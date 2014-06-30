Name Description

Jianqiang Jiang Mr. Jiang Jianqiang is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Saite Group Company Limited. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning and management of our Group. Mr. Jiang Jianqiang has extensive experience in the steel structure industry, and has been engaged in such business for over 15 years. Mr. Jiang Jianqiang completed a three-year professional course in the Faculty of Architecture at Southeast University in July 1996 and is a practising Grade One Constructor registered with the Ministry of Housing. He was also qualified as (senior engineer) and (senior economist) by (Jiangsu Province Personnel Department) in June 2008 and July 2009 respectively. From May 1995 to April 1998, he served as the deputy general manager of (Jiangsu Yusheng Construction and Installation Company Limited*), a company principally engaged in construction projects and lifting equipment installation, and during such period he was responsible for the administration and production and business management of such company. Since September 1998, Mr. Jiang Jianqiang has acted as the general manager of Saite Steel (Jiangsu). As at the date of this report, Mr. Jiang Jianqiang was a director of China Saite (Overseas) Company Limited, China Saite (H.K.) Company Limited, Modern Day Holdings Limited, and Jiangsu Site Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (“Saite Steel (Jiangsu)”), each being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He also served as a representative in the 12th Communist Party Congress of Yixing, the PRC and 15th People’s Congress of Yixing, the PRC.

Xiaoqiang Shao Mr. Shao Xiaoqiang is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Saite Group Company Limited. He is responsible for the production and technical teams of our Group. Mr. Shao is also responsible for approving contracts with our customers, making the decision for engaging installation teams and production teams and whether to subcontract any works to subcontractors. Mr. Shao graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management, majoring in (engineering management), from (Jiangnan University) in July 2011. Mr. Shao was qualified as an engineer (specialising in steel structures) by (China State Construction Engineering Corporation*) in December 2004 and a practising Grade 2 Constructor jointly awarded by (Jiangsu Province Personnel Department), (Construction Project Administration Bureau of Jiangsu Province) and (Department of Construction of Jiangsu Province) in January 2007. He has more than 16 years of experience in the construction industry. He was awarded with (Excellent Project Manager) for the project of (Taizhou Sanfu Marine Engineering Co., Limited Hull Block Fabrication Workshop Steel Structure Project) in 2008. From April 1996 to November 1999, he worked as the head of the technical department of (Jiangsu Xiaojin Steel Structure Construction Co., Ltd.*), a company principally engaged in production and installation of steel structure. He joined our Group in December 1999 and has served as a deputy general manager and the deputy administrative manager of Saite Steel (Jiangsu) since then, overseeing the engineering and technical work and the production process of our Group. As at the date of this report, Mr. Shao was also a director of Saite Steel (Jiangsu), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Kin Hong Sin Mr. Sin Kin Hong Edward is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in financial accounting, corporate finance and private equity investment. Mr. Sin received his Bachelor Degree of Economics and Finance from the University of Hong Kong in 2006. Mr. Sin is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Hong Kong, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Global Association of Risk Professionals and the International Association of Consultants, Valuators and Analysts. Mr. Sin was the Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Greens Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1318) for the period from December 2014 to October 2015.

Fanghua Xu Mr. Xu Fanghua is an Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in the eco-friendly construction industry. Mr. Xu graduated from (Nanjing University of Science and Technology) in environmental engineering in July 2003. He was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of (Jiangsu Chenli Company Limited*) in February 1991. Jiangsu Chenli Company Limited was deregistered in January 2013. Mr. Xu then founded the Target Company in October 2012 and has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors as well as the general manager of the Target Company since October 2012.

Shuguang Du Mr. Du Shuguang is Assistant to General Manager of Jiangsu Site Steel Structure Co. Ltd., subsidiary of China Saite Group Company Limited. Mr. Du graduated with a bachelor’s degree in (Computer Science and Applications) from (Nanjing University of Science and Technology) in July 2003. Prior to joining our Group, he had worked as a designer at (Second design department of Yixing Institute of Architecture and Design Company Limited*), a company principally engaged in construction and steel structures design, for two years and he was mainly responsible for construction design and planning and architectural drawing.

Jinwen Shan Mr. Shan Jinwen is Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Site Steel Structure Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China Saite Group Company Limited. Mr. Shan completed a three-year professional course in electronic technology engineering at Southeast University in July 1996 and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from (Macau University of Science and Technology) in February 2004. He is also a Grade One Constructor registered with the Ministry of Housing. Prior to joining our Group, he acted as the manager of the marketing department of (BSH Home Appliances Holding (China) Co., Ltd.*), a company principally engaged in development and sale of home appliances and their after-sales services, from November 1999 to June 2004. From June 2004 to August 2009, he took up the position of deputy administrative manager of (Wuxi City Modern Steel Structure Engineering Co., Ltd.*), a company principally engaged in production, processing and installation of steel structures and their supporting parts, and during such period he was mainly responsible for the corporate management of such company. From September 2009 to August 2011, Mr. Shan worked as the general manager of Wuxi office of Saite Steel (Jiangsu).

Man Yee Foo Ms. Foo Man Yee is the Company Secretary of the Company. Miss Foo, graduated from the University of London with a Honour degree in Law and from Strathclyde Graduate Business School with a Master of Business Administration. Miss Foo is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries (‘‘HKICS’’). She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement Certificate issued by HKICS. She possesses over 15 years of experience in handling company secretaries and corporate governance matters for listed companies.

Eddie Hurip Mr. Eddie Hurip is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley and an Executive MBA degree from the Marshall Business School of the University of Southern California. Mr. Hurip has over ten years of management experience in the real estate industry in both the PRC and Hong Kong. Mr. Hurip was an executive director of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (formerly known as Shell Electric Mfg. (Holdings) Company Limited, Hong Kong stock code: 0081) from 2006 to 2010. Mr. Hurip offered consultancy services to Nanjing Fullshare Asset Management for the acquisition and the resumption of trading in the shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited (formerly known as Warderly International Limited, Hong Kong stock code: 607) which was completed in December 2013. Mr. Hurip retired as a non-executive director of Fullshare Holdings Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 607) on 31 December, 2016.

Chi Shing Luk Mr. Luk Chi Shing is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Luk Chi Shing graduated from City University of Hong Kong in 1993, with a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy. Mr. Luk is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Luk had been (i) an executive director of Trillion Grand Corporate Company Limited (formerly known as Tai Shing International (Holdings) Limited) (stock code: 8103) from April 2014 to March 2016; (ii) an independent non-executive director of Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Limited (formerly known as China Mobile Games and Cultural Investment Limited) (stock code: 8081) from December 2011 to August 2015; (iii) an independent non-executive director of Dafeng Port Heshun Technology Company Limited (stock code: 8310) from February 2014 to March 2016; (iv) an independent non-executive director of CircuTech International Holdings Limited (formerly known as TeleEye Holdings Limited) (stock code: 8051) from April 2015 to June 2016; and (v) the company secretary and financial controller of Silk Road Energy Services Group Limited (stock code: 8250) from January 2012 to November 2015, and the shares of these companies are listed on the Growth Enterprises Market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.