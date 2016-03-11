Name Description

Jun Du Mr. Du Jun serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Company Secretary. Mr. DU graduated from Shaanxi College of Finance and Economics with a Master Degree of Economics. He was an engineer in the early years, until 1996 he joined Beijing Securities Limited and has become very experienced in finance industries over the years. In 2005, Mr. DU joined CITIC Guoan Group* and became the capital operation manager in 2006. In 2015, he was appointed the deputy general manager of CITIC Guoan Group*, mainly responsible for capital operation, fund management and overseas investment management. At the same time, he is also a director or a member of the senior management of the subsidiary companies of CITIC Guoan Group* including investment, elderly services and winery businesses.

Zhen Qian Huang Mr. Huang Zhen Qian has been re-designated as Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. He was non-executive Director since 3 February 2016. Mr. HUANG is an experienced businessman in the People’s Republic of China. During the period from October 2000 to March 2015, Mr. HUANG worked in (CITIC Networks Limited – Shenzhen Branch*), a wholly-owned subsidiary under (CITIC Group Corporation*), in the capacity of general manager and was responsible for managing the operation of the Shenzhen Branch including budgeting, development, operations and strategy in the region of southern and eastern Guangdong as well as liaising with corresponding governmental departments. Since 2009, Mr. HUANG has been acting as deputy managing director of Guoan (HK) Holdings Limited, the immediate holding company of Road Shine Developments Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Haw So Mr. So Haw is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. So is a holder of a Master Degree of Business Administration at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. SO has experiences in banking services, commercial and residential real estate investment and development, developments and operations in information technology industry, mergers and acquisitions and general management. Mr. SO had worked in China Construction Bank (Asia) Corp. Ltd., Hong Kong for more than three and a half years. Subsequently, Mr. SO took up the role as a director in a private business group specialized in real estate development projects and investment in Hong Kong and the PRC. For the period from June 2011 to August 2015, Mr. SO was an executive director of Gold Tat Group International Limited (stock code: 8266), engaging in the businesses of information technology and electronic parts trading.

Man Yiu Wong Mr. Wong Man Yiu serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. WONG joined the Company on 1 April 2016 as Financial and Accounting Manager and is well versed in company secretarial practice, the Listing Rules and other relevant regulatory requirements through previous work experience. Mr. WONG has become an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1996 and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants since 2001.

Ming Hong Cui Mr. Cui Ming Hong has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. CUI got his professional qualification of Physics and graduated in the Capital Normal University (ex-Beijing Normal College). In 1998, Mr. CUI joined CITIC Guoan Group* and became the deputy manager and manager in integrated planning department in 1999 and 2007 respectively. In 2015, he became the deputy general manager of CITIC Guoan Group*, mainly responsible for business strategic planning and project management etc. At the same time, Mr. CUI is also a director of the subsidiary companies of CITIC Guoan Group* including properties, investment, asset management and winery businesses.

Xiang Yu Li Mr. Li Xiang Yu has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. LI graduated from Renmin University of China with a Bachelor Degree of Economics. In 1995, he got the qualification of Senior Accountant in Beijing and has been very experienced in the finance industries for years. Mr. LI joined CITIC Guoan Group* in 2000 and became the deputy manager and manager in finance department in 2002 and 2007 respectively. In 2015, he became the deputy general manager of CITIC Guoan Group*, mainly responsible for financial management etc. In the meantime, he is also a director of the subsidiary companies of CITIC Guoan Group* including technology, asset management, travel investment and hotel businesses.

Li Ming Yang Mr. Yang Li Ming has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. YANG graduated from for electrical engineering qualification. He has also got the professional qualification as Engineer from and was an engineer in his earlier years. Mr. YANG joined CITIC Guoan Group* in 1993. In 2007, Mr. YANG became the deputy officer of the board of directors office of the group and was promoted to general officer of the group in 2011. Mr. YANG has played a role in different subsidiary companies and businesses of the group over the years and has become very experienced in integrated and operational management.

Man Kung Ng Mr. Ng Man Kung has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. NG graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with an attendance certificate in banking. Mr. NG has over 28 years of management experience in banking industry. He had worked as a business consultant at China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited, a company principally engaged in investment, from January 2014 to April 2015. He worked at Chiyu Banking Corporation Ltd. from July 1969 to December 2012, and was its chief executive from April 1992 to July 2012. Mr. NG was an honorary president of the 37th Chinese Bankers Club, Hong Kong, a member of the Council of Hong Kong Polytechnic University from April 1999 to March 2003 and a member of the 10th Fujian Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. NG is an independent non-executive director of Fujian Holdings Limited (stock code: 181) since June 2014 and an independent non-executive director of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (stock code: 1395) since September 2014.

Yung Hoi Tse Mr. Tse Yung Hoi has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. TSE graduated from English studies from the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures of Fudan University in July 1975. He is currently the chairman and non-executive director of BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Limited. Mr. TSE serves as council member of HKSAR Financial Services Development Council, member of Election Affairs Commission (Financial Services), Standing Committee Member of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Permanent Honorary President of Hong Kong Chinese Securities Association. Mr. TSE is also the independent non-executive director of Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 993), China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited, iOne Holdings Limited (stock code: 982), BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited and Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings Company Ltd and the non-executive director of the DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 620). Mr. TSE was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) by the government of HKSAR in 2013.