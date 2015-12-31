Name Description

Ming-wai Lau Mr. Lau Ming-wai is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited. since 2006 and has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board in 2014. Mr. Lau holds a Bachelor Degree of Laws from King’s College London, a Master Degree of Laws from The London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Doctor Degree of Philosophy in Laws from King’s College London. He worked at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Longview Partners LP, both in London prior to joining the Company. Mr. Lau is a registered attorney in the State of New York and a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter holder.

Sze-Wan Chan Ms. Chan Sze-Wan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited. She joined the Group (the Company together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) in 2002 and has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since 2012. She acts as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since November 2015 and also acts as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. She is also the chairman of the investment committee of the Company. Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration from University of Management and Technology, United States of America. She is responsible for the Group’s overall and day-to-day management including overseeing the Group’s properties’ sales and leasing affairs. Ms. Chan has over 14 years of experience in sales and marketing, management and operations.

Kwong-Wai Lam Mr. Lam Kwong-Wai is Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited and Chi Cheung & G-Prop. He joined the Group in 1989 and has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since 2012. Mr. Lam is the Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary of the Company and acts as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a member of the investment committee of the Company and acts as the chief investment officer. Mr. Lam has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Lifestyle China Group Limited since 24th June, 2016 and was a non-executive director of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (formerly known as Chi Cheung Investment Company, Limited (up to June 2013) and LT Holdings Limited (up to June 2014)) for the period from 7th February, 2013 to 6th February, 2016, the shares of these companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Lam is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) and holds a Master Degree of Business Administration from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. He has over 39 years of experience in auditing, finance and accounting industries.

Lok-wan Chan Ms. Chan, Lok-wan is Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in 2008 and has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since 2015. She is the Manager of Sales and Leasing Department and also acts as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor Degree of Science in Business and Management (Marketing) from Brunel University London and a Master Degree of Science in Communication, Information and Society from The London School of Economics and Political Science. She is responsible for the Group’s marketing affairs, overseeing the Group’s cosmetics business, including Two Girls products, and participated in the Group’s properties’ sales and leasing businesses. Ms. Chan has over 8 years of experience in sales and marketing.

Mun-yi Cheung Ms. Cheung Mun-yi is Head - Legal Department of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited., since 2007 and is the Head of Legal Department. Ms. Cheung is a practising solicitor. She holds a Bachelor Degree of Laws and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws, both from The University of Hong Kong. Before joining the Group, Ms. Cheung worked in both law firm as a solicitor and public sector as an in-house legal counsel. Ms. Cheung is responsible for overseeing the legal aspects of the Group’s various businesses, including project development, commercial investments, conveyancing and tenancy. She has over 25 years of legal experience.

Chi-ming Kong Mr. Kong Chi-ming is Head - China Business of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1994 and is the Head of Business Development. Mr. Kong holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master Degree of Arts in Quantitative Analysis for Business and a Master Degree of Business Administration, both from the City University of Hong Kong. He is a member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Mr. Kong is responsible for overseeing the Group’s business development in Mainland China and overseas. He has over 26 years of experience in the property field.

Ming-yan Lai Ms. Lai Ming-yan serves as Senior Manager - Contracts of Project Development Department of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited. She is a registered professional surveyor. She holds a Bachelor Degree of Science in Building from the City University of Hong Kong and a Master Degree of Science in Construction and Real Estate from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is also a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Ms. Lai is responsible for the quantity surveying affairs. She has over 26 years of relevant experience.

Yuk Wai Lau Ms. Lau Yuk Wai is Non-Executive Director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited., since 2004. She is also a non-executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. She is registered with the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, Canada and a practising dentist in Ontario. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor Degree of Science and a Doctor Degree of Dental Surgery from the University of Toronto, Canada.

Kwok-wai Chan Mr. Chan Kwok-wai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited., since 2004. He is the chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee, and a member of the nomination committee, special committee and investment committee of the Company. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration from the Monash University, Australia. He is also a member of CPA Australia and a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He has over 37 years of experience in finance and accounting industries. Mr. Chan is currently a director of High Progress Consultants Limited. He is also an independent non-executive director of China Investments Holdings Limited, Far East Consortium International Limited, National Electronics Holdings Limited and Tern Properties Company Limited respectively, and was an independent non-executive director of Junefield Department Store Group Limited for the period from 31st December, 2002 to the conclusion of its annual general meeting held on 29th May, 2013, the shares of all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Lai-Ping Loh Ms. Loh Lai-Ping serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited. since 2006. She is the chairman of the nomination committee, a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and special committee of the Company. Ms. Loh holds a Bachelor Degree of Laws and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws, both from The University of Hong Kong. Ms. Loh was a practising solicitor from 1990 to 1997, and has since become a practising barrister-at-law after she was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 1998. She was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong (1990) and the United Kingdom (1991), and is also a barrister and solicitor in the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory (since 1991). Ms. Loh is a CEDR (Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution) Accredited Mediator. She was appointed Deputy District Judge in 2014 and 2016.