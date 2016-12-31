Name Description

Kwok Wing Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Wing serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited. He is the chairman and a co-founder of the Group, and the chairman and a non-executive director of Elec & Eltek International Company Limited (“EEIC”), which is a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX”) and dual-listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Cheung was the chairman and director of Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Limited (“KBCF”) which is the subsidiary of the Company listed on the SGX up to 3 January 2012. Mr. Cheung is a director of Hallgain Management Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Cheung had over 13 years’ experience in the sales and distribution of electronic components including laminates prior to the establishment of the Group. Mr. Cheung is responsible for the overall strategic planning of the Group and sets the general direction and goals for the Group. Mr. Cheung won the Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong 1993, which was organized by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and was described as “far-sighted, enterprising, and having insight in the business”. Mr. Cheung was the winner of the DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Award, accredited with the Owner-Operator Award in 2006. In 2011, Mr. Cheung was awarded the Honorary University Fellowships of The University of Hong Kong. In 2013, Mr. Cheung was appointed as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China.

Wing Yiu Chang Mr. Chang Wing Yiu serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited., with effect from 1 August 2014. He joined the Group in 1989 and has over 27 years’ experience in laminates production. Mr. Chang graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a higher diploma in marine electronics. He is responsible for the Group’s chemical refinery plant and phenol/acetone plant in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province and phenol/acetone plant in Huizhou, Guangdong province. He was re-designated from a non-executive director to an executive director of EEIC with effect from 1 August 2014.

Maosheng Chen Mr. Chen Maosheng serves as Executive Director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited., since 11 January 2011. He joined the Group in 1996 and is currently the chief financial controller of the Group in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). He is responsible for the management of the finance and tax matters of the Group in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group, he worked with the finance and economics department of the government of the PRC for 12 years. Mr. Chen graduated from Jiangxi Finance and Economics University (formerly known as Jiangxi Finance and Economics Institution) in 1990. He is an accountant certified by the finance department of the government of the PRC.

Ka Shing Cheung Mr. Cheung Ka Shing serves as Executive Director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited., effect from 1 August 2014. He joined the Group in 2009 and is responsible for the property development business of the Group in eastern China. Mr. Cheung obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in the study of Management with International Business at the University of London in 2009.

Kwong Kwan Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwong Kwan serves as Executive Director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1988 and has been working in the PCB industry since 1984 with particularly extensive experience in marketing components and materials required for PCB production. Mr. Cheung is responsible for the Group’s chemical business operations and property developments in southern China.

Wai Lin Cheung Ms. Cheung (Stephanie) Wai Lin serves as Executive Director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited. She joined the Group in 2002. Ms. Cheung was appointed as an executive director and the vice chairperson of EEIC with effect from 1 August 2014 and responsible for the strategic planning of EEIC. Prior to joining the Group, she worked as an administration assistant manager in a listed company for about 5 years.

Yin Sang Ho Mr. Ho Yin Sang serves as Executive Director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1989 and is responsible for the Group’s chemical business operations in Hebei and Shanxi province. He is also a nonexecutive director of KBCF.

Ka Leong Lo Mr. Lo Ka Leong serves as Company Secretary of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in May 1999. Prior to that, he was an accountant at an international accounting firm. Mr. Lo is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is in charge of the company secretarial work of the Group. He is a non-executive director of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (“KLHL”), a 74.19% owned subsidiary listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Wing Kee Chan Mr. Chan Wing Kee is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering in 1970 and he has over 35 years of experience in the textiles and garment manufacturing industry. Mr. Chan joined Yangtzekiang Garment Limited (stock code: 294), a garment manufacturer, in 1970 as was appointed as a managing director in 1987 and has been an executive director of which since then. He is an executive director of YGM Trading Limited (stock code: 375), a marketer and builder of international apparel brands in Asia. He also serves as an independent non-executive director at China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 308), an investment holding company engaged in, among other things, travel, theme park, hotel and resort business, and China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited, a licensed bank in Hong Kong.

Ming Man Cheung Mr. Cheung Ming Man serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheung was appointed as an independent non executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2015. Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the performance and cultural sector. Mr. Cheung has participated in a number of community associations, including the Hong Kong Chinese Importers’ & Exporters’ Association (Vice Honorary Secretary); The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Election Committee (First, Second and Third Election Committee Member); Deputy of the National People’s Congress of PRC Election Committee (Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh Election Committee Member) and was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2010. Mr. Cheung was elected as the Hong Kong deputy to the 12th National People’s Congress in December 2012. Mr. Cheung was an independent non-executive director of Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited (stock code: 00391), a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Kin Ki Chong Dr. Chong Kin Ki serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Chong was appointed as independent non-executive Director in 1 July 2016. He obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Hong Kong in 1980. He became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in 1984, a Foundation Fellow of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine in 1993, a Foundation Fellow of the Hong Kong College of Surgeons in 1993. Dr. Chong has been a private medical practitioner since 1989 and become a Registered Specialist in General Surgery since 1993.