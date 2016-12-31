Name Description

Eng-Meng Tsai Mr. Tsai Eng-Meng serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Tsai is also a director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries. He succeeded his father to become the Group’s Chairman in April 1987. Mr. Tsai joined our Group and began his career in the food and beverages industry in 1976 and has over 40 years of experience in the industry. He was a council member of the Standing Committee of Taiwan Confectionery, Biscuit and Floury Food Industry Association, and the Food Development Association of Taiwan. In June 2013, Mr. Tsai was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in business studies from the Chinese Culture University in Taiwan in recognition of his outstanding achievements in business operations and active contributions to social welfare. Mr. Tsai is a director of Hot-Kid Holdings Limited and Norwares Overseas Inc. which have discloseable interests in shares of the Company under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Ching-Tsun Liao Mr. Liao Ching-Tsun serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He is our Vice Chairman, non-executive Director and also a member of our Strategy Committee. Mr. Liao is also a director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries. Mr. Liao graduated from Taipei College of Maritime Technology with a degree in aquatic food processing. Mr. Liao has more than 40 years of experience in the food and beverages industry. He joined our Group in July 1977 and held various positions within the Group such as vice president of the snack foods business group, head of production section, head of quality control section, deputy factory manager and factory manager of I Lan Foods Industrial Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of our Company. He is one of the pioneers in spearheading the Group’s China operations. Mr. Liao was our executive Director from November 2007 to December 2016 and was re-designated as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 January 2017.

Chi-Wen Chu Mr. Chu Chi-Wen serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Strategy Committee. Mr. Chu graduated from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in economics in 1992. He also graduated with a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong & Shanghai National Accounting Institute. Mr. Chu has over 20 years of experience in financial management. Before joining our Group in April 1997, Mr. Chu was a financial analyst for the Taiwan Provincial Government from 1992 to 1995 and a finance supervisor at Delta Electronics, Inc. from 1995 to 1996. He worked at Dialer & Business Co. Ltd from 1996 to 1997 as an assistant finance manager.

Wang-Chia Tsai Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia serves as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Dairy and Beverages Business Group, Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He is our Chief Operating Officer, vice president of the dairy and beverages business group, executive Director and also a member of our Strategy Committee. Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of our Group. Mr. Tsai Wang-Chia graduated from the Canadian International School in Singapore in July 2003. He joined the Group in April 2004 and has over 10 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. He held various management positions within our Group such as product marketing and planning in the snack foods business unit and had also acted as a manager in the Chairman’s office. He was appointed as the deputy general manager of the dairy business unit in May 2008 and was promoted to vice president of the dairy and beverages business group in 2009. He was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Group in December 2012.

Yu-Feng Chan Mr. Chan Yu-Feng serves as Chief of Staff, Chief Information Officer, Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Strategy Committee. Mr. Chan is also a director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries. Mr. Chan graduated from Soochow University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and he also holds a master’s degree in business administration from National Chengchi University. Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience in information technology and supply chain management. He joined our Group as a director of the information technology department in 2005 and was responsible for the Group’s information infrastructure. He was promoted as the Group’s Chief of Staff in 2009. He also served as the managing director of the staff division during the period from 2009 to 2012. In December 2014, he was redesignated as the Group’s Chief Information Officer and re-appointed as our Chief of Staff in July 2015. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Chan was an executive responsible for information technology and supply chain of various listed electronic companies.

Yung-Sung Huang Mr. Huang Yung-Sung serves as Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He is also a member of the Strategy Committee. Mr. Huang graduated from Taiwan Mingsin Junior College of Technology with a degree in engineering. Mr. Huang has more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing. He joined our Group in January 1985 and was responsible for planning and marketing affairs. Mr. Huang was the Group’s general manager for the East China region from 1995 to 1998, being responsible for the Group’s operations within such region. In 1999, Mr. Huang became a director of the Group’s international sales division, being responsible for the Group’s international sales operation. From 2002 until his appointment as the Group’s Chief Marketing Officer on 1 March 2015, Mr. Huang served as the marketing director of the China region.

Yong-Mei Cao Ms. Cao Yong-Mei is the Managing Director - Manufacturing Department of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Ms. Cao graduated from Jiangnan University (the former Wuxi University of Light Industry) with a doctoral degree in food science. She also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the W.P Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Ms. Cao joined our Group in January 2001 and has held various positions, such as manager of the research and development, manager of the Chairman’s office and the managing director of the Chairman’s office. In March 2012, Ms. Cao was promoted to the managing director of the manufacturing department responsible for facilitating sustainable development and talent pool of the Group’s manufacturing organisation, quality assurances and the technology team. Ms. Cao is the director of our technology center, which is certified as Shanghai Municipal Enterprise Technology Center, executive director of the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology (“CIFST”) and vice president of Snack Foods Processing Technology Society of CIFST, director of the Shanghai Society of Food Science, and a member of China Food Industry Brand Strategy Working Committee.

Chun-Chiang Chen Mr. Chen Chun-Chiang serves as Managing Director - R&D Department of the Company. Mr. Chen graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Department of Food Science of National Chung Hsing University in Taiwan in 1992 and obtained his master’s degree from Institute of Food Engineering of Da-Yeh University in 1994. In 1996, Mr. Chen joined the research & development team of our Group and has been committed to R&D for over twenty years. He has organized the developments of over a hundred kinds of new products and applied for many patents. Under his leadership, the Group’s R&D team now has over 200 food and design talents specialized in various fields, including food technology research, visual design, consumer survey and market research. Mr. Chen is the vice director of our technology center, which is certified as Shanghai Municipal Enterprise Technology Center, the director of Potato Food Professional Committee of China National Food Industry Association, and member of Child Food Society of the CIFST.

Yu-Sheng Lee Mr. Lee Yu-Sheng serves as Managing Director - Administration Department of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee holds a bachelor of laws degree from the National Chung Hsing University. He joined our Group in May 1986 and was a director of various divisions, including the administration division, investment division, legal division, civil engineering division, equipment engineering division and human resources division. Mr. Lee was appointed as a representative member of the Food Development Association in Taiwan in 1999. He has been a member of the Taiwan Beverage Industries Association and Taiwan Confectionery, Biscuit and Flour Food Industry Association since 2006 and a member of the Intellectual Property Office, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan since 2010.

Hong Tao Mei Mr. Mei Hong Tao serves as Managing Director - International Business Division (America and Europe Region) of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He joined our Group in November 2001. Mr. Mei graduated from Concordia University in Canada with a bachelor of commerce degree. Mr. Mei has 29 years of experience in the food and beverages industry in China and Taiwan and 35 years of experience in sales, marketing and management. Prior to joining our Group, he worked at Unilever Taiwan Ltd. and Unilever China Ltd. and held various senior positions between 1987 and 2001. Mr. Mei was the marketing manager of wines and spirits division at Jardine, Mathesons & Co. Taiwan from 1983 to 1987. He had also previously served as an executive director of the Taiwan Soap & Detergents Association and a director of the Department Stores Association of Taipei Chamber of Commerce.

Hong-Hsing Ting Mr. Ting Hong-Hsing serves as Managing Director - Information Technology Department of the Company. Mr. Ting graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and holds a master’s degree in hotel and tourism management. He has worked in the field of information system management for many years. Mr. Ting joined our Group in February 2006 responsible for information system development. In 2007 and 2008, he was the deputy director of the information technology department in charge of information network and system development. In 2009, Mr. Ting was promoted to director of the Chairman’s office responsible for facilitating and monitoring the Group’s overall strategy execution. In 2012, he was promoted as the managing director of the human resources department in charge of the human resources function of the Group. In 2013, he served as the deputy general manager of our Taipei office overseeing the business operations in Taiwan. Since March 2016, Mr. Ting has served as the managing director of the information technology department.

Yu-Man Cui Mr. Cui Yu-Man serves as General Manager - Sales Department (Division V) of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Cui graduated from Shanghai Business School with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the W.P Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and the Belgium Business School. Mr. Cui has over 20 years of experience in the food and beverages industry. Mr. Cui was a manager of KelaiYa Food Co., Ltd from 1994 to 1996. He was a business manager of Shanghai PengLai Ltd from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Cui joined our Group in April 1998 and has held various positions, and has been promoted for his contribution to our Group as general manager of channel development business unit in 2005 to 31 December 2012 primarily responsible for coordinating the marketing activities of our “Want Want Gift Pack”and the bulk packaging, “Happy” series products across the nation. From January 2010 to 16 October 2012, he was also an executive assistant to the sales and marketing department, assisting the marketing managers throughout the nation in training and business management. Mr. Cui was further appointed as the general manager of the dairy product division on 1 January 2012, overseeing the marketing activities of our Hot-Kid milk and its extended products across the nation. From January 2013 to April 2014, he held a concurrent post as general manager of Happy-Bulk business unit, managing nationwide marketing of Happy-Bulk products. Since March 2016, Mr. Cui was re-designated as the general manager of sales department (Division V) responsible for managing the marketing activities of O Bubble fruit milk drink and extended products of dairy products & beverages as well as coordinating the new product launches.

Chen-Shih Lin Mr. Lin Chen-Shih serves as Technology Officer of Want Want China Holdings Limited. graduated from National Chung Hsing University with a bachelor’s degree in food chemistry and engineering. Mr. Lin has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverages industry. Mr. Lin was appointed as manager of the research and development in 1995. Since then, he has held various positions, including director of the production department and managing director of the manufacturing department. Prior to joining our Group in August 1995, he was the head of the quality control section at Taiwan Heysong Beverage Holdings Ltd. From 1979 to 1995, Mr. Lin was a director of Shanghai Society of Food Science. Mr. Lin was awarded the Outstanding Alumni Awards by the National Chung Hsing University in 2010.

Hong Yee Lai Ms. Lai Hong Yee serves as Company Secretary of Want Want China Holdings Limited. She joined the Group in February 2008 on a full-time basis. Ms. Lai holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the City University of Hong Kong. She has over 16 years of experience in company secretarial, finance, accounting and auditing field. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Lai worked at Gemalto Technologies Asia Limited, the ultimate holding company of which is Gemalto N.V., a company listed on Euronext Paris, as financial controller for over 8 years. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Public Accountants and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Wen-Hsien Cheng Mr. Cheng Wen-Hsien serves as Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He graduated from the Graduate School of Commerce of Waseda University with a master’s degree in commerce. Mr. Cheng joined our Group in August 2004. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Cheng worked at lzumi Securities in Japan and Cathay Trust Investment and Chinfon Bank in Taiwan, before being appointed as the vice president of Daiwa Securities SMBC-Cathay Co., Ltd. in Taiwan for almost 10 years.

Haruo Maki Mr. Maki Haruo serves as Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Maki is the president of ICCL, a listed company in Japan and one of the leading rice cracker producers in Japan as well as our technical cooperation partner. Mr. Maki graduated from Toyama National University with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Maki joined ICCL in 1976 and has served ICCL for over 40 years, and was promoted to become its president in 1998. Mr. Maki joined our Group in May 2001. He is a director of Want Want Japan Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the Group.

Shao-Chung Tsai Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung serves as Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Tsai Shao- Chung is also a director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries. Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung joined our Group in March 2001, following his graduation from the Canadian International School in Singapore. He held various management positions within our Group and had served management roles in several areas such as logistics, human resources, information technology, planning and operations. Mr. Tsai Shao-Chung is a director of Union Insurance Company (a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation) and an independent non-executive director of Netccentric Limited (a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange Limited). He has been a director of Asia Television Limited since 16 April 2009 and a director of the Straits Exchange Foundation since March 2009.

Wen-Guey Chien Mr. Chien Wen-Guey serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Chien graduated from Soochow University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Mr. Chien worked at Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation of Formosa Plastics Group for 18 years from 1965 to 1983 and had held various positions, including associate director of the accounting department and chief of staff in the office of the chief executive officer. Mr. Chien joined Taiwan Pulp & Paper Corporation in 1983 and had held various positions in his 12 years with the company, including finance manager, vice president and executive director. Mr. Chien joined our Group in February 2008. Mr. Chien was a director of Golden Friends Corporation (a company listed on the Taiwan Gre Tai Securities Market).

Ruey-Bin Kao Dr. Kao Ruey-Bin serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Dr. Kao is the CEO of Telstra Greater China, responsible for developing Telstra’s integrated service capabilities and identifying strategic areas for expanding the business in the rapidly growing China market. Dr. Kao graduated from Tam-Kang University in Taiwan with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He also holds a master’s degree in computer and information science from the University of Delaware and a doctorate degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Kao is well recognized within the telecommunication industry with a proven track record in his career with famous multinational companies. He had held various positions in business, marketing, product management and research and development in AT&T Bell Labs in the United States of America and China. He worked at Motorola Inc. for over 16 years from 1993 to 2010 and had held various positions. He was previously the chairman of Motorola Asia Pacific Business Council and the chairman of Motorola (China) Electronics Ltd. Dr. Kao was the managing director and vice president of the enterprise business of China Hewlett- Packard Co., Ltd from September 2010 to April 2011. Dr. Kao acted as the vice president of Applied Materials Inc. and president of Applied Materials China prior to his appointment to his current role of CEO of Telstra Greater China in January 2014. He was a director of Autohome Inc. (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange) from February 2014 to June 2016 and ceased to be an alternate director of Autohome Inc. in February 2017. He also holds directorship in China National Travel Service Group Corporation (formerly known as China National Travel Services (HK) Group Corporation), one of the largest diversified comprehensive travel groups in China. Dr. Kao joined our Group in August 2011.

Kwang-Chou Lee Mr. Lee Kwang-Chou serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee graduated from National Chung Hsing University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economy. Mr. Lee worked at the First Commercial Bank of Taiwan for 24 years from 1968 to 1992 and held various positions, including branch manager, head of audit department and departmental manager at the headquarters. Mr. Lee joined the headquarters of Grand Commercial Bank in 1992 as an executive vice president of operations division. Mr. Lee held various positions in different divisions in his 13 years with Grand Commercial Bank, including executive vice president of the business division, president of the central division and the private banking division at its headquarters. Mr. Lee retired as the vice president of Grand Commercial Bank and a consultant of Chinatrust Commercial Bank in 2005. Mr. Lee joined our Group in January 2008. Mr. Lee is an independent director of President Securities Corporation (a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation).

Kerwei Pei Dr. Pei Kerwei serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Want Want China Holdings Limited. He graduated from Southern lllinois University with a master’s degree in accountancy and holds a doctorate degree in accounting from the University of North Texas. Dr. Pei is a full professor of accountancy at the School of Accountancy at the W.P Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. He was the Executive Dean of China Programs at W.P Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, director of the W.P. Carey EMBA program in Shanghai, MiM Custom Corporate Program in China and the co-director of W.P. Carey DBA in Global Financial Management. Throughout his 30- year career at Arizona State University, Dr. Pei has held the positions of assistant professor, associate professor and professor. Dr. Pei has acted as a consultant for a number of multi-national companies, including Motorola Inc., Intel Corporation, Bank of America Corporation, Dial Corporation, Raytheon Company, Cisco Systems Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.. Dr. Pei is an external director of Baosteel Group Corporation, the holding company of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). He served as an independent director of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2012 and has been a director since April 2012. Dr. Pei is also an independent non-executive director of Zhong An Real Estate Limited, Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd., and MMG Limited, all being companies listed on the main board of the HK Stock Exchange. Dr. Pei is also an external director of China Merchants Group, a state-owned enterprise of People’s Republic of China and a major shareholder of a number of listed companies in Hong Kong and overseas. Dr. Pei is a member of American Accounting Association. He was the chairman of the Steering Committee on Globalization of the American Accounting Association and the chairman of the Chinese Accounting Professors’ Association of North America.