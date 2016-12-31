Name Description

Yunge Cai Mr. Cai Yunge is re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dr. Cai is the Deputy General Manager of China Everbright Group Limited, the Vice-chairman and General Manager of China Everbright Holdings Company Limited, and Executive Director and Chairman of China Everbright International Limited (Stock Code: HK 257). Currently he is the Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association. He holds a master degree in Business Administration from The University of Warwick, UK and a doctoral degree in Economics from the Financial Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China. He holds the title of Senior Economist. Before joining the Company, Dr. Cai has served as the Secretary to the board, the General Manager of Executive Office of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (Stock Code: HK 6818, SH601818), Deputy Chief of the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong Province, Division Chief of the General Office and Deputy Division Chief of Banking Supervisory Department II of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. He joined the Board in November 2016.

Shuang Chen Mr. Chen Shuang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. is responsible for the overall operation of the Group. He is responsible for the overall operation of the Group. Mr. Chen is also an executive director and deputy general manager of` China Everbright Holdings Company Limited and an executive director and Chairman of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (stock code: HK 1848). Mr. Chen was an independent director of Noah Holdings Limited (stock code: NOAH.N) from November 2010 to April 2015, was a director of Everbright Securities Company Limited (stock code: SH 601788, HK 6178) from August 2007 to October 2014, was a supervisor of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (stock code: SH 601818, HK 6818) from December 2007 to October 2014 and was an independent non-executive director of China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited (stock code: HK 1258) from June 2012 to August 2014. He is currently a non-official member of Financial Services Development Council, the Honorary Chairman of Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, the Vice-Chairman of Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, the ninth Rotating Chairman of China Mergers and Acquisitions Association, the Standing Committee Member of the Center for China and Globalization and the visiting professor of East China University of Political Science and Law. Mr. Chen holds a Master of Laws Degree from East China University of Political Science and Law and a Diploma in Legal Studies from the School of Professional and Continuing Education of the University of Hong Kong. He is a qualified lawyer in the PRC and a senior economist. Prior to joining China Everbright Group, Mr. Chen was the Chief of the Legal Department of Bank of Communications. He has over 24 years of extensive experience in commercial banking and investment banking. He joined the Board in August 2004.

Chi Chun Tang Mr. Tang Chi Chun is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tang is a member of Executive Committee of the Board. Mr. Tang is a Non-executive director of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (stock code: HK 1848). He was a director of Everbright Securities Company Limited (stock code: SH 601788, HK6178) from February 2008 to January 2011. Mr. Tang is a Certified Public Accountant and is a graduate of the Accountancy Department, Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University). He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a founding member of Hong Kong Business Accountants Association. He has over 30 years of experience in audit, investment, accounting and finance. Since 1990, Mr. Tang had been engaged as head of the financial and operational functions of various international financial institutions. He joined the Group in September 2005 and joined the Board in July 2007.

Tung Hung Wong Ms. Wong Tung Hung is Chief Administrative Officer of the Company. She mainly responsible for management of human resources, information technology and corporate administration of the Group. She has extensive human resources and administration experience in both China and Hong Kong and has been working in the Group for more than 18 years. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor degree in Arts from Fudan University. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Wong worked in several well-known mass media in both China and Hong Kong.

Lianchen Yin Mr. Yin Lianchen is Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is also a director of board of Everbright Securities Company Limited (stock code: SH601788, HK 6178) and a member of board of supervisors of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (stock code: SH 601818, HK 6818). Mr. Yin was the Officer of the Beijing Head office of China Everbright Group Limited, prior to joining our Group. He was formerly the Vice President of Beijing Yonder Environment Engineering Company Limited and the Chief Representative of China of Moody’s KMV. He was the General Manager of the Human Resource and Corporate Administration Department, the Director of Corporate Communications Department and Managing Director of the Insurance Brokerage Department successively of the Group from 2002 to 2006. He was also worked for several key positions in People’s Bank of China Headquarter from 1990 to 2001. Mr. Yin holds a Bachelor Degree of Management and Master Degree of Accounting from Tianjin Nankai University. Mr. Yin has rich experience in financial and corporate management. Mr. Yin joined the Group in March 2011.

Ming Kin Chan Mr. Chan Ming Kin is Legal Counsel, Company Secretary, Head - Legal and Company Secretarial Department of the Company. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Everbright Securities Company Limited (stock code: SH 601788). Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws of the University of Hong Kong. He also holds a Master of Corporate Governance degree of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. As a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, Mr. Chan has more than 20 years’ experience in private practice and as an in-house counsel. Mr. Chan is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Sui Cheong Tsang Mr. Tsang Sui Cheong is Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He is in charge of the group’s risk matters. Mr. Tsang is a Chartered Financial Analyst and was President of The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts Limited from 2012 to 2015. Currently, Mr. Tsang is a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) Advisory Committee and was appointed as a member of the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal from 2009 to 2015. He is a holder of Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Master’s degree in Arts, majored in Economics and Finance. Mr. Tsang joined the Group in February 2000. He has over 32 years of experience in the financial industry.

Shuangning Tang Mr. Tang Shuangning is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tang is the representative of the 12th National People’s Congress and the Vice-chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress. Mr. Tang is also the Chairman of China Everbright Group Ltd., China Everbright Holdings Company Limited and China Everbright Bank Company Limited (stock code: SH 601818, HK 6818). He is also a director of Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Company Limited and a Non-executive Director of China Everbright International Limited (stock code: HK 257). He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the China Society for Finance and Banking and the China Urban-townization Promotion Council. He is a director of China Economic and Social Council and China Center for International Economic Exchanges. Mr. Tang was a director of Everbright Securities Company Limited (stock code: SH 601788, HK 6178) from September 2009 to February 2017. Prior to joining the China Everbright Group, Mr. Tang was the Vice Chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. He holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from China North-east University of Finance & Economics. Mr. Tang has extensive knowledge and experience in finance management. He joined the Board in July 2007.

Shui Ming Chung Dr. Chung Shui Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Arts Development. Besides, Dr. Chung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (stock code: HK 762), Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (stock code: HK 393), Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited (stock code: HK 71), China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (stock code: HK 81), China Construction Bank Corporation (stock code: HK 939) and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (stock code: HK 6139). Dr. Chung is also an Independent Director of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (stock code: SH 601668). From November 2012 to June 2016, Dr. Chung served as an Independent non-executive director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (stock code: HK 12). Formerly, he was the Chairman of China Business of Jardine Fleming Holdings Limited and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BOC International Limited. He was also the Director- General of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, the Chairman of the Council of the City University of Hong Kong, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Housing Society, a member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Vice Chairman of the Land Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a member of the Managing Board of the Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation, a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority and a member of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee. Dr. Chung holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Hong Kong and a master’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Dr. Chung also received an honorary doctoral degree in Social Science from the City University of Hong Kong in 2010. Dr. Chung is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dr. Chung joined the Board in August 2012.

Zhijun Lin Dr. Lin Zhijun Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, Remuneration Committee and Strategy Committee. Dr. Lin is the Dean of the School of Business in Macau University of Science and Technology. During August 1998 to December 2014, he was a Professor and Head of the Department of Accountancy and Law in Hong Kong Baptist University. He is also an independent non-executive director of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (Stock Code: HK 3808), SpringLand International Limited (stock code: HK 1700), Dali Foods Group Company Limited (Stock Code: HK 3799) and CITIC Dameng Holdings Limited (Stock Code: HK1091). Dr. Lin was an independent non-executive director of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (stock code: HK 564) from February 2012 to April 2014. All are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Dr. Lin holds a Master’s degree in Science in Accounting from University of Saskatchewan in Canada and a Doctorate’s degree in Economics (Accounting) from Xiamen University. Dr. Lin worked as a Visiting Professor in The University of Hong Kong and Tenured Professor in the Faculty of Management of Lethbridge University in Canada. Dr. Lin worked at the Toronto office of an international accounting firm (now known as “Deloitte”) in 1982-1983. Dr. Lin is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Australian Institute of Certified Management Accountants. He is a member of various educational accounting associations. Dr. Lin is also an author of a series of professional articles and books. Dr. Lin joined the Board in September 2005.