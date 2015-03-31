Name Description

Siu Ming Kwok Dr. Kwok Siu Ming is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd. Over the past 37 years, Dr KWOK has played a leading role in transforming Sa Sa into a leading market player with a regional network of operations in Asia. Dr KWOK is currently a Committee Member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hubei Province, a member of the Electoral Conference for the election of Hong Kong Deputies to the Twelfth National People’s Congress of PRC, a member of the Election Committee in the Wholesale and Retail subsector, the President and Honorary Life President of the Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong, the Honorary President of the International CICA Association of Esthetics-CIDESCO Section China, the Honorary Founding President of the Professional Validation Centre of Hong Kong Business Sector, and the Honorary Life President of the Hong Kong Brands Protection Alliance, the Chairman of the Quality Tourism Services Association Governing Council and the Honorary President of the Immigration Service Officers Association. He is also a select member of the Board of Trustees of New Asia College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a voting member of The University of Hong Kong Foundation and a board member and a founding life member of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Development Foundation. Dr KWOK was selected for the “CAPITAL Leaders of Excellence 2014” by CAPITAL Magazine and received the “Best IR by Chairman/ CEO” from Hong Kong Investor Relations Association in 2015. In 2014, he received the “Global Outstanding Chinese Award” from the “Global Outstanding Chinese Association” and was selected for the “Who’s Who Leadership Award Scheme” by the Asian College of Knowledge Management. In 2012, he received the “China Cosmetic Retail Industry Special Contribution Award” from the Circulation Industry Promotion Centre of Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the China Beauty Expo Organising Committee.

Kwai Chun Kwok Law Dr. Kwok Law Kwai Chun is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. Dr KWOK has more than 39 years of experience in the sales and marketing of beauty products. With extensive professional knowledge and many years of experience in cosmetics retailing, she pioneered the unique operational concept of open-shelf display of beauty products, making shopping a more enjoyable experience. Dr KWOK plays a leading role in the marketing, operations, human resources and staff training functions of the Group. She is currently the Honorary President of the Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong, an Executive Committee Member of the Guangdong Provincial Women’s Federation, the Senator of The Hong Kong Federation of Women (“HKFW”) and a member of The HKFW Entrepreneurs Committee. Dr KWOK was named “2013 Entrepreneur of the Year” in the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2013 Hong Kong by Enterprise Asia and received “The Excellent Award in Hong Kong Beauty Industry 2012/13” from the International CICA Association of Esthetic-CIDESCO Section China in 2012. Dr KWOK won the “Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs” award of the Hong Kong Women Professionals & Entrepreneurs Association in 2008, and received the “World Outstanding Chinese” award from the World Outstanding Chinese Association and World Chinese Business Investment Foundation. She was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Management by Morrison University, USA, and an Honorary Fellowship by the Professional Validation Centre of Hong Kong Business Sector. Dr KWOK is actively involved in charity activities. She is the President of The Sa Sa Making Life Beautiful Charity Fund (since 2013), the Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors for Po Leung Kuk (2012–15), the Vice President of the Hong Kong Girl Guides Association (2012–15), and was a patron of Caritas Fund Raising Campaign (2007–15).

Guy Look Mr. Guy Look, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. Dr. LOOK has over 33 years of experience in local and overseas financial and general management. Prior to joining Sa Sa in March 2002, he was the Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of Tom.com Limited (renamed TOM Group Ltd.). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and received a degree of Doctor of the University honoris causa from the University of Birmingham, England. Dr LOOK is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). He is a member of the Ethics Committee and Governance Committee of the HKICPA. Dr LOOK is the member of Executive Committee, Membership and Fundraising Sub-committee Chairman of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, a member of the Energy Advisory Committee of the Government of the HKSAR and a member of the CNBC Global CFO Council. Dr LOOK is a cousin of Ms LEE Yun Chun Marie-christine. Details of his interest in the shares and underlying shares in the Company are set out in the “Report of the Directors”. Dr LOOK was an independent non-executive director of Café de Coral Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, until his retirement on 11 September 2012.

Kin Ming Law Mr. Law (Peter) Kin Ming is Senior Vice President of Category Management & Product Development at Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. He has more than 33 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing, 23 of which were in senior management positions. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Group. Mr LAW oversees the Group’s category management and product development function. He is also responsible for the Group’s acquisition of exclusive distribution rights of international brands and the development of the Group’s house brand products. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Arts majoring in Communications Studies from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada and pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce later. Mr LAW is the Honorary Advisor of the Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong.

Tang Fai Law Dr. Law Tang Fai (James) is Senior Vice President, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia of the Company. He oversees the overall management of the business units in Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia of the Group. He is also a director of two subsidiaries of the Group. He has over 30 years of professional experience in the areas of general management, brand development and retail and marketing management. Before joining the Group, he has worked in various renowned companies, including Stelux Holdings International Limited, Pricerite Group Limited, Argos Retail Group and Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited, etc. He holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a Master degree in Business Administration from University of Sterling, UK and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ottawa University, USA.

Szu Jen Lu Ms. Lu Szu Jen (Sheena) is Senior Vice President - Information Technology at Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. She had held senior management positions with various multinational information technology corporations. Before joining Sa Sa, she was the Chief Technology Officer of Softbank Investment International (Strategic) Limited, a venture capital firm which focused on internet technology investment projects. Ms LU holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University, USA.

Sum Wun Mak Ms. Mak Sum Wun is Company Secretary of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. Miss Mak holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Cardiff University, the United Kingdom, a Master’s degree in International Laws from Beijing University, the People’s Republic of China, and a Master of Science degree in Finance from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and in England and Wales in 1993, and was called to the Bar in Hong Kong in 2001. She remained as a barrister in Hong Kong until 2008 when her name was restored to the roll of solicitors in Hong Kong. Miss Mak has over 20 years of experience in legal and company secretarial practices.

Yun Chun Lee Ms. Lee (Marie-Christine) Yun Chun is Non-Executive Director of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. Ms LEE has a proven leadership position in retailing, branding and marketing, with more than 17 years of experience. Ms LEE is currently an ambassador of Harry Winston (Hong Kong) Limited, focusing on sales, branding and marketing, and successfully launched its debut shop in Hong Kong. Harry Winston is a world famous jeweller specialising in luxurious jewellery and jewellery watches. Ms LEE is a founder of Sport Max HK Co Limited and Hope Sport Association, providing the highest standard of qualified and professional coaching in sports. She is also an advisory board member of Phoenix Property Investors (H.K.) Limited, a private equity real estate investment group focusing on first tier pan-Asian markets. Previously, Ms LEE was a product manager of Shiatos Limited, an agent managing and distributing various prestigious European and international brands in Hong Kong, like Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Lalique, Baccarat, Bernardaud, Christofle, etc. She was responsible for retailing and marketing, and successfully launched world famous high fashions in Hong Kong. She also worked for Citicorp International/Citibank NA as an investment advisor manager for high net worth individuals, and marketed loans for multinational corporations. Ms LEE is committed to community work. She is a lifetime founding benefactor of The Nature Conservancy, USA, and is a founder of a non-profit charitable organisation, Sports for Hope Foundation, providing funding to highly-talented young underprivileged athletes who lack financial means to further their passion. Ms LEE obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Nutritional Sciences from Simmons College, Boston, United States and was conferred an Honorary Fellowship by King’s College, London for the cancer research program at the Guy’s Hospital.

Man Fung Ki Ms. Ki Man Fung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. Ms KI is an Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited and an Independent Non-executive Director of Clear Media Limited. Ms KI has more than 40 years of experience in integrated communication and marketing services. She was the founder, partner and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Grey Hong Kong Advertising Limited and Grey China Advertising Limited. Ms KI is committed to community and public services. She was the first Chief Executive of The Better Hong Kong Foundation. She is currently the Honorary Secretary of Wu Zhi Qiao (Bridge to China) Charitable Foundation, ExCo member of Youth Outreach, Vice Chairman of Musicus Society, a Director of PMQ and Council member of The University of Hong Kong and a member of the Asian Advisory Board of Cheng Yu Tung Management Institute, Richard Ivey School of Business (University of Western Ontario, Canada) and Advisory Board member of The Chinese University of Hong Kong/EMBA Programme. She has been a CPPCC member of Yunnan Province since 2002 and was appointed as National CPPCC member in 2013.

Wai Chu Tam Ms. Tam (Maria) Wai Chu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. Ms TAM is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Guangnan (Holdings) Limited, Minmetals Land Limited, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Company Limited, Wing On Company International Limited and Macau Legend Development Limited, all the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms TAM was educated at London University. She qualified as a barrister-at-law at Gray’s Inn, London, and practised in Hong Kong. She was a member of the Preparatory Committee for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (PRC) and Hong Kong Affairs Advisor (PRC). She is a deputy to the National People’s Congress of The People’s Republic of China and a member of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee. She is the chairman of the Operations Review Committee, the ex-officio member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption and a member of the Panel of the Witness Protection Review Board of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (effective from January 2015). She is also a member of various community services organisations.