Wing Shing Chow Dr. Chow (Vincent) Wing Shing, BBS, MBE, JP, is the Executive Chairman of the Board and Group General Manager of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He was appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company on July 1, 2013. He is a number of subsidiaries within the Group. Mr. Chow has been with the Group for over 30 years, having been the Group General Manager since 1998. He is the Treasurer of the Council of the City University of Hong Kong, where he is also the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Community College of City University. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts; and he serves as the Chairman of Musica Viva Limited and the Director of the Board of The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Limited, both companies being not-for-profit organizations. He is a member of the Shunde People's Political Consultative Committee.

Shing Chi Tam Mr. Tam Shing Chi, CPA (Aust.), CPA, MBA, is Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. Mr. TAM joined the Group in 2009 and has over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and management. Mr. TAM is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the CPA Australia. He holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the Melbourne University, Australia. Mr. TAM’s experiences covered a variety of industries including auditing, business advisory services with one of the Big Four accounting firms in Hong Kong as well as the Regional Chief Financial Officer of one of the top three marketing communication services companies in Asia Pacific.

Wun Sing Chow Dr. Chow Wun Sing is Group Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He is a director of a number of subsidiaries within the Group. Mr. CHOW has been with the Group since 1984 (except 1988 to 1992) and has become the Group Deputy General Manager since 1995. He has experience in real estate in Canada. Mr CHOW’s key responsibilities include the marketing of the Group’s jewellery business in Greater China. He also acts as the Chairman of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Limited, Governing Council Member of the Quality Tourism Services Association, a member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Jewellery Advisory Committee, a member of the Jewellery Industry Training Advisory Committee of the Education Bureau, a Sector/Subject Specialist of the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications and an Executive Committee member of The Hong Kong Retail Management Association. Mr. CHOW is a member of the Guangzhou Municipal Tianhe District People’s Political Consultative Committee.

King Sing Chow Dr. Chow King Sing, DDS, MBA, MPA (HARVARD), is Executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He is a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company and a director of a number of subsidiaries within the Group. He has joined the Group for over 25 years. Dr. CHOW has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Whole Person Development Institute (WPDI) since October 2009. He is involved with the Institute’s strategic planning and business development in China. Prior to joining WPDI, Dr. CHOW was a dental practitioner in Hong Kong for over 25 years. Dr. CHOW is a current part-time member of the Central Policy Unit of the Hong Kong Government. He also serves in the Central and Western District Fight Crime Committee and is an honorary member of the Hong Kong Fire Services Officers’ Mess. Dr. CHOW has been a voting member of the Po Leung Kuk Advisory Board since 1997. Dr. CHOW is also a council member of The Better Hong Kong Foundation and a member of the Bauhinia Foundation Research Centre and of the Hong Kong Strategy.

Hak Bun Lau Mr. Lau Hak Bun is Director - Sales Operations of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. Mr. LAU has been with the Group for over 40 years. He is well experienced in sales management. Apart from managing the sales operations in Hong Kong and Macau, Mr. LAU is also responsible for the Group’s operation in Mainland China. He serves as the executive committees of several trade associations as the Group’s representative.

Wei Yee Mak Ms. Mak Wei Yee, FCCA, CPA, is the General Manager of Chow Sang Sang Securities Limited, the subsidiary of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. Ms. MAK joined the Group in 2001 and has over 35 years of experience in accounting, banking and finance. Ms. MAK is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

May Chun Wong Ms. Wong May Chun is Brand Director - Emphasis Jewellery of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. Ms. WONG joined the Group in 2004 and is responsible for Emphasis Jewellery’s total branding, including product development, marketing, as well as channel development and management. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. WONG held key posts in various internationally fashion and accessories companies and has experience in brand management and marketing, with focus on developing Asia Pacific markets.

Tsang Shek Ms. Shek Tsang is the Group’s Brand Director for “Chow Sang Sang”. Ms. SHEK is responsible for overseeing the development of the branding, product development and marketing. Prior to joining the Group in 2013, she was the General Manager of various international jewellery and accessories brands. Ms. Shek has over 20 years of sales operation and marketing experience in China.

Pui Lam Chung Mr. Chung Pui Lam, SBS, OBE, JP, LL.B (Hons) (Lond.) A.C.I. Arb, is Non-Executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He is the member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 26 June 1995 and redesignated as a Non-executive Director in September 2004. Mr. CHUNG is a solicitor in practice. Apart from being a China-appointed Attesting Officer, he also holds key posts in various organizations. He serves as a member on several advisory committees of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and is also an independent nonexecutive director of two other listed companies in Hong Kong, namely S E A Holdings Limited and Datronix Holdings Limited.

Leung Huel Ting Mr. Ting Leung Huel, MH, FCCA, FCPA (Practising), CTA, ACA, FHKIoD,, is Non-Executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He was an Independent Non-executive Director and the Secretary of the Company until September 2004. He was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 28 September 2004. Mr. TING is a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of eight other listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co., Ltd., Tongda Group Holdings Limited, Minmetals Resources Limited, JLF Investment Company Limited, Computer And Technologies Holdings Limited, Texhong Textile Group Limited, Dongyue Group Limited and China SCE Property Holdings Limited. He is a member of the 9th and 10th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Fujian. Mr. TING is an accountant in public practice and has more than 30 years of experience in this field. Currently, he is the Managing Partner of Ting Ho Kwan & Chan, Certified Public Accountants.

Bing Fun Chan Dr. Chan Bing Fun, MB, BS, DMRT, FHKCR, FHKAM (Radiology), is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He has been with the Group for over 40 years. He is a medical doctor in private practice in Hong Kong.

Man Lung Lau Mr. Lau Man Lung, OBE, JP, has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Chow Sang Sang International Holdings Ltd., effective December 17, 2012. Mr. Lau, is a qualified electrical engineer, and a member of The Institution of Engineering and Technology, United Kingdom, and with a postgraduate degree of Master of Science from the University of Surrey, England. Mr. Lau has more than 30 years of management and marketing experience, particularly in the textile and apparel field. He is the managing director of The Polyfabrics (Hong Kong) Limited. He was appointed as a member to vice-chairman of Urban Council from 1978 to 1995. Mr. Lau was also appointed as a member of various committees, boards, and panels, namely Textiles Advisory Board, Trade and Industry Advisory Board, Administrative Appeals Board, Air Transport Licensing Authority, Appeal Board Panel (Town Planning), Board of Review (Inland Revenue Ordinance), Broadcasting Authority, etc. He also served as a Council Member of the University of Hong Kong from 1985 to 1997. Mr. Lau is active in several charitable organizations and in Chiu Chow community associations.

Ka Lun Lee Mr. Lee Ka Lun, CPA, FCCA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. He is the chairman of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 28 September 2004. Mr. LEE is an accountant by profession and has over 25 years of experience in banking and auditing. He was the Regional Deputy Chief Executive of Lloyds TSB Bank plc and Regional Director – Finance and Operation of Lloyds TSB’s operations in Asia for over 15 years and has experience on corporate banking, private banking, treasury, operations, IT developments and general management. He is also a responsible officer approved by the Securities and Futures Commission and serves as an independent director of two other listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Yuexiu Property Company Limited and REXLot Holdings Limited. He was an independent nonexecutive director of Denway Motors Limited which has been withdrawn the listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in August 2010 following its privatization.