Name Description

Siu Man Luk Ms. Luk Siu Man, Semon is Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Emperor International Holdings Ltd. She joined the Company in June 1999. Ms. Luk is also the non-executive director and chairperson of Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited (“Emperor E Hotel”) (Stock Code: 296), a subsidiary of the Company. She worked in the banking industry for almost 10 years. She graduated from The University of Toronto with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce.

Man Seung Fan Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa, CPA, is Managing Director, Executive Director of Emperor International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Fan joined the Company in 1990. She has been responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, business growth and development as well as overseeing different functions within the Group. Ms. Fan is also the Chairperson of the Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company and a director of three listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Emperor E Hotel, Emperor W&J and New Media Group, all being associated companies of the Company. Having over 25 years of corporate management experience, she possesses diversified experience in different businesses ranging from property investment and development, hotel and hospitality, financial and securities services, retailing of watch and jewellery, entertainment as well as media. She is a lawyer by profession in Hong Kong and a qualified accountant, and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Chi Fai Wong Mr. Wong Chi Fai is Managing Director, Executive Director of Emperor International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong joined the Company in 1991. He has been responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, business growth and development and overseeing the financial management of the Group. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company and a director of three listed companies in Hong Kong, namely Emperor E Hotel, Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited (“Emperor W&J”) (Stock Code: 887) and New Media Group Holdings Limited (“New Media Group”) (Stock Code: 708), all being associated companies of the Company. Having over 20 years of finance and management experience, Mr. Wong has diversified experience in different businesses ranging from manufacturing to property investment and development, hotel and hospitality, retailing of watch and jewellery, financial and securities services, entertainment as well as media. Mr. Wong is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Ping Keung Cheung Mr. Cheung Ping Keung is Executive Director of Emperor International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2005 and was appointed as Executive Director of the Company in February 2007. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheung is currently responsible for overseeing the Group’s property investment, development and management businesses. During the period from 1997 to 2005, Mr. Cheung was an executive director of Henderson Investment Limited (Stock Code: 97). He has over 38 years of experience in professional general practice surveying as well as property development and marketing in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Canada. He graduated from University of London with a Bachelor’s Degree (Hons) in Arts. He is a Chartered Valuation Surveyor and a Fellow of both the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Chui Ying Liu Ms. Liu Chui Ying is Company Secretary of Emperor International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Liu is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has over 15 years’ experience in company secretarial field.

Hon Piu Chan Mr. Chan Hon Piu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong since 1991 and is now a partner of a law firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences. He also obtained the Certificate of Education and a Master’s Degree in Laws from The University of Hong Kong. He is also an independent non-executive director of a Hong Kong listed company, Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited (Stock Code: 887). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chan did not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

Ka Yu Cheng Ms. Cheng Ka Yu serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Emperor International Holdings Ltd. She is the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee as well as a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. She has been admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong since 1998 and is now a Partner of P.C. Woo & Co., Solicitors. Ms. Cheng graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree in Laws in 1995.