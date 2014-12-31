Name Description

Che Woo Lui Dr. Lui Che Woo, MBE, LL.D., GBM, JP, DSSc, DBA, serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. He is the founder of the Group, has been a Director since June 1989 and is the Chairman and the Managing Director as well as the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company. Dr. Lui is also the Chairman and an executive director of GEG. Save as disclosed herein, he has no previous directorships in other public listed companies in the last 3 years. He has over 50 years’ experience in quarrying, construction materials and property development. He was the Founding Chairman of the Institute of Quarrying in UK (Hong Kong Branch) and the Chairman of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. Dr. Lui is also the Founding Chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners, the President of Tsim Sha Tsui East Property Developers Association, the Founding President of Hong Kong — Guangdong Economic Development Association and an Honorary President of Hong Kong — Shanghai Economic Development Association. Dr. Lui has been appointed as Member of Steering Committee on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) since 2007. Further, Dr. Lui was a Committee Member of the 9th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Selection Committee for the First Government of the HKSAR and a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR. Dr. Lui was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in July 2005. Dr. Lui has been again elected as a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR in December 2006. Dr. Lui was awarded Business Person of the Year 2007 by DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award by American Academy of Hospitality Sciences of 2007 respectively.

Wai Yu Tang Lui Ms. Lui Wai Yu Tang (Paddy), BBS, JP,, serves as an Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. since June 1989. joined K. Wah group in 1980 and has been an executive Director since June 1989. She is also an executive director of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited. Save as disclosed herein, she has no previous directorships in other public listed companies in the last 3 years. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, Canada and is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Ms. Lui has been elected as a member of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in December 2012. Ms. Lui has been re-appointed as a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority from 17 March 2015 for two years. She was appointed as a member of board of trustees of Shanghai Jiao Tong University on 30 October 2014. She is also a member of various public and social service organizations, including the General Committee of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Ms. Lui was formerly a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform, the Tourism Strategy Group, the Statistic Advisory Board, the Hong Kong Arts Development Council and the Board of Ocean Park Corporation. Ms. Lui has been elected as a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR since 1998.

Yiu Lui Mr. Lui Yiu Wah (Alexander) serves as an Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited since April 12, 2010. joined K. Wah group in 1984 and is presently the Managing Director of Hong Kong Properties of the Group. He has been an executive Director since April 2010. Mr. Lui is also a director of a number of affiliated companies of the Group. Save as disclosed herein, he has no previous directorships in other public listed companies in the last 3 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Southern California, USA. Mr. Lui was a committee member of Guangzhou Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and has been again elected as a committee member of Guangzhou Committee of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2011. He has been elected as a committee member of Guangdong Provincial Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on 14 January 2013. Mr. Lui was elected as a committee member of Jiangman City Xinhui District Committee of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2006 and has been again elected as a committee member of Jiangman City Xinhui District Committee of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2012. Mr. Lui was elected as the managing vice-chairman and director of the 5th Board of Directors of Guangzhou Municipal Committee Hong Kong Members Association in January 2013. Mr. Lui was re-appointed as the managing vice-chairman of the 6th Board of Directors of Guangzhou Overseas Friendship-Liaison Association on 26 March 2013. Mr. Lui has been appointed as the deputy chairman (vice president) of the Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce in PRC for the years from 2012 to 2017. Mr. Lui has been appointed as a member of Hong Kong CPPCC (Provincial) Members Association Limited on 17 April 2013.

Yiu Tung Lui Mr. Lui Yiu Tung (Francis) serves as an Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lui joined K. Wah group in 1979. He has been an executive Director of the Company since June 1989. Mr. Lui is also the deputy chairman and a member of each of the executive board, nomination committee and remuneration committee as well as the chairman of corporate governance committee of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited. Save as disclosed herein, he has no previous directorships in other public listed companies in the last 3 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a Master of Science degree in structural engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, USA. Mr. Lui is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Election Committee of the HKSAR and a member of the Chief Executive Election Committee of Macau SAR. He is also a director of the 68th Term of Macao Chamber of Commerce and an Honorary Chairman of the 18th Term of Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association. Mr. Lui was awarded the Medal of Merit — Tourism by Macau SAR in 2012 and Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2014 — Entrepreneur of the Year by Enterprise Asia in 2014.

Wai Kwan Lee Ms. Lee Wai Kwan (Cecilia), LLM, FCIS, FCS, serves as Company Secretary of K. Wah International Holdings Limited with effect from July 13, 2009. Ms. Lee is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She is also a solicitor qualified in Hong Kong and holds a Master of Laws from City University of Hong Kong. She has experience in company secretarial practice.

Dr. Cheng Mo Chi (Moses), GBS, OBE, JP, serves as Non-Executive Director of K. WAH International Holdings Limited since August 2009. Dr. Cheng is a practicing solicitor and a senior partner of P.C. Woo & Co., a Hong Kong firm of solicitors. He was also the founding chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and the chairman of the Main Board Listing Committee and the Growth Enterprise Market Listing Committee of the HK Stock Exchange and a remuneration committee member of The Financial Reporting Council in Hong Kong. Dr. Cheng is currently an independent non-executive director in China Mobile Limited, China Resources Enterprise, Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited and Towngas China Company Limited, all being public listed companies on the Main Board of the HK Stock Exchange. He is also a nonexecutive director in Hong Kong Television Network Limited (formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited), Kader Holdings Company Limited and Tian An China Investments Company Limited, all being public listed companies on the Main Board of the HK Stock Exchange. On 1 July 2013, he was appointed as an independent non-executive director of OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited (a subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited). On 13 June 2013, he was also appointed as an independent non-executive director of NW Hotel Investments Company Limited ("NW Hotel") and NWHI Manager Limited which is the trustee-manager of NW Hotel Investments ("NWHI Trust"), both NW Hotel and the NWHI Trust had applied for new listing on the Main Board of the HK Stock Exchange.

Man Chu Au Mr. Au Man Chu (Milton) serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited with effect from August 25, 2011. Mr. Au holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta in Canada and is a member of The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. He was an executive director of Noble Group Limited (a company listed in Singapore) from 1 December 1995 to 31 December 2003 and he has been re-designated as one of its non-executive directors since 1 January 2004. Mr. Au was appointed as an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Giordano International Limited (a public listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) since 11 December 2000 and retired on 14 May 2008. Save as disclosed herein, he has no previous directorships in other public listed companies in the last 3 years.

Yau Hing Chan Dr. Chan Yau Hing (Robin), LL.D., GBS, JP, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited. He has been a Director since June 1989 and has become an independent non-executive Director of the Company since 1998. Dr. Chan holds different positions in public listed companies on the Main Board of the HK Stock Exchange, including the chairman and an executive director of Asia Financial Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited. Dr. Chan had resigned as an independent non-executive director of Chong Hing Bank Limited (a public listed company on the Main Board of the HK Stock Exchange) on 14 February 2014. Save as disclosed herein, he has no previous directorships in other public listed companies in the last 3 years. In addition, Dr. Chan is the vice chairman of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the life honorary chairman of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong. He is also the founding chairman and president of the Hong Kong Federation of Overseas Chinese Associations Limited; the honorary chairman of both the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs and the Federation of HK Chiu Chow Community Organizations Limited; and the executive vice chairman of the China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association. Dr. Chan had been a deputy to The National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China from March 1988 to February 2008. He has extensive experience in the banking industry and acts as an adviser to numerous other companies. Dr. Chan was awarded the Knight Commander (Second Class) of the Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand by His Majesty, the King of Thailand and the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in 2000.

Kwai Lam Wong Mr. Wong Kwai Lam, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited with effect from August 26, 2011. He has over 32 years of experience in the commercial and investment banking industry. Mr. Wong worked with Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Ltd. (“Merrill Lynch”) from May 1993 to August 2009 where he served as a managing director in the Asia investment banking division since January 1995. He was appointed as a senior client advisor to Merrill Lynch in September 2009 and served in that position for one year. In his 17 years of experience in senior positions with Merrill Lynch, Mr. Wong’s responsibilities included, among others, managing the overall business of its Asia investment banking division from March 2003 to May 2005. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch , Mr. Wong had been a director in the investment banking division of CS First Boston (Hong Kong) Ltd. and a director and the head of primary market in Standard Chartered Asia Limited. Mr. Wong is currently the chairman of IncitAdv Consultants Ltd., a director of Opera Hong Kong Limited and a member of the Board of Trustees of New Asia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong is an independent non-executive director of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the HK Stock Exchange and The Shanghai Stock Exchange). Mr. Wong is also an independent non-executive director and a member of the Audit Committee of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited as the manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust (listed on the HK Stock Exchange). He was formerly a member of the Advisory Committee to the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong, a member of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong and a member of the China Committee to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Mr. Wong obtained a degree of Bachelor of Arts from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1972 and a Ph. D in Leicester University, England in 1977.