safety committee office of the head office of China Merchants International; senior project manager of port management department of China Merchants International Company Limited, deputy manager and manager of the planning and audit department of Shekou China Merchants Port Services Company Limited; chief engineer, deputy manager and manager of the engineering department of Shekou China Merchants Port Services Company Limited; assistant engineer of the Third Harbour Engineering Bureau of the traffic department. Mr. Ni is currently the overseas business director and assistant to general manager of China Merchants Huajian Highway Investment Co., Ltd.

Yong Tang Mr. Tang Yong is Non-Executive Director of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since March 28, 2013. He graduated from Sichuan Transportation School and Highway College of Chang’an University with a master’s degree in engineering. He is a professor-level senior engineer. He was a technician, assistant engineer, deputy section head, and section head of Road Maintenance Section of Dazhu County, Sichuan, deputy director of the Communications Department of Dazhu County, deputy director of the Communications Department of Dachuan District, Sichuan, director and general manager of Sichuan Road & Bridge Co., Ltd., general manager of Sichuan Dayu Expressway Construction Development Co., Ltd., head of the Construction Management Division of the SPDT, head of Comprehensive Planning Division of Sichuan Province, and Chairman of the Company. Currently, he is a director of STI, chairman of Sichuan Highway Development and a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company.

Shuanming Wang Mr. Wang Shuanming is Non-Executive Director of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since March 29, 2007. He is graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and Military Economics Academy with a master degree, holds the title of senior accountant and certified public valuer. He was an assistant in the Finance Division of the Logistics Department of Chengdu Military Area, assistant accountant in the Second Military Warehouse of Chengdu Military Area, assistant accountant and accountant in the 38th Division of the Logistics Department of Chengdu Military Area, assistant researcher and deputy head of the Finance Division of SPDT, chief of the Management on Vehicle Purchase Surcharges Collection in Sichuan Province, and director and deputy general manager of Sichuan Highway Development. He is currently the chief economist of STI.

Yuanxi Guo Mr. Guo Yuanxi has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since March 28, 2013. He graduated from the Department of Economics of Sichuan University, an expert entitled to special government allowance from the State Council, an excellent expert with outstanding contributions, an academic and technology pioneer in Sichuan province, professor and doctoral supervisor. He was an assistant researcher, associate researcher, and researcher in the Institute of Economics under Sichuan Academy of Social Sciences, the deputy director and director of the Research Society for Economic System Reform, managing deputy editor and director of the magazine “Reform of Economic System”, advisor to the leading group for the enterprises reform pilot program of the provincial Party Committee and provincial government of Sichuan, a member of the steering group for PhD candidates in the College of Business Administration of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, a member of the fifth standing committee of the Sichuan Association for Science and Technology, and deputy mayor of the People’s Government of Deyang, Sichuan. He once served as an independent non-executive director of Chengdu People’s Department (Group) Store Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), Xinjiang Hops Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) and Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Currently he is a professor, researcher and a doctoral supervisor of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics.

Huibi Sun Mr. Sun Huibi has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Sichuan Expressway Company Limited since March 28, 2013. He graduated from the Department of Electrical Engineering of Chongqing University majoring in electric power, holds the title of professor level senior engineer and is an expert entitled to government allowance from the State Council. He has successively served as a deputy head, head and other positions at the Electricity Bureau of Sichuan Province, the Economic Committee of Sichuan Province and the Planning Commission of Sichuan Province. He was the deputy general manager, general manager and president of Sichuan Engineering Consulting and Research Institute (formerly known as Sichuan International Engineering Consulting Company), head of Sichuan Engineering Consulting Association, member of Sichuan Advisory Group on Science and Technology and Chengdu Advisory Group on Science and Technology, and an independent director of Sichuan Xichang Electric Power Co., Ltd.(a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange).