Wen Xu Mr. Xu Wen serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in construction project management, construction research and design. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Xu was an executive director of China Evergrande Group (stock code: 3333, its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited), the controlling shareholder of the Company. He has left such position as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Xu is currently executive Director, chairman of the Board, chairman of the Nomination Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee and the Authorised Representative of the Company and vice president of Evergrande Group. Mr. Xu holds a bachelor’s degree in civil construction and a master’s degree in project management. He is a registered structural engineer and a qualified supervising engineer in the People’s Republic of China.

Xiangui Huang Mr. Huang Xiangui is an Executive Director of the Company. He has over 19 years of experience in marketing, human resource management and operation, management of foreign-funded enterprises, capital market and investors relation management. Mr. Huang has been serving Evergrande Group since 2004 and now serves as an executive director and the general manager of the Hong Kong office of China Evergrande Group (Stock Code: 3333). China Evergrande Group is a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Huang also acts as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Huang graduated from Harbin Engineering University and University of Stirling in the United Kingdom and obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master of science degree in banking and finance.

Yongzhuo Liu Mr. Liu Yongzhuo is an Executive Director of the Company. He has over 13 years of experience in human resource management, investment and operation of real estate projects and management and operation of multi-industry companies. Mr. Liu has been serving Evergrande Group since 2003 and had served as a vice president of Evergrande Group, the chairman of the board of directors of Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club, Evergrande culture industry group, Evergrande spring water group and Evergrande internet financial group. He is now serving as a vice president of Evergrande financial group and the chairman of the board of directors of Evergrande internet financial group. Mr. Liu graduated from East China Normal University and Wuhan University of Technology and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in engineering.

Yueqiang Zhuo Mr. Zhuo Yueqiang is an Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in management in the mobile internet business. Mr. Zhuo has been serving Tencent since 2004 and has served as the manager of South China area of the mobile internet group and the general manager of the business operations department of the mobile internet group of Tencent. Since 2015, Mr. Zhuo has been serving as the manager and the primary person in charge of the business co-operation department of the Weixin group of Tencent. Mr. Zhuo graduated from the Beijing Institute of Technology and obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications engineering.

Oi Ling Chan Ms. Chan Oi Ling (Maria Olimpia) is Director of Subsidiaries of Mascotte Holdings Limited. She is the founder of the Group. Ms. Chan was the chairman of the Company up to 7 April 2008. After resignation from the Board, Ms. Chan remains as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company so as to facilitate her to give advice and pass on her valuable experience in the manufacturing and sales of goods operations. Ms. Chan has over 40 years of experience in the industry of manufacturing and sale of accessories for photographic products.

Kar Chun Fong Mr. Fong Kar Chun is a Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Fong Kar Chun, Jimmy is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and has been a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong since 2011.

Shing Yim Chau Mr. Chau Shing Yim, CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, working on projects ranging from initial public offering transactions and restructuring of PRC enterprises to cross-border and domestic takeover transactions. Mr. Chau was formerly a partner of one of the big four accounting firms in Hong Kong, holding the position as their Head of Merger and Acquisition and Corporate Advisory. He is a director of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (“ICAEW”), and was granted the Corporate Finance Qualification of ICAEW, and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”), and was an ex-committee member of the Disciplinary Panel of HKICPA. Mr. Chau is a member of the Jinan Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) and became a member of Hospital Governing Committee of Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on 1 April 2017.

Haiquan Chen Mr. Chen Haiquan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a doctorate holder from the Chuo University, Japan, a professor and doctoral supervisor at the Jinan University. He also serves as the director of the Guangdong Institute of Asia-pacific E-commerce, dean of the Guangdong Research Institute of Modern Logistics, vice president and secretary-general of the Association of Logistics and Supply Chain in the Guangdong province and vice president of the Association of Business and Economics in the Guangdong province. Mr. Chen served as an independent director of Guangzhou Friendship Group Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Main Board with Stock Code: 00987). Mr. Chen graduated from the graduate school of Daito Bunka University, Japan and the graduate school of Chuo University, Japan and obtained a master’s degree in economics and a doctorate in comprehensive policy, respectively.

Zhixin Nie Mr. Nie Zhixin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the standing vice president of the Henan Chamber of Commerce in the Guangdong province, vice president of the Tianhe Road Chamber of Commerce in Guangzhou, vice president of the Chainoperations Management Association in Guangzhou and general manager of Gladith Fashion Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou. In 1990, Mr. Nie established the “GLADITH fashion brand in Guangzhou which has now become one of the well-known women’s fashion brands in the PRC.