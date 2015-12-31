Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (0168.HK)
0168.HK on Hong Kong Stock
30.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mingbo Sun
|59
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kexing Huang
|53
|2015
|President, Executive Director
|
Zhuming Yu
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Wei Fan
|56
|2011
|Vice President, President-Manufacturing
|
Yingdi Liu
|59
|2011
|Vice President
|
Ruiyong Wang
|50
|2011
|Vice President, President-Marketing
|
Ruixiang Zhang
|51
|2011
|Secretary of the Board
|
Shenglin Ben
|50
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Min Jiang
|51
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Xuezheng Wang
|66
|2011
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mingbo Sun
|Mr. Sun Mingbo has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited. He used to serve as President, Executive Director, Executive Vice President, Assistant General Manager, President of Marketing and Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company as well as Chief Engineer in the No. 1 Tsingtao Brewery Factory. He holds a Ph.D from Tongji University, China. He also graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) jointly from Fudan University and Washington University in St. Louis.
|
Kexing Huang
|Mr. Huang Kexing has been serving as President, Executive Director in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. He is also Director of Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited. He used to be Vice President, Assistant President and Head-Strategic Investment Management of the Company, as well as General Manager in a beer engineering company, Vice President in a group company and Director in a real estate holdings company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.
|
Zhuming Yu
|Mr. Yu Zhuming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. He used to be Assistant President and Head of Finance Administration in the Company. He graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics with Executive Master of Business Administration.
|
Wei Fan
|Mr. Fan Wei has been serving as Vice President and President-Manufacturing in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He used to serve as Deputy Factory Head and Chief Engineer of the No. 2 Tsingtao Brewery Plant and Chief Brewer in the Company.
|
Yingdi Liu
|Mr. Liu Yingdi has been serving as Vice President of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He is also Director of Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited, where he was Vice President. He also used to be Deputy General Manager of the Company.
|
Ruiyong Wang
|Mr. Wang Ruiyong has been serving as Vice President and President-Marketing of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He used to be Executive Vice President-Marketing Center of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies.
|
Ruixiang Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Ruixiang has been serving as Secretary of the Board of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He is also Head of Equity Management of the Company.
|
Shenglin Ben
|
Min Jiang
|
Xuezheng Wang
|Mr. Wang Xuezheng has been serving as Independent Director of Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd. since June 16, 2011. He is also part-time professor in Renmin University of China and Capital University of Economics and Business. He graduated from Peking University with a Ph.D. in Law.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mingbo Sun
|1,757,000
|
Kexing Huang
|1,451,000
|
Zhuming Yu
|877,000
|
Wei Fan
|1,733,000
|
Yingdi Liu
|993,000
|
Ruiyong Wang
|2,798,000
|
Ruixiang Zhang
|482,000
|
Shenglin Ben
|120,000
|
Min Jiang
|120,000
|
Xuezheng Wang
|120,000
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mingbo Sun
|0
|0
|
Kexing Huang
|0
|0
|
Zhuming Yu
|0
|0
|
Wei Fan
|0
|0
|
Yingdi Liu
|0
|0
|
Ruiyong Wang
|0
|0
|
Ruixiang Zhang
|0
|0
|
Shenglin Ben
|0
|0
|
Min Jiang
|0
|0
|
Xuezheng Wang
|0
|0