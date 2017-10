Name Description

Lanying Yu Ms. Yu Lanying has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager in Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited since December 2015. She served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer in the Company. She holds a Master's degree in Economics. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Hong Shang Ms. Shang Hong has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited since 2015. She used to serve as Head-Planning, Assistant Manager-Investment Development, Manager and Assistant General Manager in the Company.

Yongjia Yao Mr. Yao Yongjia has been serving as Deputy General Manager and Secretary to the Board of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited since March 2013. He holds a Master's degree.

Yafei Tian Mr. Tian Yafei has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited since August 17, 2012. He was Assistant General Manager of the Company.

Wenyi Du Mr. Du Wenyi has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited since June 6, 2008. He is also serving as Chief Accounting Officer in a Jiangsu-based transportation company. He was Deputy General Manager and Director of two other companies.