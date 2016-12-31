Name Description

Shu Fu Li Mr. Li Shu Fu is Executive Chairman of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. He joined the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Group”) on 9 June 2005 as the Chairman (the “Chairman”) of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and Executive Director, and is responsible for the overall strategic planning, Board leadership, corporate governance and formulation of the corporate policies of the Group. Mr. Li holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering from Yan Shan University. Presently, Mr. Li is the controlling shareholder, founder, chairman of the board of directors of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited (“Geely Holding”) (a company incorporated in the PRC, and is ultimately owned by Mr. Li and his associate, a substantial shareholder of the Company). Geely Holding and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the sale of automobiles and related parts and components wholesale and retail business. Mr. Li has over 30 years of experience in the investment and management of the automobile manufacturing business in the PRC. Mr. Li is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Li was accredited as one of the “50 Most Influential Persons in China’s Automotive Industry in the 50 Years” by China Automotive News.

Sheng Yue Gui Mr. Gui Sheng Yue is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. He joined the Group on 9 June 2005 as an Executive Director and is responsible for the overall administration, risk management and compliance of the Group. Mr. Gui was appointed the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company with effect from 23 February 2006. He was also the chairman of DSI Holdings Pty Limited, a former wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of Radford Capital Investment Ltd. (Stock Code of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“HKEx”): 901). Mr. Gui has over 30 years of experience in administration and project management. Mr. Gui had also worked with China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. Mr. Gui holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of San Francisco.

Dong Hui Li Mr. Li Dong Hui serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., until 28 March 2014. Mr. Li was appointed an executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited (“Geely Holding”) (a company incorporated in the PRC and is ultimately owned by Mr. Li Shu Fu, a substantial shareholder of the Company, and his associate) in June 2016, a board member of Geely Holding since April 2011, and a member of the board of directors of Volvo Car Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Geely Holding, since April 2012. Mr. Li is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning of the Group’s accounting and financing system which includes accounting and financial management, cost control management, budget management, accounting reconciliation, accounting control, internal control review, taxation management, cash flow management, capital operation management, operational risk control, and investment and financing activities monitoring, etc.. He is currently the independent director of (China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd.) (Stock Code of Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600138). Mr. Li was a vice president and CFO of Geely Holding from April 2011 to March 2014, and an executive director of the Company from May 2011 to March 2014. Mr. Li has extensive professional and senior managerial experiences with both the PRC and sino-foreign multinational companies, particularly in the fields of accounting and financial management, financing structure, strategic planning and business development.

Jian Yang Mr. Yang Jian is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. He joined the Group on 9 June 2005 as an Executive Director, and is responsible for assisting the Chairman in Board leadership and corporate governance of the Group. Mr. Yang was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board on 1 July 2008 whereas he was appointed the vice chairman of the board of directors of Geely Holding on 29 December 2011. Mr. Yang was also the chairman of the five 99%-owned key operating subsidiaries of the Group, namely, Zhejiang Jirun Automobile Company Limited (“Zhejiang Jirun”), Shanghai Maple Guorun Automobile Company Limited, Zhejiang Kingkong Automobile Company Limited, Zhejiang Ruhoo Automobile Company Limited and Hunan Geely Automobile Components Company Limited. Mr. Yang, who graduated from Zhejiang Radio and Television University with focus on production management, holds Senior Economist and Senior Engineer designations. Since joining Geely Holding in 1996, Mr. Yang was involved in a number of different job functions within the group including product R&D, engineering and construction, manufacturing, quality improvement, marketing, after-sales service and the operation and management of the Group in the PRC and overseas.

Yang Dai Mr. Dai Yang, Daniel is Vice President - International Business of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited., since 5 May 2005 and is mainly responsible for the investor relation and international business in Hong Kong. Mr. Dai holds a Master’s Degree of Linguistics from Beijing Foreign Language Institute and a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts from Beijing Normal College. Mr. Dai started his career with China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. in Hong Kong in 1986 and his last position was an assistant general manager of China Resources Investment Co. Ltd. Then, Mr. Dai joined Da Fang Investment Co. Ltd. in Hong Kong as a general manager. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dai has mainly focused his career on projects investment.

Chung Yan Cheung Mr. Cheung Chung Yan is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited., since 17 May 2005. He was also a director of DSI Holdings Pty Limited, a former wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Cheung holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in Accounting from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Cheung has over 19 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Cheung is an independent nonexecutive director of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 6899).

Cong Hui An Mr. An Cong Hui is an Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. He joined the Group on 30 December 2011 as an Executive Director, and is responsible for the overall administration of the Group. Mr. An has been a vice president of Geely Holding since 2003, and has been appointed the president of Geely Holding with effect from 29 December 2011. Mr. An is currently the chairman of the principal operating subsidiary, namely Zhejiang Jirun, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. An was previously in charge of the overall operation under the “Emgrand” product brand following the implementation of multi-brand strategy by the Group and production of gearboxes, engines and drivetrain systems of the Group. Mr. An has extensive professional knowledge and senior managerial experience in the automotive industry, particularly in the field of automotive engineering. He joined Geely Holding since 1996 after graduation from Hubei University of Economic and Management with a Diploma in Contemporary Accounting. From 1996 to now, Mr. An has held various key positions in Geely Holding including chief engineering officer and general manager.

Siu Lun Ang Mr. Ang Siu Lun is Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. He joined the Group on 23 February 2004 as an Executive Director and is mainly responsible for the international business development, capital market and investors’ relationship of the Group. Mr. Ang holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics and Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ang worked in a number of major international investment banks for seventeen years with extensive experience in equity research, investment banking and financial analysis. Mr. Ang is a non-executive director of Honbridge Holdings Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 8137). He was an independent non-executive director of Genvon Group Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 2389).

Mei Wei Ms. Wei Mei is Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. Ms. Wei is a vice president of Geely Holding and is responsible for the human resources management and training of Geely Holding since June 2009. Ms. Wei holds a Doctoral Degree in Management from the Northwest A&F University, a Master’s Degree in Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from the Ocean University of China. From 2003 to 2007, Ms. Wei was the group human resources director of Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (“Foton Motor”) and focused on Foton Motor’s human resources management, control and training. Prior to that, Ms. Wei worked in the group of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (“Qingdao Haier”) from 1991 to 2002 and served a number of positions in the department of integration and dishwashers business unit of Qingdao Haier Refrigerator Co., Ltd., participating in the development, diversification and globalization of Qingdao Haier. Ms. Wei was in charge of organizational management, operation appraisal, quality system management and human resources and was also directing the operation management of Haier dishwashers and other small appliances.

Chi Kit Poon Mr. Poon Chi Kit is Head of Internal Audit of the Company. He joined the Group on 1 July 2011. He was appointed as the Head of Internal Audit of the Company with effect from 1 October 2015 and is in charge of risk assessment and monitoring, internal audit, and internal control infrastructure development of the Group. He was the Group Financial Controller of Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., a former joint venture of the Group. Mr. Poon holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the National University of Singapore. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Poon has over 11 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management.

Carl-Peter Forster Mr. Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster is Non-Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited., since January 9, 2013. Mr. Forster is the chief advisor to a member of Geely Holding and he has been appointed a member of the board of directors of Volvo Car Corporation since February 2013. Mr. Forster has over 30 years of professional experience in the global automotive industry, particularly in the fields of automotive products and development as well as strategic planning and general management. Mr. Forster held various senior management/CEO positions and directorship in many international consultancy and automobile corporates including McKinsey & Company, Inc., BMW (he was the chief project manager of one of its best-selling models of “BMW 5-Series”, and later the head of global manufacturing), General Motors Europe, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Stock Code of London Stock Exchange (“LSE”): RR) and Tata Motors Limited, Mumbai (the group steered Jaguar Land Rover into profit). Mr. Foster obtained a Diploma in Economics from the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelm University in Bonn in 1976 and a Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering from the Technical University in Munich in 1982. Mr. Forster is currently a nonexecutive director of IMI plc, Birmingham (Stock Code of LSE: IMI), the chairman of Chemring Group Plc (Stock Code of LSE: CHG), the chairman of the supervisory board, member of the investment committee and partner of Lead Equities AG, a member of the Verwaltungsrat and a substantial shareholder of The Mobility House AG, a member of the board of Geely UK, the chairman of Friedola Tech Gmbh, the chairman of London Taxi Corporation, a nonexecutive director of Cosworth Ltd., a non-executive director of Gordon Murray Design, and the chairman of Emerald Automotive Ltd.. He was the chairman of the supervisory board and a substantial shareholder of ZMDi AG, and a nonexecutive director of Rexam plc (Stock code of LSE: REX).

Qing Heng An Mr. An Qing Heng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited., since 17 April 2014. Mr. An has extensive professional and management experience in the automotive industry, particularly in the fields of automotive engineering and manufacturing. Since after graduation from the Faculty of Agricultural Machinery (currently known as the Faculty of Automotive Engineering) of Tsinghua University with a professional qualification in automotive tractors and engines in 1968, he had worked with Beijing Gear Works Factory, Beijing United Automobile and Motorcycle Manufacturing Company and Beijing Automotive Industry Company in various important positions as vice factory director, chief engineer and general manager. He then served as the chairman and the Communist Party Committee Secretary of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Company Limited; and was once concurrently the chairman of Beiqi Foton Motor Company Limited, Beijing Jeep Corporation and Beijing Benz Automotive Company Limited Mr. An has been a member of Beijing Political Consultative Conference (the 8th and 10th sessions), a representative of Beijing Municipal People’s Congress (the 11th session), and a member of the Standing Committee of Beijing Association for Science and Technology (the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th sessions). Mr. An is currently the director of the Advisory Committee of China Automotive Industry. Mr. An has also obtained the qualification of Senior Engineering (Professor Level) accredited by the Senior Vocational Title Inspecting Committee of Beijing Municipality. Mr. An is also the independent director of Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (A Share Stock Code of Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601388).

Cheuk Yin Lee Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited., since 28 June 2002. He obtained the Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A & M University, the USA. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He possesses over 24 years of experience in accounting and auditing field. Mr. Lee is an independent non-executive director of each of Tiangong International Company Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 826) and China Unienergy Group Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 1573). He was an executive director of both Guojin Resources Holdings Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 630) and AMVIG Holdings Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 2300), a non-executive director of Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (Stock Code of HKEx: 2307), and an independent non-executive director of U-Home Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Jiwa Bio-Pharm Holdings Limited) (Stock Code of HKEx: 2327).

Yang Wang Mr. Wang Yang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. He joined the Group as a Nonexecutive Director on 15 September 2010 and he has been re-designated to an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 17 May 2012. Mr. Wang is presently a partner of Primavera Capital Group. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor of Engineering dual-degree in Management Engineering and Computer Science and a Master of Science Degree in Management Science and Engineering from the Shanghai Jiaotong University. Mr. Wang used to work in Goldman Sachs (“Goldman Sachs”) Principal Investment Area as a managing director. From 2006 to 2010, working in Goldman Sachs, he focused on private equity investments in the PRC. During the period, he led the Goldman Sachs’ US$245 million convertible bond investment transaction in the Company. Prior to that, Mr. Wang worked in China International Capital Corporation (“CICC”) investment banking division as a vice president from 2002 to 2006, focusing on China-based companies’ initial public offerings and restructurings. Mr. Wang served major state-owned enterprises in various sectors during this period. Prior to CICC’s investment banking division, Mr. Wang worked in CICC’s Private Equity Group from 2000 to 2001.