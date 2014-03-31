Name Description

Siu Fung Mr. Fung Siu To is Executive Chairman of the Board of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. He is also the Chairman, an executive director and a member of remuneration committee of Asia Orient Holdings Limited (“Asia Orient”), an executive director of its listed subsidiary, Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (“Asia Standard Hotel”). Mr. Fung is a holder of a Bachelor of Applied Science (Civil Engineering) degree and is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (together the “Group”) in 1988 and has over 30 years of experience in project management and construction.

Jing Poon Mr. Poon Jing is Chief Executive, Managing Director and Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. He is the founder of the Group. Mr. Poon is the father of Mr. Poon Hai and Mr. Poon Yeung, Roderick, an Executive Director and the Development Manager of the Company respectively.

Pui Kan Lun Mr. Lun Pui Kan is Finance Director and Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Mr. Lun has over 25 years of experience in accounting and finance. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (“ACCA”). He joined the Group in 1994.

Hoi Yan Wong Ms. Wong Hoi Yan is General Manager - Project Management Division of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and Master of Architecture from The University of Hong Kong and Master of Science degree in Project Management from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a Registered Architect in Hong Kong, a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and an Authorized Person under the Buildings Ordinance. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional and BEAM Pro under the Hong Kong Green Building Council. Ms. Wong is responsible for property development and project management. She has over 16 years of experience in project planning and management. She joined the Group in March 2014.

Po Lam Kwan Mr. Kwan (Phileas) Po Lam is Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Mr. Kwan is a holder of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He joined the Group in 1986 and is responsible for property sales and leasing. He has over 25 years of experience in property sales, leasing and real estate management.

Hai Poon Mr. Poon Hai is Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Limited. Mr. Poon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of British Columbia. He is responsible for the business development and the project management of the Group.

Yeung Poon Mr. Poon Yeung is Development Manager, Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Limited. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of British Columbia. He joined the Group in 2012 and has been the development manager of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is also an executive director of Asia Orient Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 214) and Asia Standard Hotel (Stock code: 292), the holding company and the non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company respectively, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Y Poon is responsible for the Group’s project management, investment and business development.

Siew Seng Ng Mr. Ng (Richard) Siew Seng is Group General Manager, Director of Asia Standard Hotel, a subsidiaries of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Mr. Ng is responsible for the development and management of the hotel group’s hospitality operations. With over 3 decades’ extensive experience in hotel and travel industry for both local and overseas markets, Mr. Ng has held senior marketing and operational positions in a number of major international chain hotels and travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau. He joined Asia Standard Hotel Group in September 2007.

Wei Chun Woo Mr. Woo Wei Chun is Executive Director and Group Financial Controller of Asia Standard Hotel, a subsidiary of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Mr. Woo is qualified as a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) and is an associate member of HKICPA. He holds a Bachelor degree in Accounting with Computing and a Master degree in Business Administration. Mr. Woo has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. He joined Asia Standard Hotel Group in 2006.

Bok Ming Koon Mr. Koon Bok Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Mr. Koon is the Chief Executive Officer of a financial advisory firm and has over 30 years of experience in international banking and project and structured finance. He holds a Bachelor degree in Economics and a Master degree in Business Administration. He joined the Group in 1999.

Wai Keung Leung Mr. Leung Wai Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Asia Standard International Group Ltd. Mr. Leung is currently a Barrister-at-Law. He has about 9 years of experience in accounting and financial management in several firms and thereafter practicing as a barrister since 1996. He is also an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of Asia Standard Hotel. Mr. Leung is a member of HKICPA, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”), ACCA, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (“ICSA”) and The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He was admitted to the High Court of Hong Kong as a barrister in 1994. He holds a Master degree in Accounting and Finance from University of Lancaster and obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Manchester Metropolitan University. He was the President of HKICS in 2006. In 2007, Mr. Leung has been appointed by the Government to sit on various statutory tribunals such as the Guardianship Board, the Registration of Persons Tribunal, the Board of Review and others. Currently, Mr. Leung also holds the position as the Chairman of the Appeal Board for the Hotel and Guesthouse Accommodation, the Clubs (Safety of Premises) and Bedspace Apartments. Mr. Leung joined the Group in 2004.