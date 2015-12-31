Name Description

Mingbo Sun Mr. Sun Mingbo has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited. He used to serve as President, Executive Director, Executive Vice President, Assistant General Manager, President of Marketing and Deputy Chief Engineer in the Company as well as Chief Engineer in the No. 1 Tsingtao Brewery Factory. He holds a Ph.D from Tongji University, China. He also graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) jointly from Fudan University and Washington University in St. Louis.

Kexing Huang Mr. Huang Kexing has been serving as President, Executive Director in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. He is also Director of Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited. He used to be Vice President, Assistant President and Head-Strategic Investment Management of the Company, as well as General Manager in a beer engineering company, Vice President in a group company and Director in a real estate holdings company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.

Zhuming Yu Mr. Yu Zhuming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. He used to be Assistant President and Head of Finance Administration in the Company. He graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics with Executive Master of Business Administration.

Wei Fan Mr. Fan Wei has been serving as Vice President and President-Manufacturing in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He used to serve as Deputy Factory Head and Chief Engineer of the No. 2 Tsingtao Brewery Plant and Chief Brewer in the Company.

Yingdi Liu Mr. Liu Yingdi has been serving as Vice President of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He is also Director of Tsingtao Brewery Group Company Limited, where he was Vice President. He also used to be Deputy General Manager of the Company.

Ruiyong Wang Mr. Wang Ruiyong has been serving as Vice President and President-Marketing of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He used to be Executive Vice President-Marketing Center of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies.

Ruixiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Ruixiang has been serving as Secretary of the Board of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited. since June 16, 2011. He is also Head of Equity Management of the Company.