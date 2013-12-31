Name Description

Benxi Ding Mr. Ding Benxi is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd since July 3, 2013. He is a senior engineer and holds a graduate certificate in economics management from Renmin University of China. He has been an executive director and president of Dalian Wanda and the chairman of DWCP since December 2012. Mr. Ding was formerly a general manager of Dalian Wanda Group Commercial Development Co., Ltd., a senior vice president of Dalian Wanda and the executive president and president of DWCP. Before he joined the Wanda group in 2001, Mr. Ding was a general manager in HongKong Yifeng Group Real Estate Investment Co., the chairman and general manager of Dalian Fengyuan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and an assistant to the general manager of COSCO Dalian.

Chaohui Liu Mr. Liu Chaohui is Executive Director of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd since July 3, 2013. He has also been the vice president of Dalian Wanda Group since January 2015. Mr. Liu was formerly a manager and the director of the Finance Department of Dalian Wanda Group Commercial Development Co., Ltd., the general manager of the investment department of, the assistant to the president and the general manager of the investment and securities department of, and a senior assistant to president and a general manager of the investment management centre of Dalian Wanda Group as well as the secretary of the Board of Directors and the general manager of the offshore property centre of DWCP. He has been a director of AMC Entertainment Holding, Inc. in America since August 2012. Before he joined Dalian Wanda Group in 2002, Mr. Liu worked with China Construction Bank, Xiamen Branch, from September 1996 to August 2001. Mr. Liu holds a doctorate degree in management science from Xiamen University and is a non-practising accountant accredited by The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Weilan Wu Ms. Wu Weilan is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Hengli Commercial Properties Development (Group) Ltd effective July 3, 2013. She is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Ms. Wu holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Paris Graduate School of Management, France. Ms. Wu was qualified as Certified Public Accountant in the USA in 2009. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Wu has over 8 years’ experience in public accounting.

Wai Man Hui Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley, CPA, is Company Secretary of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd. She joined the Group in December 2000. She is responsible for the company secretarial affairs of the Group. Ms. Hui has over 20 years of professional experience in public accounting and corporate finance. She is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She is also Member of Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors and Hong Kong Securities Institute.

Jie Qi Mr. Qi Jie is Non-Executive Director of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd since July 3, 2013. Since December 2012, he has been an executive director and president of DWCP. He also serves as a director of Dalian Wanda Group. Before joining Dalian Wanda Group in April 2000, he held various positions in DWCP, including chief executive officer, vice president, general manager of the Southern Project Management Center assistant president and general manager of the cost control department. Mr. Qi graduated with a master’s degree in philosophy from Dalian University of Technology in April 1991. Mr. Qi was authorized as a Certified Public Accountant by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC (in April 1998 and a Certified Tax Agent by the Bureau of Human Resources of Dalian (now the Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security of Dalian

Dejun Qu Mr. Qu Dejun is Non-Executive Director of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd since July 3, 2013. He holds master’s degree in management from the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Qu has been a director and a senior vice president of DWCP since December 2012. Mr. Qu was formerly the general manager of Dalian Wanda Changsha Commercial Management Company, the general manager of Dalian Wanda Wuhan Commercial Management Company, a vice general manager of Wanda Commercial Management Co., Ltd., an assistant to the president of Dalian Wanda and the general manager of Wanda Commercial Management Co., Ltd., and a vice president of DWCP. Before he joined the Wanda group in 2002 he was, among other things, a clerical officer in the Finance Department of Dalian Bureau of Foreign Trade and Economy, an assistant to the general manager of Hongkong Dalian International Development Co., Ltd. and the chief financial officer in Dalian Fortune Investment Corp., Ltd.

Jipeng Liu Mr. Liu Jipeng is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd since July 3, 2013. He has been an independent director of DWCP since December 2009. Mr. Liu has 27 years of experience in economic and corporate research. He served as an assistant researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences from 1986 to 1989; as a senior researcher at the Citic International Research Institute from 1989 to 1993; as chairman of Beijing Standard Consultant Inc from 1993 to 2009; as the head of the Company Research Center of the Capital University of Economics and Business from 2002 to 2006; as a professor of the Capital Research Centre of the China University of Political Science and Law since 2009; and as a vice chairman of the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society since 2012. He has also been a postgraduate tutor at the Postgraduate Section of the Research Institute for Fiscal Science of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC since 2003. Mr. Liu has served as an independent director of Oceanwide Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. and CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd., both listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, since 2008 and 2012, respectively, and AVIC Capital Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since 2011. Mr. Liu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics at the Beijing School of Economics in 1983 and a master’s degree in Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1986. Mr. Liu is a non-practising accountant accredited by the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yunkui Xue Mr. Xue Yunkui is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wanda Commercial Properties Group Co Ltd since July 3, 2013. He has been an independent director of DWCP since December 2009. Mr. Xue has 29 years of experience in accounting research and practice. He served as teacher’s assistant, lecturer and associate professor at the School of Economics and Management of the Southwest University from 1984 to 1996; as a post-doctorate fellow at the Accounting Institute of the Shanghai Finance University from 1996 to 1998; as the associate dean at school of accounting at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from 1998 to 1999; as the vice president of the Shanghai National Accounting Institute from 2000 to 2002; and as an associate dean of the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business since 2002. Mr. Xue has served as an independent director for several companies listed in the PRC, including Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from 2010 to 2013, and Shanghai Shentong Metro Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since 2011. Mr. Xue graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics. He received his Ph.D. from the Southwest University and he completed postdoctorate research with the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.