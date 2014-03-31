Name Description

Leong Yuen Mr. Yuen Leong is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Chaoyue Group Ltd. Mr. Yuen holds a master degree in mechanical engineering from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University and was a senior research analyst of(Fujian Provincial Research and Development Center) from 1985 to 1991. Mr. Yuen is a director of Origin Seed Technology Inc., a company listed on Nasdaq. Mr. Yuen has over ten years of experience in corporate management and operation.

Jianjun Hu Mr. Hu Jianjun is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hu completed an accounting program offered by Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in July 1997. He was awarded a master degree of business administration in public sector management by the University of South Australia in September 2003. He gained the accreditation as a senior economist from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (“ICBC”) in September 1997 and the qualification as a PRC certified financial analyst in September 2007. Mr. Hu has 38 years of experience in the financial industry. He started his career in Nanchang Branch of the People’s Bank of China in February 1979. From October 1984 to December 2001, he held various important positions in ICBC, including deputy director of the Deposits Division of Jiangxi Branch, president of Yingtan Branch, and director of the Planning and Financing Division of Jiangxi Branch. Mr. Hu joined China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (“Huarong”) (Stock Code: 2799), previously known as China Huarong Asset Management Corporation, in December 2001. Huarong is one of the largest financial asset management companies in China. He served successively as deputy general manager of Nanchang Office, deputy general manager of Xi’an Office, general manager of Nanchang Office, general manager of Customer Marketing Department, director of the President Office, director of the Board Office, general manager of Beijing Branch and secretary to the board of directors from December 2001 to April 2017. He has in-depth knowledge of the financial industry and relevant management experience.

Li Luan Ms. Luan Li is an Executive Director of Chaoyue Group Ltd since August 20, 2009. Ms. Luan graduated from the former (Beijing Experimental University) in 1990 in English for Foreign Enterprises. She has also obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Queen’s University of Brighton in 2003. Ms. Luan has over 20 years of experience in mineral resources trading, real estate development and investment in the agricultural industry. From 1991 to 1992, Ms. Luan was the manager of Guangzhou Branch of Leunson Trans Tech Corp. (USA) which was principally engaged in the business of mineral resources and equipment export trading. From 1992 onwards, Ms. Luan was appointed as a member of senior management team of several multinational companies in Hong Kong and Mainland China which were principally engaged in real estate investment and development business and investment in the agricultural industry.

Yau Tong Chung Mr. Chung Yau Tong is a Company Secretary of Chaoyue Group Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Siu Tat Chan Mr. Chan Siu Tat has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the partner of a private equity company, which is mainly engaged in private equity funds focusing on industries such as medical and financial internet platform services. Mr. Chan graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1994 with a major in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of The Association Chartered of Certified Accountants. Mr. Chan possesses over 20 years of experience in corporate restructuring, financial capital planning and corporate management. Mr. Chan was an assistant to the chairman from 2011 to 2015 and an executive director and chief financial officer from April 2002 to August 2006 of China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Limited (stock code: 445) and was mainly responsible for corporate strategy, restructuring and financial planning. Mr. Chan was a non-executive director of China Mining Resources Group Limited (stock code: 340) from November 2006 to May 2008. In 2007 to 2010, Mr. Chan was a partner and chief investment officer in an international private equity fund. In 1991 to 2002, Mr. Chan was a financial controller of a trading and manufacturing group, in which he was also a deputy of its manufacturing base in the People’s Republic of China. Prior to working in corporations, Mr. Chan had around five years of auditing experience with an international accountants firm.

Ping Shao Mr. Shao Ping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has many years’ experience in banking operation and management at a senior level. He has extensive theoretical knowledge and practical experience in investment and financing, corporate management, finance and other areas. From November 2012 to October 2016, Mr. Shao has been a director and president of Ping An Bank Company Limited. From 1996 to 2012, Mr. Shao successively served various positions at China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited, including deputy director of the credit department of the head office, deputy general manager and general manager of the credit business department of the head office, secretary of the party committee and managing director of the Shanghai branch, member of the party committee and assistant to president of the head office, member of the party committee and vice president of the head office and chairman of the risk management commission of the head office. Mr. Shao graduated from Fudan University and obtained a master’s degree in International Finance in 1998 and a doctorate degree in Political Economics in 2008.

Yung Yap Mr. Yap Yung, CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Chaoyue Group Ltd since August 20, 2009. Mr. Yap graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1995 with a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He became a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1999. He has also completed an advanced management course held by the London Business School and the University of Cambridge in 2003. Mr. Yap has over 10 years of corporate finance and audit experience gained from his previous employment. Mr. Yap was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers as an audit manager from 1995 to 2002. Mr. Yap is currently the chief financial officer of China Lifestyle F&B Group Ltd., a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in December 2011.