Name Description

Hong Liu Mr. Liu Hong De, Ph.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Liu, a Ph.D in management science and engineering of Harbin Engineering University and a professorate senior engineer. He enjoys the special government allowance of the State Council. Mr. Liu has extensive working experience in the areas of operation management, scientific research management, organisational and cultural development. Mr. Liu is currently the chairman of the board of directors of AVIC International Holding Corporation (“AVIC International”), the chairman of the board of directors of AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited (whose shares are listed and trade on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 232), as well as a supervisor of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (“Aviation Industry”). Prior to joining AVIC International, Mr. Liu was the deputy general manager of Harbin Dongan Engine Corporation, the general manager and the chairman of the board of directors of Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co., Ltd. (whose shares are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), the director and the deputy executive general manager of Harbin Aviation Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. the chairman of the board of directors of Jiangxi Changhe Automobile Co., Ltd. (whose shares are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange), the general manager of AVIC Automobile Industry Corporation, the deputy general manager of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited (whose shares are listed and traded on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 2357), the head of the corporate cultural department of China Aviation Industry Corporation the head of the corporate cultural department of Aviation Industry, and the vice executive chairman of the trade union of Aviation Industry.

Wei Xuan Lai Mr. Lai Wei Xuan is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of AVIC International Holdings Limited. He is senior accountant, holding doctorate degree in Management of Tongji University and an EMBA of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, is now the chief executive officer of AVIC International Holding Corporation, a controlling shareholder of the Company. He also serves as an executive Director of AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited (stock code: 232). Mr. Lai joined AVIC International Shenzhen Company Limited (“AVIC Shenzhen”), a controlling shareholder of the Company, in 1983. He previously served as the deputy general manager of AVIC Shenzhen, the chairman of Fiyta Holdings Limited, the deputy chairman of Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd, both of which are the Store Co., Ltd., a joint stock limited company established in the PRC whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and approximately 43.40% of its equity interest was owned by AVIC Shenzhen. Mr. Lai has rich experience in finance and operation management, and once acted as an executive Director from 2004 to 2012. subsidiaries of the Company and the shares of which are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“Shenzhen Stock Exchange”), and the chairman of Rainbow Department Store Co., Ltd., a joint stock limited company established in the PRC whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and approximately 43.40% of its equity interest was owned by AVIC Shenzhen. Mr. Lai has rich experience in finance and operation management, and once acted as an executive Director from 2004 to 2012.

Lei You Mr. You Lei is Vice Chairman of the Board of AVIC International Holdings Ltd effective August 23, 2013. He is a senior engineer, MBA of Tongji University and MBA of China Europe International Business School, is now holding the positions of vice president of AVIC International, president of AVIC Shenzhen, executive director and vice chairman of the Company, the chairman of Tianma, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and the chairman of SCC. Mr. You acts as an executive director of AVIC INTL, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. You joined AVIC Shenzhen in 1991 and the Group in 1997. He has rich experience in enterprise operation and administration, and was appointed as an executive Director in 2003.

Hong Liang Chen Mr. Chen Hong Liang has been appointed as Executive Director of CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Ltd., effective June 19, 2012. He holds the master degree in business administration from Tongji University. He is currently the vice president of AVIC International and the vice president of AVIC Shenzhen. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in administration and human resources management. He was appointed as an executive Director in 2012.

Jun Liu Mr. Liu Jun has been appointed as Executive Director of CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Ltd., effective June 19, 2012. He holds a bachelor degree in engineering from Beijing Aviation College. He is currently the vice president of AVIC International. He joined China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation, the predecessor of AVIC International, in 1989. Between 1990 and 1993, he was seconded to station at AVIC Germany. He served as the general manager of Beijing Company. He has rich experience in operation management and was appointed as an executive Director in 2012.

Chun Zhou Ms. Zhou Chun Hua is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Zhou, a professorate senior accountant, EMBA of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Ms. Zhou has extensive working experience in the areas of financial management, capital operation, audit and risk management. Ms. Zhou was appointed as the deputy general manager and the chief accountant of AVIC International and an executive director of AVIC HK in December 2016. Before that, she was the assistant to manager and vice chief accountant of Shenyang Liming Aero-Engine Group Corporation Ltd. the director, the deputy general manager and chief accountant of AVIC Beijing Keeven Aviation Instrument Co., Ltd. the deputy manager of the audit department of Aviation Industry and a deputy general manager and chief accountant of AVIC Electromechanical Systems Company Limited as well as a deputy general manager and chief accountant of AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co., Ltd. (whose shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Ms. Zhou will not receive any remuneration from the Company. Ms. Zhou will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term with effect from 15 February 2017 to the date of the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Zhou does not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or any other position with the Company and other members of the Group or other major appointments and professional qualifications.

Sijun Zhong Mr. Zhong Sijun is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Zhong graduated from the Northwestern Polytechnical University with a master of management in April 2002. Mr. Zhong was recognized as a senior economist in 2014 by Aviation Industry Corporation of China. From April 2002 to March 2003, Mr. Zhong served as the senior supervisor of the investment management department of CATIC Shenzhen Company (currently known as AVIC International Shenzhen Company Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company). From April 2003 to April 2006, he acted as the assistant to the secretary of the board of directors of CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (the former name of the Company). Mr. Zhong was the secretary of the board of directors of Shanghai Tian Ma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, from May 2006 to June 2009. From June 2009 to April 2015, he had served as the deputy manager of the operation department of the Company and was subsequently appointed as the manager of the operation department of the Company in April 2015. Mr. Zhong has been a director of Shenzhen AVIC Resources Company Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) since May 2013, Fiyta Holdings Limited (a subsidiary of the Company and the A shares of which are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Shenzhen stock code: 000026)) since June 2014 and Shennan Circuits Co. Ltd (a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) since December 2014. Mr. Zhong has been the alternate authorized representative of the Company since July 2012.

Wei Wei Mr. Wei Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master degree in business administration from Tsinghua University and a doctorate degree in management science and engineering from Huazhong University of Science & Technology. He is also an associate professor and assistant dean in Peking University HSBC Business School. Mr. Wei is currently an independent non-executive director of four listed companies, including Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited (stock code: 0751, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange), ZTE Corporation (stock code: 000063 and 0763, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange), Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd. (stock code: 000829) and Zhangzidao Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002069), both shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Wei was also an independent nonexecutive director of Changyuan Group Ltd. which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600525). Pursuant to the relevant regulations and guidelines that a person shall not be an independent non-executive director for more than six years, Mr. Wei resigned as an independent non-executive director of Changyuan Group Ltd. on 14 March 2014. He was also the associate professor of the Department of Management Engineering in Xinjiang Institute of Technology, deputy dean of the Institute of Economics and Administration in Xinjiang University and post-doctorate in China Centre for Economics Research, Peking University. Mr. Wei was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in 2014.

Wai Ling Wong Ms. Wong Wai Ling is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She received a bachelor degree of arts from the University of Hong Kong in November 1983 and a postgraduate diploma in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, in the United Kingdom in July 1985. She has been registered as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong since June 1991 and has become a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since May 1995 and February 2001, respectively. Ms. Wong has over twenty years of experience in accounting and auditing and mainly provides independent judgments towards the Company’s strategies, performance, resources and industry practices. She had worked for more than seven years in major international accounting firms and local accounting firms before she set up her own accounting firm in Hong Kong in 1993. She is currently an independent nonexecutive director and chairlady of the audit committee of China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Ruifeng Galaxy Renewable Energy Holdings Limited) (stock code: 527), Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (stock code: 3366) and Yongsheng Advanced Materials Company Limited (stock code: 3608), all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Wong is also an executive director and chief executive officer of JC Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8326) and an independent non-executive director of Glory Flame Holdings Limited (stock code: 8059), all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Besides, Ms. Wong was appointed as non-executive director of Hin Sang Group Holding Co. Limited (stock code: 6893) a Hong Kong main board listed company. Ms. Wong was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in 2008.