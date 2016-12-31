Name Description

Ming Xue Mr. Xue Ming is Executive Chairman of the Board of Poly Property Group Co., Limited. He holds a master’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China, a doctorate degree in Economics and Management from Beijing Forestry University and is a senior economist. Mr. Xue has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company since April 2006, was the Managing Director of the Company during the period from July 2009 to October 2014, and has been the Chairman of the Board of the Company since April 2010. As the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Xue is primarily responsible for the overall management, major decision-making, strategic planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Xue is also a deputy general manager of China Poly Group Corporation (“China Poly”), the chairman of Poly (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited (“Poly Holdings”) and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group with over 36 years’ experience in management.

Qingtao Han Mr. Han Qingtao is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds an Executive Master Degree of Business Administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Mr. Han was the managing director of Poly Southern Group Limited (“Poly Southern”) during the period from December 2005 to September 2007, an executive Director of the Company during the period from October 2007 to August 2011, and a senior officer of the Real Estate Department of China Poly during the period from August 2011 to October 2014. He has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Company since October 2014 and is primarily responsible for the operation and management of the Group. He is also the managing director of Poly Holdings and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group with over 20 years’ experience in finance and management.

Chi Ping Pun Mr. Pun Chi Ping is General Manager, Financial Controller and the Compliance Officer of the Group of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in finance management from the City University of Hong Kong. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Pun joined Poly Holdings in May 1994 and joined the Group in April 2000. He is an assistant to the general manager and the financial controller of the Group and is in charge of the financial affairs of the Group.

Weirong Zhu Mr. Zhu Weirong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations from the Department of International Politics at Peking University. Mr. Zhu worked for China Poly from 1994 to 2001, joined Poly Holdings and the Company in 2001. He has been appointed as the Director of the Company since August 2016 and is also a deputy general manager of Poly Holdings and the Company, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Zhu has over 20 years of experience in management.

Hiu Lai Chan Ms. Chan Hiu Lai is Deputy General Manager of the Group of the Company. She holds a bachelor degree in Economics Management from Navy Engineering College. Ms. Chan joined China Poly in February 2002 and joined the Group in November 2012. She currently acts as a deputy general manager of the Group, assisting the general manager in managing the administration department and legal department in Mainland China, union work and media work and certain business management companies.

Wai Sang Choi Mr. Choi Wai Sang, (Kenny) is Deputy General Manager of the Group of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree in Computer Science from the University of Hong Kong. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Choi joined the Group in August 2001 and currently is a deputy general manager of the Group, the managing director of Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited and the general manager of Shanghai Puli Real Estate Development Company Limited.

Yuqing Wan Mr. Wan Yuqing is Deputy General Manager of the Group of the Company. He holds an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and an EMBA degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. Mr. Wan joined China Poly in 1997 and joined the Group in September 2007. He currently acts as a deputy general manager of the Group assisting the general manager in managing the investment management department, brand marketing department and product management department. He also serves as the chairman of Guangdong Poly Property Co., Limited and Hubei Poly Investment Co., Limited.

Guangming Wu Dr. Wu Guangming is Deputy General Manager of the Group of the Company. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from China Academic Affairs Division of Liberty University, U.S.A, and is a senior economist. Dr. Wu joined China Poly in January 2005 and joined the Group in September 2007. He currently acts as a deputy general manager of the Group assisting the general manager in managing the safety control and supervision department, Guangxi subsidiaries, Guizhou subsidiaries, Yunnan subsidiaries and some property management companies.

Shenhai Zhao Mr. Zhao Shenhai is Deputy General Manager of the Group of the Company. He holds an EMBA from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law and is a senior political engineer. Mr. Zhao joined China Poly in October 1992 and joined the Group in September 2007. He currently acts as a deputy general manager of the Group assisting the general manager in managing the human resources department in Mainland China and is responsible for Suzhou subsidiaries.

Li Wen Ye Mr. Ye Li Wen is Executive Director, Deputy General Manager of Poly Property Group Co., Limited. He holds a bachelor degree from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and a master degree in Business Administration from Beijing University. Mr. Ye was a senior officer with China Poly for the period from 1994 to 2001 and joined the Company in 2001 as a manager of investments department. He has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company since November 2006 and is also the Chief Financial Controller of Poly Holdings, a deputy general manager of Poly Holdings and the Company, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Ye has over 20 years of experience in management.

Xu Wang Mr. Wang Xu is an Executive Director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited. He has been an executive Director of the Company since October 2007. Mr. Wang had been the chairman of Poly Southern during the period from March 2003 to September 2007, the Managing Director of the Company during the period from October 2007 to July 2009 and is also the chief economist of China Poly, the deputy chairman of Poly Holdings and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group with over 24 years of extensive experience in investment and management.

Man Man Poon Ms. Poon Man Man has been appointed as Company Secretary of Poly Property Group Co., Limited, since April 9, 2013. She holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University in Canada majoring in Finance and Marketing. She is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and a member of the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association. Miss Poon joined the Group in March 2013 and currently acts as the Company Secretary, authorized representative and is the head of executive Directors’ office of the Group.

Chun Chung IP Mr. IP Chun Chung (Robert) is a Non-Executive Director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited. He has joined the Company as an independent non-executive Director since January 2001 and has been re designated to the position as a non-executive Director since July 2004 and currently is also a member of Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee. Mr. Ip has been a practising solicitor in Hong Kong since 1985 and is the proprietor of Messrs. Robert C.C. Ip & Co. with over 30 years of extensive experience in legal aspects and more than 16 years of experience in listing related matters and corporate takeover, merger and acquisition areas. He is also an independent non-executive director of Changhong Jiahua Holdings Limited (Stock code: 8016) and was as an independent non-executive director of Value Convergence Holdings Limited (Stock code: 821) from March 2012 to October 2016.

Shu Kwan Choy Mr. Choy Shu Kwan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited. He holds a master degree in Business Administration and has over 20 years’ extensive experience in financial business and investment management. Mr. Choy worked for the CITIC Group Hong Kong for over 20 years. Before his resignation in 2007, he was the managing director of CITIC Capital Markets Limited. Mr. Choy has joined the Company since July 2004 as an independent non-executive Director and currently is the chairman of Risk Management Committee, a member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Choy is also an independent non-executive director of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited.

Sau Fan Leung Ms. Leung Sau Fan (Sylvia) serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited., since August 11, 2010. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and had studied as an external student and passed the accredited examinations and obtained a bachelor of laws degree from the University of London. She is an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Miss Leung has joined the Company since August 2010 as an independent non-executive Director and is currently the chairlady of Audit Committee and a member of both Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee. Miss Leung is currently an independent non-executive director of both China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (stock code: 31) and Prosper Construction Holdings Limited (stock code: 6816), shares of both are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and a director of VC Capital Limited, a company licensed to conduct type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. She has over 20 years of experience in company secretarial and corporate finance advisory.