Xiaoyuan Hong Mr. Hong Xiaoyuan is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd., since 18 November 2014. He is currently an Assistant General Manager of China Merchants Group Limited and the Chairman and General Manager of China Merchants Finance Holdings Company Limited, both of the companies are substantial shareholders of the Company. He is also a Director of China Merchants Capital Investment Co., Ltd., China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (its shares are listed on both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (its shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), and the Chairman of China Merchants Finance Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., China Merchants Holdings (UK) Limited and Bosera Asset Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Hong obtained his master degree in Economics from Peking University and master of science degree from The Australian National University.

Lap Lik Chu Mr. Chu Lap Lik is Executive Director of China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd., since June 1993. He holds directorship in the Investment Manager and a subsidiary of the Company. He is also Chairman of First Eastern Investment Group which is a pioneer of private equity investments in the PRC. Mr. Chu is currently Chairman of the Hong Kong- Europe Business Council. He has formerly served on the Central Policy Unit of the Hong Kong Government, the Council of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission. Outside of Hong Kong, Mr. Chu is a Foundation Board Member of the World Economic Forum in Geneva and a Director of Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments Limited, a company listed on the AIM, London. Mr. Chu took his law degree at University College London where he is now an Honorary Fellow.

Yue Kit Tse Mr. Tse Yue Kit is Executive Director of China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd., since November 2000. He holds directorship in the Investment Manager and a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. TSE is the General Manager in Funds Division of China Merchants Finance Holdings Company Limited, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Tse has a number of years extensive experiences in accounting, auditing, corporate finance as well as investment. Mr. Tse is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong as responsible officer. Mr. Tse obtained his bachelor degree with honours in Accountancy from the University of Exeter, UK.

Xiaoding Wang Mr. Wang Xiaoding is Executive Director of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited., since 15 September 2014. He was appointed as the Managing Director of the Investment Manager in May 2014. He serves as the Chief Representative of the Investment Manager’s Shenzhen Representative Office since March 2009. At the same time, he served as the Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Manager from June 2011 to May 2014. Before joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Wang served as Chief Executive Officer of Guangxi Baihe Chemicals Corp., Chief Financial Officer of Guangxi Fenglin Group Co., Ltd., Senior Software Engineer of Thrive Media Corporation in Canada, Finance Manager of Wellkent International Corporation in Canada. Currently, Mr. Wang serves as a Director of Wuhan Rixin Technology Co., Ltd., China Media (Tianjin) Investment Management Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Geesun Automation Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huaer Quartz Materials Co., Ltd., Hwagain Group Co., Ltd. and China Credit Trust Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong as responsible officer. Mr. Wang studied in Peking University, People’s (Renmin) University of China and University of Alberta in Canada, where he obtained his bachelor degree in Geo-economics, master degree in Regional Economics and master degree in Economics, respectively.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun is Company Secretary of the China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited., since 14 July 2009. Mr. Leung was graduated from the University of Hong Kong in November 1988 where he was awarded a bachelor degree of Laws with honors. He is qualified as a solicitor in both Hong Kong and England and has been a practicing lawyer in Hong Kong since 1991.

Shifeng Ke Mr. Ke Shifeng is Non-Executive Director of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited., since 22 December 2009. He has 18 years investment experience. Mr. Ke was employed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited (“Martin Currie”) between 1997 and 2006 to provide research and investment management services to certain of its clients investing in the Greater China and Taiwan markets. He also served as a Director of Martin Currie from February 2004 to June 2006. In 2006, Mr. Ke and his partner left Martin Currie to form Heartland Capital Management Ltd. (“Heartland”); Heartland and Martin Currie established MC China Ltd. – a joint venture dedicated to running a range of specialist China strategies, including the China Fund Inc. (a NYSE listed company), Martin Currie China Hedge Fund and Martin Currie China A Share Fund. In November 2011, Mr. Ke and his partner took over this joint venture and co-founded Open Door Capital Management. Mr. Ke practiced law before moving to China’s Ministry of Labour and Social Security where he had served from 1990 to 1996. Mr. Ke holds an MBA degree from The University of Edinburgh, UK.

Rizhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Rizhong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Director and General Manager of China Merchants Capital Investment Co., Ltd. and the General Manager of China Merchants Investment Development Company Limited. He is also a Director of China Merchants Union (BVI) Limited. He has been appointed as Chairman of the Investment Manager of the Company with effect from 1 April 2017. He was the Deputy Financial Controller, Financial Controller, Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited), Assistant General Manager and Financial Controller of China Merchants Holdings (UK) Limited, Deputy General Manager of Finance Department of the China Merchants Group. Mr. ZHANG has joined the China Merchants Group over 20 years. He has extensive experience in corporate comprehensive management, financial management, risk management and control, investment negotiations, domestic and overseas asset management with significant scale. He on several occasions led a team responsible for issuing bonds and conducting equity financing in the international capital markets, and organized or deeply participated in merger and acquisition and fund-raising activities. He also has extensive experience in the investment of “One Belt One Road” strategic overseas projects and establishment of investment and fund-raising platform of the China Merchants Group. Mr. ZHANG served as a Supervisor of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) during the period from December 2005 to March 2016, a Director of Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) during the period from May 2014 to March 2015 and a Supervisor of Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Limited during the period from March to October 2015.

Fang Li Dr. Li Fang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 6 October 2014. She is currently the Managing Director of Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited and the Vice Chairman of CR Yuanta Fund Management Co., Ltd. Dr. Li has 19 years of professional experience in securities, asset management, insurance and banking. Dr. Li was a Senior Research Assistant in Financial Research Bureau at the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a Research Fellow at the Asia-Pacific Operations of Aetna International Inc., the Head of Research Centre for Asian/Pacific Regional Pensions of ING Group, a Senior Business Advisor of Global Retirement Services of ING Group and the Chief Strategist at Corporate Finance of Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Dr. Li holds a doctorate degree in Economics from Monash University in Australia, a master degree in Banking and Finance from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China (now known as PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University) and a master degree in Public Administration from the International Christian University in Japan.

Baojie Liu Mr. Liu Baojie is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited., since 22 December 2009. He has about 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Huaneng Invesco WLR (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Company Ltd., and prior to this, he had worked for two other investment management companies focusing on China investment. Before that he held various positions with financial institutions, including Bank of America, ICEA Capital Limited and J.P. Morgan. Mr. LIU holds an MBA degree from University of Utah, USA.