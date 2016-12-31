Name Description

Zhaoxing Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhaoxing is Executive Chairman of the Board of Yuexiu Property Company Limited. Mr Zhang was appointed Chairman of the Company in July 2013. Mr Zhang has been an executive director of the Company since 2008. He had been Vice Chairman and General Manager of the Company. He is also chairman and a director of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (“Guangzhou Yue Xiu”) and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yue Xiu”) and chairman and a non-executive director of Yuexiu Financial Holdings Limited (“YFHL”). He is also chairman and a non-executive director of Chong Hing Bank Limited (“Chong Hing Bank”) (Stock Code: 1111), the shares of the company mentioned above is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”). Mr Zhang had been chairman and an executive director of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited (“Yuexiu Transport”) (Stock Code: 1052). Mr Zhang holds an executive master of business administration degree awarded by Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and possesses the qualification of senior accountant in China. He has extensive experience in the financial management, industrial operation, capital operation and corporate culture development of large enterprises. Prior to joining Yue Xiu in 2008, Mr Zhang was the director and general manager of Guangzhou Radio Group Co., Ltd., chairman and general manager of Haihua Electronics Enterprise (China) Corporation, chairman of Guangzhou Guangdian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and a director of GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“Shenzhen Stock Exchange”)(Stock Code: 2152). Mr Zhang is a deputy of the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.

Zhaoyuan Lin Mr. Lin Zhaoyuan is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of the Company. He was appointed Vice Chairman, executive director and general manager of the Company in November 2015. Mr Lin is also a deputy general manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu and Yue Xiu, chairman and a nonexecutive director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited (the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 405)), and chairman of the board of Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co. Ltd. (“GZCCD”). Mr Lin holds a bachelor degree of economics and a master of business administration degree of the Sun Yat-Sen University and the qualification of mechanical engineer. He had been chairman of the board of Guangzhou Paper Group Limited and an assistant to General Manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu and Yue Xiu. Mr Lin has relatively extensive work experience in corporate management, sound and efficient management, cost control and corporate restructuring and development and is more forward-looking and innovative in corporate operations and management.

Chunxiu Zhu Mr. Zhu Chunxiu is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Yuexiu Property Company ltd. He was appointed Vice Chairman and executive director of the Company in July 2013. Mr Zhu is also vice-chairman and general manager of Guangzhou Yue Xiu and Yue Xiu. He is also a non-executive director of YFHL and Chong Hing Bank, and chairman and an executive director of Yuexiu Transport. Prior to joining Yue Xiu in 2013, Mr Zhu was vice-chairman and general manager of Guangzhou Finance Holdings Group Co., Ltd. He was a director of Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank. Mr Zhu was awarded the degree in executive master of business administration by Sun Yat-sen University. Mr Zhu holds the economist qualification in China and has extensive experience in the operation and management of large financial institutions and banks. He is a deputy of the 14th and 15th session of the Guangzhou City People’s Congress.

Jing Chen Ms. Chen Jing is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She is the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, Finance Department of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (“Guangzhou Yue Xiu”), Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited and Guangzhou Yue Xiu Enterprises Holdings Limited. Since November 2016, she has acted as the chairman of the board of directors of Yue Xiu Securities Holdings Company Limited. Ms Chen graduated from the Xi’an Jiaotong University in audit studies, and holds a master of business administration degree of the School of Management and Economics of the Beijing Institute of Technology and the qualification of auditor and certified internal auditor. Ms Chen joined Guangzhou Yue Xiu in July 2004 and was the deputy general manager of the supervisory (audit) office and the general manager of the audit department. Ms Chen has participated in building a system to monitor the major risks of Guangzhou Yue Xiu. Ms Chen is well versed in risk management and internal

Feng Li Mr. Li Feng is Executive Director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited. He was appointed executive director of the Company in March 2014. He is the assistant to general manager of, as well as general manager of the capital department of Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (“Guangzhou Yue Xiu”), a substantial shareholder of the Company, and Yue Xiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited (“Yue Xiu”), and a director of Guangzhou City Construction & Development Co., Ltd., mainly responsible for organizing and implementing Guangzhou Yue Xiu group’s major capital operation plans and coordinating investor relations for Guangzhou Yue Xiu group’s listed companies. He has also been a non-executive director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited (the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 00405)) since June 2012 and a non-executive director of Chong Hing Bank Limited (Stock Code: 01111) since February 2014. Mr. Li graduated from the Faculty of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering of South China University of Technology majoring in naval architecture, and obtained a master of business administration degree from Jinan University. He holds the qualification of a Senior Engineer in China. Mr Li joined Yue Xiu in December 2001 and has successively held positions including assistant manager of corporate management department, assistant to general manager of supervision and auditing department, deputy general manager of capital department and deputy general manager of Yue Xiu International Development Limited.

Tat Fung Yu Mr. Yu Tat Fung is Company Secretary of Yuexiu Property Company Limited since 2004. Mr Yu Tat Fung has been the company secretary of the Company since 2004. He is the Group General Counsel of Yue Xiu, and also the company secretary of Yue Xiu, Yuexiu Transport and Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited, the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 405). Mr Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1981. He attained the Solicitors Final Examination in England in 1983. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1986. He was also admitted to the Bar of the Province of British Columbia in Canada in 1995. Prior to joining the Company in 1997, he was engaged in private practice with an emphasis on corporate and commercial law. Mr Yu is responsible for advising the Board on governance matters. During 2016, Mr Yu has taken no less than 15 hours of relevant professional training.

Hon Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Hon Chuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited since 2004. He has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2004. He obtained a bachelor of laws degree from the University of London and is a Solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong, a China-Appointed Attesting Officer and a Notary Public. Mr Lau is the Senior Partner of Messrs. Chu & Lau, Solicitors & Notaries and is currently a Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr Lau is currently an independent non-executive director of China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (Stock Code: 817), Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (Stock Code: 393), Yuexiu Transport, Joy City Property Limited (Stock Code: 207), Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 933), and The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (Stock Code: 1339). The shares of the companies mentioned above are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a Director of Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited, BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited, Chu & Lau Nominees Limited, Sun Hon Investment & Finance Limited, Wydoff Limited, Wytex Limited, Trillions Profit Nominees & Secretarial Services Limited, Helicoin Limited, Wyman Investments Limited and Cinda Financial Holdings Co., Limited. Mr Lau served as the Chairman of the Central and Western District Board between 1988 and 1994, the President of the Law Society of Hong Kong in 1992-1993, a Member of the Bilingual Laws Advisory Committee between 1988 and 1997 and a Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995 to 2004 (between 1997 and 1998 he was a member of the Provisional Legislative Council).

Ka Lun Lee Mr. Lee Ka Lun, CPA., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yuexiu Property Company Limited. He has been an independent non-executive director of the Company since 2000. He is also an independent non-executive director of YFHL and Chong Hing Bank. He is an accountant by profession. Mr Lee is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in UK and has over 20 years of experience in banking and auditing. He is an independent non-executive director of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited (Stock Code: 116), REXLot Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 555), Medicskin Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8307) and Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1549). The shares of the companies mentioned above are listed on the Stock Exchange.