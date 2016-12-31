Name Description

Anthoni Salim Mr. Anthoni Salim serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Salim graduated from Ewell County Technical College in Surrey, England. He is the President and CEO of the Salim Group, President Director and CEO of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, and holds positions as Commissioner and Director in various companies. Mr. Salim serves on the Boards of Advisors of several multinational companies. He was a member of the GE International Advisory Board, and is currently a member of the International Advisory Board of Allianz SE, an insurance company based in Germany, and a member of Food & Agribusiness Advisory Board of Rabobank Asia. He joined the Asia Business Council in September 2004. Mr. Salim has served as a Director of First Pacific since 1981 and assumed the role of Chairman in June 2003.

Manuel Pangilinan Mr. Manuel (Manny) Velez Pangilinan serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Pangilinan graduated cum laude from the Ateneo de Manila University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He received his MBA degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. In Manila, he worked for Philippine Investment Management Consultants Inc. (PHINMA) in the Philippines, and in Hong Kong with Bancom International Limited and American Express Bank. Thereafter he founded First Pacific in May 1981. Mr. Pangilinan served as Managing Director of First Pacific since its founding in 1981 until 1999. He was appointed Executive Chairman until June 2003, after which he was named Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He holds the positions of President Commissioner of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk in Indonesia. In the Philippines, Mr. Pangilinan is the Chairman of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), First Coconut Manufacturing Inc. (FCMI), Manila Electric Company (Meralco), ePLDT, Inc., Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures, Inc. (formerly named Pilipino Telephone Corporation), Maynilad Water Services, Inc., Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, Manila North Tollways Corporation, Philex Mining Corporation, Philex Petroleum Corporation, Landco Pacific Corporation, Medical Doctors, Inc. (Makati Medical Center), Davao Doctors, Inc. and Colinas Verdes Corporation (Cardinal Santos Medical Center), Mediaquest Holdings, Inc. and Associated Broadcasting Corporation (TV 5), and the Vice Chairman of Roxas Holdings, Inc. On 31 December 2015, he assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of PLDT and Smart. In 2006, the Office of the President of the Philippines awarded Mr. Pangilinan the Order of Lakandula, rank of Komandante in recognition of his contributions to the country.

Christopher Young Mr. Christopher Huxley Young serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. He is also a Director of Rocket Internet SE (“Rocket”), Roxas Holdings, Inc. (“RHI”) and FPM Power Holdings Limited, and a member of the Advisory Board of PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”). He also serves as Commissioner of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (“Indofood”) and a Trustee of IdeaSpace Foundation, Inc. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Advisor of PLDT. Rocket is an internet associate of the Company, the shares of which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. RHI is an agribusiness associate of the Company, the shares of which are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. PLDT is a major operating associate of the Company, the shares of which are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Indofood is a 50.1% owned subsidiary of the Group, the shares of which are listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. Mr. Young worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Hong Kong from 1979 until 1987, at which time he joined the Company in Hong Kong as Group Financial Controller. He joined Metro Pacific Corporation in 1995 as Finance Director, a position he held until he joined PLDT in November 1998.

Joseph Ng Mr. Joseph H. P. Ng serves as Executive Vice President - Group Finance of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Ng received an MBA and a Professional Diploma in Accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Ng joined First Pacific in 1988 from PriceWaterhouse’s audit and business advisory department in Hong Kong. Prior to his appointment as Executive Vice President, Group Finance in May 2002, Mr. Ng was Group Treasurer of the First Pacific Group and served in several senior finance positions within the Group. He is a Director of FPM Power Holdings Limited.

Maisie Lam Ms. Maisie M.S. Lam serves as Executive Vice President - Group Human Resources of First Pacific Company Limited. Ms. Lam received a Diploma from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University/Hong Kong Management Association. She joined First Pacific in 1983.

John Ryan Mr. John W. Ryan serves as Executive Vice President - Group Corporate Communications, Head of Investor Relations of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Ryan received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut and completed a Master of Philosophy course on Slavonic and East European Studies at St. Antony’s College, Oxford University. He spent several years as a financial journalist, opening and leading Bloomberg’s Moscow bureau for five years in the early 1990s and later joining Dow Jones as Bureau Chief over the period 1998–2004 in Moscow and Hong Kong. Mr. Ryan subsequently served as Head of Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific for HSBC’s wholesale bank. He joined First Pacific in 2010.

Stanley Yang Mr. Stanley H. Yang serves as Executive Vice President - Group Corporate Development of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Yang received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He oversees the Group’s corporate development activities including mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures, and other portfolio company growth initiatives. Prior to joining First Pacific, Mr. Yang worked at Deutsche Bank where he led investment banking coverage for the diversified industrials sector in Asia. He also previously served as a director in Deutsche Bank’s mergers and acquisitions department, where he advised clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and leveraged investment transactions in Asia and the United States. Mr. Yang began his career in New York where he gained transaction experience in principal investments and investment banking. He joined First Pacific in 2013 and is currently a Director of FPW Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd.

Marilyn Victorio-Aquino Ms. Marilyn A. Victorio-Aquino is Assistant Director and Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Ms. Aquino was educated at the University of Santo Tomas (A.B.) and University of the Philippines (LL.B., cum laude) and qualified as a barrister in the Philippines in 1981. She joined Sycip Salazar Hernandez and Gatmaitan Law Offices in the Philippines in 1980 where she became a partner in 1989. Ms. Aquino’s practice focused on banking, finance and securities, construction and infrastructure, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and mining and natural resources. She is a Director of Philex Mining Corporation, First Coconut Manufacturing Inc., Philex Gold Philippine, Inc., Philex Petroleum Corporation, Silangan Mindanao Mining Company Inc., Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. Ms. Aquino joined First Pacific in 2012.

Richard Chan Mr. Richard P. C. Chan serves as Vice President - Group Financial Controller of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Chan received a BBA (Hons) degree from Hong Kong Baptist University and an MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising), a CFA charterholder and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has experience in auditing, accounting, finance and management spanning a diverse range of business activities. Mr. Chan joined First Pacific in 1996 from KPMG. Prior to his appointment as Vice President, Group Financial Controller in 2014, Mr. Chan was Vice President of Group Finance.

Nancy Li Ms. Nancy L. M. Li serves as Vice President, Company Secretary of First Pacific Company Limited. Ms. Li received a BA from McMaster University in Canada and a MSc in Corporate Governance and Directorship from Hong Kong Baptist University. She is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Great Britain. Ms. Li joined First Pacific in 1987 from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s academic secretariat. Prior to that, she worked in the company secretarial department of Coopers & Lybrand. Ms. Li was appointed as First Pacific’s Company Secretary in 2003.

Sara Cheung Ms. Sara S. K. Cheung serves as Vice President - Group Corporate Communications of First Pacific Company Limited. Ms. Cheung received a BA in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. She is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute and the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association. She joined First Pacific in 1997 from the Public Affairs department of Wharf Limited and Wheelock and Company Limited.

Peter Lin Mr. Peter T. H. Lin serves as Deputy Treasurer Vice President – Group Tax of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Lin received a MSc in Management Sciences from the University of Southampton and a BSc in Economics and Statistics from Coventry University. He is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Lin joined First Pacific in 1998 from KPMG where he was a Tax Manager. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Treasurer and Vice President of Group Tax in 2014, Mr. Lin was Vice President of Group Tax and Treasury.

Robert Nicholson Mr. Robert Charles Nicholson serves as Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Nicholson, who is a graduate of the University of Kent, qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales and in Hong Kong. He is an Executive Chairman of Forum Energy Limited, a Chairman of Goodman Fielder Pty Limited (since March 2015), a Commissioner of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and a Director of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Philex Mining Corporation, Philex Petroleum Corporation and PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., all of which are First Pacific Group subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Mr. Nicholson is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited and Lifestyle Properties Development Limited. Previously, he was a senior partner of Reed Smith Richards Butler from 1985 to 2001 where he established the corporate and commercial department, and was also a senior advisor to the board of directors of PCCW Limited between August 2001 and September 2003. Mr. Nicholson has wide experience in corporate finance and crossborder transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, regional telecommunications, debt and equity capital markets, corporate reorganisations and privatisations in China. Mr. Nicholson joined First Pacific’s Board in 2003.

Ray Espinosa Mr. Ray C. Espinosa serves as Associate Director of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Espinosa has a Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan Law School and is a member of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. He was a partner of SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan from 1982 to 2000, a foreign associate at Covington and Burling (Washington, D.C., USA) from 1987 to 1988, and a law lecturer at the Ateneo de Manila School of Law from 1983 to 1985 and 1989. Mr. Espinosa is a Director of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), Manila Electric Company (Meralco), Roxas Holdings, Inc., Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Meralco PowerGen Corporation and First Coconut Manufacturing Inc. (FCMI). He also serves as an Independent Director of Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (Lepanto). He is the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Meralco and the Audit Committee of Lepanto. Mr. Espinosa is the General Counsel of Meralco and Head of PLDT’s Regulatory Affairs and Policy Office. He is also a trustee of the Beneficial Trust Fund of PLDT. Mr. Espinosa joined First Pacific in 2013. He is First Pacific Group’s Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs and Head of Communications Bureau for the Philippines.

Albert del Rosario Amb. (Retd.) Albert Ferreros del Rosario serves as Non-Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. He served as Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines from February 2011 to March 2016 and as Philippine Ambassador to the United States of America from October 2001 to August 2006. Prior to entering public service, Ambassador del Rosario was on the Board of Directors of over 50 firms, his business career for over four decades has spanned the insurance, banking, real estate, shipping, telecommunications, advertising, consumer products, retail, pharmaceutical and food industries. Ambassador del Rosario was conferred the Order of Sikatuna, Rank of Datu, Order of Lakandula with a Rank of Grand Cross (Bayani) and was recipient of EDSA II Presidential Heroes Award. He was granted the 2013 Professional Chair for Public Service and Governance by Ateneo School of Government and the Metrobank Foundation, 2014 Management Man of the Year by Management Association of the Philippines, 2016 Outstanding Government National Official, 2016 Asia CEO Awards as Life Contributor, and Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal as Quezon City’s Most Outstanding Citizens for 2016. He was also elevated to the Xavier Hall of Fame in New York City in 2006 and received the AIM Washington Sycip Distinguished Management Leadership Award in 2011. He was conferred Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) for principled commitment to democracy, integrity and the rule of law by the College of Mount Saint Vincent, New York City in 2015. He received the Rotary Club Makati West’s first “Albert del Rosario Award” in 2016, the Outstanding Leadership in Diplomatic Service award by Miriam College Department of International Studies and Philippine Tatler’s Diamond Award. He is Co-founder of Gotuaco del Rosario Insurance Brokers Inc., the Chairman of Philippine Stratbase ADR Institute, Inc. and a Director of Sarimonde Foods Corporation.

Tedy Djuhar Mr. Tedy Djuhar serves as Non-Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Djuhar received a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of New England in Australia. He has also completed the EMBA program at Cheung Kong School of Business Beijing in June 2014. Mr. Djuhar is Vice President Commissioner of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk, a Director of Pacific Industries and Development Limited and a number of other Indonesian companies. He joined First Pacific’s Board in 1981.

Benny Setiawan Santoso Mr. Benny Setiawan Santoso serves as Non-Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. Mr. Santoso graduated from Ngee Ann College in Singapore. He serves as a Commissioner of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, a President Commissioner of PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, a Commissioner of PT Fast Food Indonesia Tbk, a Director of PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk and as a member of the Advisory Board of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company. He joined First Pacific’s Board in 2003.

Kwan Yiu Chen Prof. Dr. Chen Kwan Yiu (Edward) CBE, Ph.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited. He is educated at the University of Hong Kong and Oxford University, Professor Chen is an Independent Non-executive Director of Wharf Holdings Limited. He has served as President of Lingnan University; Professor and Director of the Centre of Asian Studies of the University of Hong Kong; Chairman of Hong Kong’s Consumer Council; as an Executive Councillor of the Hong Kong Government; and as a Legislative Councillor. He is now the Chairman of the HKU SPACE Board of Directors, President of Qianhai Institute for Innovative Research in Shenzhen, a Board Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Monetary Research of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, a Distinguished Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Hong Kong, and Honorary Professor of the Open University of Hong Kong. Professor Chen joined First Pacific’s Board in 1993.

Yan Hok Fan Mr. Fan Yan Hok serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of First Pacific Company Limited., with effect from 21 December 2012. Mr. Fan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering, a Master’s Degree in Operations Research from Stanford University and a Master’s Degree in Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Fan had been an Executive Director of CITIC Pacific Limited in charge of industrial projects in China. Prior to his retirement as the Executive Director and General Manager of China Everbright International Limited, he made significant contribution to the company’s leadership position in the Chinese Waste-to-energy industry. Mr. Fan is an Independent Non-executive Director of China Everbright International Limited, Hysan Development Company Limited, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited and Guolian Securities Company Limited. He is also an Independent Director of Australia listed Goodman Group. Mr. Fan is a member of the Asia Advisory Committee of AustralianSuper, a pension fund established in Australia. From March 2013 till December 2013, he was an Independent Director of Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. which is under official liquidation. He joined First Pacific’s Board in December 2012.

Suh Shin Lee Ms. Lee Suh Shin serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Lee graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Honours in Economics and Accounting from the University of Leeds, UK and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bradford, UK. She obtained her Chartered Financial Analyst qualification in 1989. Ms. Lee has 30 years in investment management, having worked with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, Chase Manhattan and Morgan Grenfell. She was appointed Managing Director/Chief Investment Officer at Commerzbank Asset Management Asia in 1997. In 2001, Ms. Lee co-founded BowtieAsia Pte Ltd, which matched private equity investments in the technology space using an internet platform, a precursor to “crowdfunding”. In 2002, she was made a Fellow of the Eisenhower Exchange Fellowship. From 2005 to 2007, she was the Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Office of the National University of Singapore. Since 2008, she has been the Managing Director at Athenaeum Limited, a boutique investment manager which she founded. Athenaeum entered into a joint venture with Azimut Group in 2013. Ms. Lee has served on the board of directors of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, Aetos Security Pte Ltd and ECICS Holdings of the Temasek Holdings stable of companies. She was on Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Sector Review Committee on the Liberalisation of the Stockbroking Industry in 1997 and the Business Development Review Group for the Merged Exchange in 1998. Ms. Lee currently serves on the Board of The Community Foundation of Singapore and the Governing Council of Singapore Institute of Management. She joined First Pacific’s Board in September 2015.