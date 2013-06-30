Name Description

Sheng Lu Mr. Lu Sheng serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as Executive Director of the Company on 29th June, 2015. Mr. Lu graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree in economics in July 1995. He received a master degree in accounting from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance in July 1998, and a doctor degree in management from Chinese Academy of Social Science in July 2004. Mr. Lu has 17 years of experience in finance and investment. He worked as general manager in the finance and marketing department of Huaxia Bank from March 2012 to March 2015, and the investment department of Huaxia Bank from September 2007 to February 2012. Prior to joining Huaxia Bank, he worked at the investment department of Guolian Securities where he served as vice president from 2005 to August 2007, as general manager from 2004 to 2005, and as deputy general manager from 2002 to 2004.

Chuan Jin Chen Mr. Chuan Jin Chen is Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder of Tianjin Binhai Zone Venture Investment Fund. During the period from May 2002 to December 2007, Mr. Chen had been the vice president of the assessment management department, head of risk management of Tianjin Branch, and Manager of the risk management committee of China Development Bank. During the period from February 2009 to December 2014, he had been the assistant to senior assessment manager of China Development Bank. Mr. Chen is the pioneering lecturer of the Master of Business Administration course organised by Newhuadu Business School where he assessed more than 200 investment projects with a total investment amount over RMB150 billion. He also took the lead on the publication of a book named “Guidance on Private Equity Financing in the PRC”. Mr. Chen obtained a master degree in Master of Business Administration in The Open University of Hong Kong in 2007. Mr. Chen is a non-executive director of the Company and also a director of Shanghai Yongsheng Capital Lease Company Limited and a director of Vincent International Holdings Limited, both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Shan Kwan Ms. Shan Kwan is Company Secretary of the Company. She is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director and member of Audit Committee of the Company on 29th June, 2015. Ms. Kwan has more than 17 years of experience in the accounting and finance field in listed companies. Ms. Kwan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Kwan is currently a company secretary of Yueshou Environmental Holdings Limited (stock code: 1191), whose securities are listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Kwan is an independent non-executive director of Far East Holdings International Limited (a company listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 36).

Wan Sing Lo Mr. Lo Wan Sing serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Good Fellow Resources Holdings Limited since March 1, 2011. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and re-designated as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board and appointed as member of the General Committee. He has more than 30 years of experience in the field of jewelry and property investment. He is currently the president of Plateria Jewelry Limited and Kwok Cheong Ind. Limited, and also the managing director of Hong Kong New Century Real Estate Limited. He is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, with a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) awarded on July 1, 2011 by the Government of HKSAR.

On Ta Yuen Chau Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Good Fellow Resources Holdings Limited since July 3, 2007. He was also appointed the Chairman of Nomination Committee, a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He graduated from Xiamen University majoring in Chinese language and literature. Mr. Chau is also Chairman and executive director of China Ocean Shipbuilding Industry Group Limited and an independent non-executive director of Come Sure Group (Holdings) Limited and Sumpo Food Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chau previously held positions for companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange: (i) as the executive director and the deputy chairman of Dynamic Energy Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Everbest Energy Holdings Limited”), (ii) as independent non-executive director of Buildmore International Limited; Mr. Chau also held position for company listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange: as an independent non-executive director Hao Wen Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the deputy chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, with a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) awarded on July 1, 2010 by the Government of HKSAR.

Hok Bun Wong Mr. Wong Hok Bun, Mario is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor of Economics and Finance from The University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA). Mr. Wong is a CFA charterholder and a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). He has over 15 years of experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Wong is currently an executive director, chief financial officer, company secretary and authorised representative of Theme International Holdings Limited (stock code: 990), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.