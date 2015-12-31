Edition:
Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (0168.HK)

0168.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
HK$31.15
Open
HK$31.45
Day's High
HK$31.45
Day's Low
HK$30.80
Volume
253,662
Avg. Vol
740,968
52-wk High
HK$37.70
52-wk Low
HK$28.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mingbo Sun

59 2012 Chairman of the Board

Kexing Huang

53 2015 President, Executive Director

Zhuming Yu

54 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Wei Fan

56 2011 Vice President, President-Manufacturing

Yingdi Liu

59 2011 Vice President

Ruiyong Wang

50 2011 Vice President, President-Marketing

Ruixiang Zhang

51 2011 Secretary of the Board

Shenglin Ben

50 2014 Independent Director

Min Jiang

51 2015 Independent Director

Xuezheng Wang

66 2011 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mingbo Sun

Mr. Sun Mingbo has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited. He used to serve as President, Executive Director, Executive Vice President, Assistant General Manager, President of Marketing and Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company as well as Chief Engineer in the No. 1 Tsingtao Brewery Factory. He holds a Ph.D from Tongji University, China. He also graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) jointly from Fudan University and Washington University in St. Louis.

Kexing Huang

Mr. Huang Kexing has been serving as President, Executive Director in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. He is also Director of Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited. He used to be Vice President, Assistant President and Head-Strategic Investment Management of the Company, as well as General Manager in a beer engineering company, Vice President in a group company and Director in a real estate holdings company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.

Zhuming Yu

Mr. Yu Zhuming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. He used to be Assistant President and Head of Finance Administration in the Company. He graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics with Executive Master of Business Administration.

Wei Fan

Mr. Fan Wei has been serving as Vice President and President-Manufacturing in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He used to serve as Deputy Factory Head and Chief Engineer of the No. 2 Tsingtao Brewery Plant and Chief Brewer in the Company.

Yingdi Liu

Mr. Liu Yingdi has been serving as Vice President of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He is also Director of Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited, where he was Vice President. He also used to be Deputy General Manager of the Company.

Ruiyong Wang

Mr. Wang Ruiyong has been serving as Vice President and President-Marketing of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He used to be Executive Vice President-Marketing Center of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies.

Ruixiang Zhang

Mr. Zhang Ruixiang has been serving as Secretary of the Board of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He is also Head of Equity Management of the Company.

Shenglin Ben

Min Jiang

Xuezheng Wang

Mr. Wang Xuezheng has been serving as Independent Director of Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd. since June 16, 2011. He is also part-time professor in Renmin University of China and Capital University of Economics and Business. He graduated from Peking University with a Ph.D. in Law.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mingbo Sun

1,757,000

Kexing Huang

1,451,000

Zhuming Yu

877,000

Wei Fan

1,733,000

Yingdi Liu

993,000

Ruiyong Wang

2,798,000

Ruixiang Zhang

482,000

Shenglin Ben

120,000

Min Jiang

120,000

Xuezheng Wang

120,000
As Of  31 Dec 2015

