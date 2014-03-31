Name Description

Yi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yi is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Zhejiang University in 1994 with a major in Finance. Mr. Zhang has over 15 years of investment experience in the technology field, with the scope of investment spanning across various regions including Canada, the United States of America, Singapore, the Mainland China and Hong Kong. He is in particular familiar with the investment in and operations of telecommunications and communications industries. Mr. Zhang has good relations with the telecommunications operators and has accumulated extensive local and overseas network in the industry. Mr. Zhang is currently the chairman of a private company in the Mainland China which was founded by Mr. Zhang in 2002. Under his leadership, the company has now developed into an enterprise with large investment scale and wide investment geographical range in real estates, biological medicine, new energy and media, etc. It has a number of projects including a large scale urban complex with a gross area of over a million square meters in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenyang.

Wei Ning Chu Ms. Chu Wei Ning is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as an executive Director on 8 July 2015. She is also an authorised representative of the Company and a director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Chu is currently responsible for the strategic investment and business development of the Company. Ms. Chu has been a veteran investment banker and venture capital investment professional with over 15 years of experience. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chu has been a founding member and the managing director of a private investment fund which focused on investments in telecommunications, media and technology. Previously she also held various capacities in Bank of China International, Bear Stearns Asia Limited and Chase Manhattan Bank (which was subsequently acquired by JP Morgan). Ms. Chu holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin with Honors.

King Shiu Wong Mr. Wong (Daniel) King Shiu is Vice President, Executive Director of China Gamma Group Ltd. He joined the Board on 13 January 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Wong has been the vice president of the Group since 2010. He is responsible for the overall strategic management, development and marketing of the resources projects. Mr. Wong has over 13 years of experience in natural resources industry and served as an executive director in a various natural resources company which is listed in Hong Kong. He also has extensive experience in the management and development of natural resources projects in China.

Domingo Chen Mr. Chen Domingo is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the Chief Operating Officer of Quantum China Asset Management Limited. Mr. Chen was the Head of Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs of Agile Property Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in which he was mainly in charge of the group offshore financing, investor relations, corporate communications and business affairs of Hong Kong regional headquarter. Prior to that, Mr. Chen was employed by many transnational companies and listed companies as director or senior management. He has proven track records and extensive experience in China real estate development, corporate finance, operation management and investor relations. Mr. Chen obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree jointly from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Chicago and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1999 and a Diploma in Program for Management Development from Harvard University, Boston in 1988. He is currently an executive director of South East Group Limited and Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong.

Chun Wai Yeung Mr. Yeung Chun Wai is Executive Director of the Company. He is the Chairman of Quantum Group Limited. Mr. Yeung is currently the vice chairman and an executive director of South East Group Limited, the vice chairman and an executive director of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited and the chairman and an executive director of e-Kong Group Limited, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. Prior to that, Mr. Yeung has served as Managing Director and senior executive of J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG, mainly responsible for initiation and execution of financial products, debt and risk management, asset management and securities sales, and other related transactions in the Greater China region. Before that, he had been working with China COSCO Holdings Company Limited (a listed company in Hong Kong) as a member of senior management as well as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. Mr. Yeung was previously an independent non-executive director of Global Energy Resources International Group Limited (a listed company in Hong Kong). He has proven track records and extensive experience in corporate restructuring and rescuing, consulting, corporate finance and business negotiation with well-versed business and people network in the region. Mr. Yeung graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration (Accounting and Finance). He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Zhong Xiang Gu Mr. Gu Zhong Xiang is Senior Engineer - Rare Resources Division of China Gamma Group Ltd. He is responsible for the sales and development of rare earth products. He is a Professor-level Senior Engineer. Mr. Gu graduated from Department of Modern Chemistry, University of Science and Technology of China. He has over 42 years of experience in natural resources industry and specialises in sales, development and analysis for the rare earth products. He cooperated with Bureau of Geology Survey on Non-ferrous Metal of Guangdong Province in the inspection ion-absorbed rare earths resources in the South China. He has involved in the foundation of several rare earth refinery and processing enterprises in Shaanxi Province and Sichuan Province of China, including a Japanese-funded enterprise. During this period, Mr. Gu engaged in rare earth processing technology development and product analysis testing. He is also a standing director of (Shaanxi Province Rare Earth Society).

Ming Dong Li Mr. Li Ming Dong is Senior Engineer - Rare Resources Division of China Gamma Group Ltd. He is responsible for the planning and coordinating the production of the rare earth refinery business in Xichang. Mr. Li graduated from Department of Chemistry, Peking University. He has over 25 years of experience in natural resources industry and specialises in operation and planning for the rare earth refinery.

Lai Chun Huen Ms. Huen Lai Chun is Company Secretary of the Company. She is an associate member of both of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom, and also a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She is an executive director of a local professional firm providing regulatory compliance, corporate governance and corporate secretarial services to listed and unlisted corporations. She has over seven years of experience in handling secretarial and compliance related matters of listed corporations.

Chi Yuen Chan Mr. Chan (Ken) Chi Yuen, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Gamma Group Limited. He holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration and a master of science degree in Corporate Governance and Directorship. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Chan is a practicing certified public accountant and has extensive experience in accounting, taxation, financial management, corporate finance and corporate governance. He is currently an executive director of Noble Century Investments Holdings Limited and South East Group Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited, China Sandi Holdings Limited, Jun Yang Solar Power Investments Limited, Media Asia Group Holdings Limited, New Times Energy Corporation Limited (re-designated from non-executive director with effect from 18 May 2012) and U-RIGHT International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chan was an executive director of Kong Sun Holdings Limited from February 2007 to November 2009 and from December 2011 to September 2013, and an independent non-executive director of Superb Summit International Timber Company Limited (now renamed as Superb Summit International Group Limited) from April 2007 to June 2010, The Hong Kong Building and Loan Agency Limited from October 2009 to February 2011 and Richly Field China Development Limited from February 2009 to August 2010, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong.

Kee Huen Chan Mr. Chan Kee Huen, Michael is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 35 years of experience in external audit, IT audit, training, accounting and finance, company secretarial and corporate administration, MIS management, internal audit, information security, risk management and compliance. Mr. Chan is an independent non-executive director of Huarong Investment Stock Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2277), K.H. Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1557) and Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 503), all of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Also, he is the chief executive of C&C Advisory Services Limited. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member and specialist in Information Technology of CPA Australia and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was admitted as a certified information systems auditor with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association in 1985 and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2000. He was admitted as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in 2000 and became a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors in 1997. Mr. Chan was an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Chan worked at CMG Life Assurance Limited (formerly known as Jardine CMG Life Assurance Limited) from 1991 to 1996 and his last position was general manager, compliance and corporate affairs. He was employed by Dao Heng Bank Limited in 1996 as the group auditor (which was subsequently acquired by DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited) and he ceased working for the bank in 2004 with his last position as managing director and head of compliance, Hong Kong and Greater China.

Chunjian Han Mr. Han Chunjian is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience in the finance industry. From September 1987 to December 1998, Mr. Han worked at China Construction Bank and held various positions including Sales Officer, Credit Manager and Chuangye Officer. Mr. Han joined Guangdong Nanyue Bank (formerly known as Zhanjiang Commercial Bank) since 1998. He has served as Assistant to President of Sub-branch, Vice President of Sub-branch, Asset Operation Manager, Head of Treasury, President of Sub-branch, Assistant to President, Vice President and President. Mr. Han is currently the Chairman of Guangdong Nanyue Bank and Secretary of Party Committee. Mr. Han graduated from Hubei Normal University with a Bachelor degree in Economics in 2004. He obtained a Master degree in Economic Management from Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences in 2000, an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Sun Yat-Sen University in 2009 and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Peking University in 2015.