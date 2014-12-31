Name Description

Zhenhong Luo Mr. Luo Zhenhong is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the Chief Risk Officer of China Cinda. From July 1988 to April 1999, Mr. Luo held various position in China Construction Bank. Mr. Luo joined China Cinda in April 1999 and served successfully as the deputy general manager and the general manager of Legal Department of China Cinda. From April 2009 to August 2017, Mr. Luo has served as the general manager of the Legal and Compliance Department of China Cinda. From October 2008 to November 2012, Mr. Luo served as vice president of the Banking Law Division of China Law Society and has served as the vice president of China Banking Law Society since November 2012. Mr. Luo graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1988, a master’s degree in law in 2002, and an EMBA degree in 2012. Mr. Luo has abundant experience in risk and compliance management.

Qiming Chen Mr. Chen Qiming is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He was appointed a non-executive director and vice-chairman of the Board of the Company on 15 February 2012. He is a senior engineer in the PRC. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in science in engineering from the East China University of Metallurgy in 1984 and a master’s degree in economics from the University of International Business and Economics in 2003. Mr. Chen joined China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. (“CGNPC”), a substantial shareholder of the Company, in 1996 and served various positions including head of the construction contract division of Ling Ao Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CGNPC, manager of the contract procurement department of Liaoning Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., manager of the contract and procurement department of China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Ltd. and the deputy general manager and general manager of the capital operation department of CGNPC. Mr. Chen is also a non-executive director of CGN Mining Company Limited (Stock Code: 1164) and CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co., Ltd (Stock code: 1811), the shares of both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chen has over 15 years of experience in the power industry.

Xiao Bing Hui Mr. Hui Xiao Bing is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He was appointed an executive director of the Company and was elected vice-chairman of the Board on 22 June 1993. He was redesignated as a non-executive director of the Company on 1 September 2006. Mr. Hui was the ex-deputy managing director of China Everbright Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Hui was also the ex-president of China Construction Bank, Shenzhen Branch. He previously worked for the Research Centre for Economic Development of the State Council of the PRC and China Investment Consultancy Company. He has over 25 years of experience in banking and finance. Mr. Hui graduated from the Inner Mongolia Industrial University with a bachelor degree in engineering. Mr. Hui is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Huiheng Medical, Inc. (Stock Code: HHGM.OB) which shares are traded on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board of the Nasdaq in the USA.

Jian Min Gao Mr. Gao Jian Min is Managing Director, Executive Director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He was appointed as an executive director and served as the Managing Director of the Company on 22 June 1993. He is also appointed as directors of various companies of the Group. Mr. Gao is also an executive director of Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd (“Jiangxi Copper”) (Stock code: 358) and Qingling Motors Co. Ltd. (“Qingling Motors”) (Stock code: 1122), the H shares of both companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Gao graduated from the Qing Hua University with a bachelor degree in engineering. He has over 25 years of experience in finance, industrial investment and property investment and development.

Tianni Liu Mr. Liu Tianni is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He was appointed an executive director of the Company on 26 May 2001. Mr. Liu is the Deputy Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Liu is also a director of various companies of the Group. Mr. Liu is an executive director and the chairman of Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1260), which shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. He graduated from the Beijing Normal University with a master’s degree in science in 1990. Mr. Liu is also an independent non-executive director of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (Stock code: 1053), Qingling Motors (Stock code: 1122) and Luoyang Glass Company Limited (stock code: 1108), the H shares of which are all listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Liu has over 15 years of experience in corporate administration and trade businesses, in the financial investment sector as well as the financial public relations sector. Mr. Liu also has extensive experience in capital markets, post-listing corporate financings, and mergers and acquisitions.

Kwok Wai Chow Mr. Chow Kwok Wai is Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He is responsible for the finance and accounting matters of the Group. Mr. Chow joined the Company in October 1993 and was an executive director of the Company during the period from 20 April 2004 to 28 December 2013. Mr. Chow was appointed company secretary of the Company on 28 December 2013. Mr. Chow has worked in Price Waterhouse, which is now known as PriceWaterhouseCoopers and has accumulated valuable audit experience there. Mr. Chow received his bachelor degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1990. Mr. Chow is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Fellow CPA of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Certified Tax Adviser and a Fellow Member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Chow has over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Chow is also an independent non-executive director of Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 2005) which H shares are listed on the Stock Exchange and Youyuan International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 2268) which shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a non-executive director of Cinda International (Stock code: 111) which shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Chung Lun Kwok Mr. Kwok Chung Lun is the Deputy General Manager, Managing Director of Beijing East Gate Development Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He joined the Company in July 1995. Mr. Kwok is one of the Deputy General Managers of the Company. He is responsible for the Group’s property development and investment in the mainland China. He is also the Managing Director of Beijing East Gate Development Co., Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Kwok pursued study in the People’s University. Mr. Kwok has over 20 years of experience in property investment and development.

Yilin Ma Mr. Ma Yilin is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Managing Director of China Cinda (Hong Kong) Holding Limited (“Cinda Hong Kong”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Cinda. Mr. Ma is an intermediate economist. Mr. Ma graduated from the graduate school of the China University of Political Science and Law with a master degree in law. Commencing 2011, Mr. Ma had held various positions successively in Cinda Hong Kong, including senior manager, head of legal affairs, investment controller, assistant to general manager, deputy general manager and general manager and also director of Cinda Hong Kong. Mr. Ma has abundant experience in asset management and legal affairs.

Muk Ming Hung Mr. Hung Muk Ming, CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited. He was appointed an independent nonexecutive director of the Company on 23 December 2004. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Hung is a Certified Public Accountant (Practicing) and is a Fellow CPA of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He is also a Certified Tax Adviser and a member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Hung received his bachelor degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1990, and a master degree in corporate governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2008. Mr. Hung is an independent non-executive director of Cinda International (Stock code: 111). Mr. Hung was also appointed independent non-executive director of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (“Century Sage”) (Stock code: 1450) and China Animation Characters Company Limited (“China Animation”) (Stock code: 1566) on 13 June 2014 and 12 March 2015 respectively. The shares of Cinda International, Century Sage and China Animation are all listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Hung has over 20 years of experience in the accounting and audit sector.

Qing Liang Mr. Liang Qing has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited., with effect from 28 February 2014. He He is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Liang was a director and the general manager of China Minmetal H.K. (Holdings) Limited. He is also an executive director of Jiangxi Copper (Stock code: 358) which H shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Liang has abundant experience in international trading and investment.