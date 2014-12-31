Name Description

Lei Gao Mr. Gao Lei has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd with effect from September 18, 2012. Mr. Gao is responsible for devising the Group’s overall development strategy and important systems, as well as supervising the implementation of resolutions of the general meetings and the board. Mr. Gao holds a master degree in money and banking from Xi’an Jiaotong University and is a senior economist. Mr. Gao had successively worked as a deputy section chief of the International Department and Credit Management Department of Shenzhen Branch of Bank of China, an executive member (section chief level) of the Finance Office of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, secretary (deputy division chief level) of the Secretariat of The General Office of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, assistant to the president of Shenzhen Development Bank and concurrently branch manager of Bao’an Sub-branch and Guangzhou Branch, assistant to the president and chief economist of Shenzhen Investment Holding Corporation as well as the chief economist and deputy director of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. During the period from September 2010 to April 2011, Mr. Gao was the chairman of Shenzhen Tagen Group Co., Ltd. (shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Mr. Gao is currently a director of Ultrarich International Limited. Mr. Gao has extensive experience in finance, investment, corporate management and administration.

Hai Tao Li Mr. Li Hai Tao serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Henan University majoring in Economics and studied at Peking University HSBC Business School. Mr. Li previously held positions with the Bureau of the Administration for Industry and Commerce of Xihua County, Henan Province, the Office of CPC Xihua County Committee, the Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Commission of Xihua County, the Bureau of Personnel and Labor of Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the General Office of CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality and the Committee for Discipline Inspection of Shenzhen. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li was a member of the Standing Committee of the District CPC Committee and the Secretary of the Committee for Discipline Inspection of Luowu District, Shenzhen.

Yat Hong Tse Mr. Tse Yat Hong is the Chief Financial Officer of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Tse is responsible for the Group’s financial management and planning and coordinating the Group’s major transactions. Mr. Tse graduated from Monash University in Australia with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and computer science. He is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a FCPA of CPA Australia. Mr. Tse is currently a nonexecutive director of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited and an independent non-executive director of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tse worked in the audit profession in one of the international accounting firms for years. Mr. Tse has extensive experience in accounting, finance and corporate governance matters of listed companies and has broad knowledge in accounting and financial rules and regulations in Hong Kong and China.

Jun Liu Mr. Liu Jun is Vice President, Executive Director of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Liu is currently a director of Shenzhen Airlines Company Limited. Mr. Liu graduated from Nanjing University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in computer software and a master’s degree in management system engineering. Mr. Liu was a director of CSG Holding Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited and is currently a director of Ultrarich International Limited. Mr. Liu has over 20 years of experience in corporate development, financial management and foreign enterprise investment and management.

Shan Qun Zhong Mr. Zhong Shan Qun is Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhong joined (Xin Tong Chan Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.) (formerly (Shenzhen Freeway Development Company Limited) which became a subsidiary of the Group in October 2001) in January 1994. From June 2007 and until his appointment as an executive director of the Company, Mr. Zhong was the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Zhong is currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company and is also the chairman of the supervisory committee of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited. Mr. Zhong was a director of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited. Mr. Zhong holds a bachelor’s degree in highway engineering and a bachelor’s degree in communications and transportation management from Changsha Communications University and also a master’s degree in management science and engineering from Hunan University. Mr. Zhong has extensive experience in construction project management, logistic management and corporate management.

Lu Ning Li Mr. Li Lu Ning is Vice President of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Li holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Nankai University and is a senior economist. Mr. Li had successively worked as the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Dachanwan Investment & Development Co., Ltd.and a director of Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. He has been a member of Shenzhen Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since April 2008. Mr. Li is currently the vice chairman of Shenzhen Airlines Company Limited and a director of Ultrarich International Limited. Mr. Li has extensive experience in corporate management.

Jun Rong Zhao Mr. Zhao Jun Rong is Vice President of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhao graduated from Xiamen University with a master’s degree in international economic law and was a lawyer. Mr. Zhao worked successively at China Ping An Insurance Co. and Shenzhen Investment Holding Corporation. Mr. Zhao has extensive experience in corporate management and the legal profession. Mr. Zhao is currently a non-executive director of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited.

Wei Hu Mr. Hu Wei is an Executive Director of Shemzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Hu graduated from Changsha Railway University (now known as Central South University) with a bachelor's degree in foreign languages (English). He also obtained a master's degree in risk management from University of South Australia and is a senior economist. Mr. Hu is currently an executive director and the chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (a subsidiary of the Company and the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 00548 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600548) and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Hu worked in a number of organisations including Changsha Railway University, Henan Provincial Commission for Foreign Economic Relations and Trade, Henan Hongkong (Holdings) Limited (the window corporate of Henan Province in Hong Kong) and China Everbright Bank. Mr. Hu has extensive experience in corporate management including investment, financing, capital operations, auditing and risk management.

Mei Mei Tam Ms. Tam Mei Mei is appointed as the Company Secretary of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd.

Xiao Dong Liu Mr. Liu Xiao Dong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Wuhan University with a bachelor degree in economics, majoring in international finance. He holds a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from Sir John Cass Business School, The City University London (now known as City, University of London) and is an economist and certified internal auditor. Mr. Liu had worked with Bank of China (Shenzhen Branch) as deputy director of audit department, deputy general manager of personal banking department and deputy general manager of private banking department. Mr. Liu had also worked with Bank of China Insurance Company Limited as general manager of its Shenzhen Branch and its Hangzhou audit centre. Mr. Liu is currently a director of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Company Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Chudao Xie Mr. Xie Chudao is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Jinan University in Guangzhou majoring in Accounting. He is an accountant and certified tax advisor. He has substantial experience in financial accounting, taxation and corporate management. Mr. Xie was a director of Gansu Languang Science and Technology Co., Ltd. now known as Yinyi Real Estate Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000981). Mr. Xie has successively served as a manager, deputy general manager in finance department and group vice president of Horoy Holdings Limited (“Horoy Holdings”) since September 1999. Mr. Xie has concurrently served as a deputy general manager of Horoy Enterprise Holdings Limited (“Horoy Enterprise”), a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and Horoy International Holdings Limited (“Horoy International”) since 2006. Horoy Holdings, Horoy Enterprise and Horoy International are controlled by Mr. Lai Hoi Man and Ms. Chan See Ting, both are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Xun Ding Mr. Ding Xun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. He is currently the managing director of Concord Investment Holdings Limited. Mr. Ding graduated from Maritime Transportation University of Shanghai. He had worked in the Ministry of Communications of the PRC and Guangdong Enterprises (Holdings) Limited. He was also a director of Guangdong Investment Limited, the vice-chairman of Guangdong Brewery Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of Dragonite International Limited (formerly known as Ruyan Group (Holdings) Limited). Mr. Ding has extensive experience in corporate development and management.

Ming Yuen Leung Mr. Leung Ming Yuen (Simon), is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Leung is an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers and has over 30 years of experience in the banking sector including worked as the head of Credit Risk Management of Greater China at Deutsche Bank AG.

Yun Wing Nip Mr. Nip Yun Wing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Nip is currently an executive director and the financial controller of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited. He is a Fellow of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Nip is a MBA graduate of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, investment and management and had served as an executive director for several listed companies in Hong Kong.